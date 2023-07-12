PITTSBURGH — After 21 total selections, the Pirates find themselves with quite the ace in the hole in No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes, plus nearly two dozen other intriguing prospects.
The Pirates wrapped up Day 2 of the 2023 MLB draft having selected 14 pitchers, 18 players from the college ranks and no outfielders. While individuals like Joe DelliCarri, the Pirates senior director of amateur scouting, noted that some of the aforementioned trends were a byproduct of how the draft shook out, they could define how this class is remembered, good or bad.
With that said, let’s get into five key takeaways from the selections, trends and more from the Pirates’ 2023 draft class:
Scored with Skenes
Every reporter and fan is certainly entitled to their own opinion, but it feels like nabbing Skenes No. 1 overall was the correct choice. There were certainly no shortage of candidates, but the 6-foot-6, 260-pound right-hander who averages 98 mph on his fastball that can touch 102 and also possesses elite breaking pitches has the makings of a front-of-the-rotation starter sooner than later.
There was plenty of chatter about other players the Pirates could have picked in something of a cost-cutting move, like high school outfielder Max Clark (went No. 3 overall to the Tigers) or Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (No. 4 to the Rangers).
The Pirates employed a successful strategy in 2021 in drafting Henry Davis No. 1 overall, signing him under slot and diversifying the money to high school pitchers like Anthony Solometo and Bubba Chandler to ensure they’d put pen to paper with the Pirates.
But unlike the 2021 draft, this year’s featured a number of can’t-miss prospects, namely Skenes and LSU teammate Dylan Crews. Despite not going with one of the heralded outfielders No. 1, the Pirates got their guy in Skenes.
No outfielders
Speaking of outfielders, the Pirates’ decision to not select any was, on the whole, a bit perplexing. It would be one thing if the Pirates were chock-full of said position players in the system, but such is not the case.
Of the top 30 players in the Pirates farm system per MLB Pipeline, seven are outfielders and none are ranked higher than No. 12 overall for the franchise. A number of those prospects, like Lonnie White Jr. and Travis Swaggerty, have dealt with obstacles that have kept them out of play, while others like Hudson Head and Matt Fraizer have yet to hit their stride.
As with any draft in any sport, selecting the best player available rather than for positional need is typically a wise strategy. In the case of the Pirates, though, considering how linked they were to top outfielders in the first round, it’s curious they’d be so content the rest of the way.
Arms race
Though the Pirates didn’t take any outfielders, they certainly took their fair share of pitchers, at one point using nine consecutive picks on college arms.
On Day 2 of the draft, a theme started to emerge regarding what kinds of pitchers the Pirates were targeting. The Pirates’ fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in West Virginia’s Carlson Reed, Vanderbilt’s Patrick Reilly and Alabama’s Hunter Furtado all can throw up to 98 mph and sit in the mid-to high-90s with their respective fastballs.
However, no members of the aforementioned trio compiled a career ERA in college under 5.00. Reed, Reilly and Furtado all struggle with command issues, too. They’re hardly the only ones in this draft class. Right-hander Khristian Curtis, a 12th-round pick, struggled with similar issues this past year at Arizona State, but he also can rear back as high as 96 mph.
As is the case with many big-league franchises in today’s era of the game, prioritizing guys who light up the radar gun over those who load the strike zone seems to be a universal trend. The Pirates fully embraced that in the last three days.
Sticking with SEC
Another emphasis with drafting pitchers, as evidenced by the Pirates’ fifth- and sixth-round picks, was going after SEC arms. No conference was better represented in the Pirates’ draft than the SEC, with the team using seven of their 21 picks on pitchers from the league.
Outside of Skenes, the surface-level statistics will show that most of these pitchers were not among the best in what is perceived to be arguably the top collegiate baseball conference.
Eleventh-rounder Magdiel Cotto out of Kentucky never posted an ERA under 6.00 in any of his three seasons of college ball. Eighth-rounder Austin Strickland, hailing from the same school, never became a full-time starter for a team that finished fifth in the SEC East a year ago.
Other pitchers the Pirates drafted have battled injuries, too, like 14th-rounder Garrett McMillan out of Alabama. The gamble the Pirates are taking is that these pitchers with ample SEC experience will come onto the scene in pro ball better because of it.
“Not everybody in that league, as we say in the room, comes through the carwash completely clean,” DelliCarri said of the SEC. “That’s a tough league. You’re facing good lineups every night. You’re facing a lot of good hitters. And, vice versa, hitters are facing good pitchers.”
Across the diamond
Though the Pirates didn’t take many position players, the ones they did may require movement either across the diamond or to the outfield. Third baseman and third-round pick Garret Forrester has an above-average arm, but the below-average runner may project better across the way at first base.
Such an assessment could also be provided for 17th-round pick Daniel Cuvet, who also plays at the hot corner currently. Second-rounder shortstop Mitch Jebb very well may have to move to the right of second base or even head to the outfield.
Forrester and Cuvet each have projectable bats with lots of pop, and Jebb has shown throughout his career the ability to get on base with a high average.
Assuming all goes to plan, their bats should carry into the minor leagues. The greater question with them, though, is whether they can field their positions on an everyday basis or require movement to a less-demanding one.