Dan Fisher has a common theme in his postgame analysis for when his team loses.
Sure, like any coach, the head of the Pitt women’s volleyball program exits each defeat with his list of schematic takeaways. But more than anything else, what Fisher truly wants is redemption.
“I had those thoughts after getting stomped on at Louisville,” Fisher said. “I just kept thinking, ‘Man, I hope we get another chance at them.’”
Thanks to a gutsy win on the road over defending national champion Wisconsin last weekend, the Panthers have granted Fisher’s wish. Pitt will face ACC foe Louisville once again with far more on the line this time around — a spot in the national championship match.
For the second straight year, Pitt has battled its way to the Final Four. After battling their way through what many viewed as the toughest region of the bracket, the Panthers (31-3) take on the Cardinals on Thursday in Omaha, Neb., with hopes to get the final laugh over a club they shared a conference title with this fall.
“In conference we went 1-1 against Louisville. We were co-ACC champs,” Rachel Fairbanks said. “So, I guess this game will just determine it all.”
Perhaps it’s fitting that Pitt must go through Louisville (30-2) in order to advance to its first national championship contest in program history. As Fisher’s program has developed into a national power over recent years, he says Louisville has always been his team’s measuring stick.
“I think we have a friendly rivalry,” Fisher said. “Over the last four years, I think we made each other better. There’s been years where we had their number and there’s been years they had ours. I just think we’ve been looking at each other as like, ‘Hey, that’s the team we’ve got to be better than.’ It turns out that standard is a pretty good one.”
In their first matchup of the year, Pitt defeated Louisville 3-2 on its home court on Oct. 23. The Cardinals of course responded by sweeping the Panthers 3-0 in Kentucky on Nov. 18. Neither team has lost since.
Pitt enters Round 3 against Louisville with some extra confidence. Victories over notable foes like BYU, Florida and Wisconsin in the tournament have a battled-tested Panthers group ready to roll for their next challenge.
“Every game we’ve played, we expected to be hard,” Fairbanks said. “We expected challenges. We know future games are going to be the same way. I think we’re ready.”
Louisville made its way to the Final Four by sweeping Samford, Purdue and Baylor before defeating Oregon 3-2 in the Elite Eight.
When asked if playing a familiar foe gives Pitt an advantage or even an extra shot of motivation heading into Thursday night, Fisher along with a few of his players expressed that they were happy to take on any opponent in the national semifinal.
The focus remains the same — getting to a place no other Pitt volleyball team has ever been. And getting revenge along the way will just make things a little sweeter.
Pitt and Louisville’s match will take place following the end of the first national semifinal between Texas and San Diego. The contest is slated for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
The winners of the two semifinal matches will then compete for the national championship on Saturday.