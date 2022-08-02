If there’s a watch list out there, Calijah Kancey is probably on it.
Kancey, Pitt’s star defensive tackle, is a preseason candidate for five major awards: Walter Camp (player of the year), Bednarik and Nagurski (best defensive player), Lombardi (best lineman or linebacker) and Outland (best interior lineman). A first-team All-ACC honoree in 2021, Kancey earned that same preseason distinction.
It’s been quite the come-up for the former three-star recruit. Kancey, a Miami native, didn’t receive a scholarship offer from any of the major in-state programs. Miami, Florida, Florida State, and even Central Florida passed on the undersized lineman. But Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge saw a “tremendously blessed” player.
“And as I got to know him, he’s sincerely a good kid,” Partridge said Monday on the first day of training camp. “He cares about his family. He cares about all those around him. Anyone who’s invested in him, he’s going to reinvest back in them. There’s character traits that told me that this young man has a chance to be something special if he holds onto that. To his credit, he has. I think we all saw when he came in that he had a chance to be special. I’m happy for him that things so far have gone that way.”
All indications point to that continuing as Kancey prepares for an encore 2022 season.
Kancey was a game-wrecker last fall, leading the Panthers with 13 tackles for loss and ranking second on the team with seven sacks. Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett and Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison understandably stole the headlines when Pitt captured its first-ever ACC championship. But the Panthers’ pass rush — ranking third nationally in sacks (54) and tackles for loss (113) — was a force to be reckoned with, and Kancey was in the middle of the chaos.
Kancey stepped up in conference play. He went on an eight-game ACC streak with at least one TFL. He forced a fumble in Pitt’s signature win against Clemson. He had a career-high six tackles in a crucial overtime win over North Carolina. He had three TFLs against Virginia, helping Pitt clinch the Coastal division.
Even if you put the statistics aside and just watch Pitt’s film from last year, it’s obvious that No. 8 — the other No. 8 — was Pitt’s most impactful defensive player. Kancey made a routine of speeding past linemen, barreling over running backs in pass protection and sending quarterbacks into a new dimension.
“The guy is magical. No matter what position he’s in, no matter the call, he always wants to make a play. And he usually does,” middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis said. “Being behind him, it’s like I’m watching greatness right in front of my eyes. It’s fun.”
“His quickness, man, sometimes I can’t catch him,” Pitt offensive tackle Carter Warren said on their reps in practice. “Sometimes I’m asking (left guard) Marcus (Minor) for help. Calijah is the real deal. He puts in the work, day in and day out. He’s the last one in the weight room and the last one on the field. He does the little things you need to do to be where he wants to be in life.”
That was the common thread speaking to players and coaches on both sides of the ball on Monday: Kancey’s work ethic and focus is among the best in the building.
That approach has made his attention-filled summer easier to manage. Partridge acknowledged there’s a delicate balance between confidence and cockiness after the type of year Kancey had. The coaching staff emphasizes that preseason accolades don’t mean anything unless you work to make them a postseason reality.
Kancey has taken that message to heart.
“The watch lists don’t mean nothing to me,” the fourth-year player said. “It’s all about getting better and getting ready for the first game. It’s really not that important if you’re not on the watch lists at the end of the season.”
Make no mistake, Kancey wants to win all the awards he can. Who wouldn’t? But to him, the bigger motivation is helping his team defend its ACC title. If he’s named the best defensive lineman in college football in a few months, it means he did his job.
Kancey isn’t setting any statistical goals ahead of the opener against West Virginia. But he does want to do more than just let his play speak for itself in 2022. He wants to grow into more of a vocal leader in the locker room. And his teammates are eager to see that complement his dominant play up front.
“I see the hard work he puts in. I see where he’s come from. I see the type of guy he is,” Dennis said. “It just makes me proud that everything is paying off for him.”
“This is something I’ve always worked to get to,” Kancey said. “I feel like a lot of young guys who don’t see success at an early time in their college careers have to stay down and keep working. It’s going to come.”