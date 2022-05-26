FOX CHAPEL – East Brady native Frank B. Fuhrer Jr., who built one of the largest beer distributorships in the nation and left a mark on the Pittsburgh sports scene, died Saturday at the age of 96.
In reporting on his death over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Post Gazette described Fuhrer as a “local icon in golf and beer,” while the Pittsburgh Tribune Review called him “local golf ambassador.”
According to reports, Fuhrer died of congestive heart failure on May 21 at UPMC St. Margaret, near his home in Fox Chapel.
“Mr. Fuhrer, the son of a clothing store owner, excelled at football and basketball and was valedictorian of his 32-member senior class at East Brady High School,” the Post Gazette’s Gerry Dulac wrote on Saturday.
Fuhrer eventually went on to own nine businesses in the Pittsburgh area, including Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale in Pittsburgh’s South Side, which he grew into “the largest distributorship, in terms of volume, out of one complex in the county,” the Post Gazette reported.
He was also known for owning two professional sports franchises, the Pittsburgh Triangles of World Team Tennis and the Pittsburgh Spirit of the Major Indoor Soccer League. He was also credited for making a $5 million investment that helped keep the Pirates in Pittsburgh in 1995.
But in the sporting world, Fuhrer was best known for his passion in golf, having staged the two-day PGA Tour’s Family House Invitational for 14 years. He later started the Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational golf tournament, which will be held June 27-29 at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
A 2006 feature story in the Tribune Review looked more in-depth at Fuhrer’s early days in East Brady.
“Fuhrer, 80, grew up in East Brady, a small town about 60 miles north of Pittsburgh in Clarion County,” the story noted. “It was an ordinary childhood, typical of many who grew up in the 1930s and ‘40s. An athletic youngster, Fuhrer competed in many sports in high school. He went on to star in football, basketball, baseball, golf and soccer at Allegheny College, earning 11 varsity letters while getting a bachelor of science degree.”
Fuhrer went on to earn a master’s degree from the Katz School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh in 1951.
From there, he went into the insurance business in Pittsburgh, but returned back to East Brady at age 30 in 1956 after his father died.
“He had that little clothing store in East Brady, and that’s all my mother had, that and her home.” Fuhrer told the Tribune Review for the 2006 story. “So I left the insurance business I was in with my brother (Richard) in Pittsburgh, moved back up to East Brady, so we could figure out how we were going to get rid of the store.”
The article reports that Fuhrer was unable to sell Fuhrer Clothing Store, and decided to keep the store himself — a decision he later described as a bad one.
“I bought it from my mother, and, to make matters worse, I bought the building which my dad had rented all those years,” Fuhrer said. “I cut a hole in the center of (the building) and put a little department store in it and added women’s and children’s clothes. I spent a hell of a lot of money I didn’t have.”
For the next eight years, he learned about business the hard way, eventually selling the store in 1964.
In 1965, Fuhrer returned to Pittsburgh with his first wife, Mary Helen, and their four children. He got back into insurance sales with his brother.
The Post-Gazette reported this week that: “In his book, Mr. Fuhrer said he was so poor when he was 35, he was afraid to answer the phone for fear it was someone he owed money. Then, at 40, he started selling credit insurance to car dealerships and his life changed. His first client was Robert Cochran, founder and owner of what is now No. 1 Cochran. During their meeting, Mr. Fuhrer said Mr. Cochran asked him how many customers he had.
“‘Mr. Cochran, if I get you and four more, I’ll have five,’ he said. Mr. Cochran laughed, bought the insurance, and Mr. Fuhrer’s life changed forever.”
A devout Catholic, the articles report that Fuhrer attended Mass every morning for many years. He was a member of the St. Scholastica Church in Aspinwall.
Dulac reported in his story on Saturday that Fuhrer was unflinching in his management style, noting that there was only one way — his way. And he demanded loyalty, from both employees and the golfers who played in his tournaments.
“If a player skipped a tournament for any reason, he was not invited back,” Dulac wrote. He also recalled a time when Fuhrer told “two-time U.S. Open champion Curtis Strange on the morning of the final round how to win the 1994 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, then yelled at him when Mr. Strange didn’t listen to his advice and lost.”
The Post-Gazette story also stated that: “Fuhrer prided himself on three principles — integrity, fairness and consistency. For proof, he had a 4 foot-by-6 foot marble monument erected near the entrance of his beer kingdom with those three words engraved in capital letters.”
Dulac also reported that: “Beyond his unbending style, Mr. Fuhrer’s generosity was boundless, whether donating to numerous charities in Western Pennsylvania, tipping service staff and valets or just trying to help someone.”
In addition to his second wife, Heidi, Fuhrer is survived by his sons David and Frank III and daughters Kate Fuhrer and Beth Wrigley, 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were unknown as of press time.