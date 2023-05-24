IMPERIAL — Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway (PPMS), located in Imperial, is billed as Dirt’s Monster Half Mile and considered one of Western Pennsylvania’s premier racing facilities.
All spectators park free at Miley Motor Sports Events in the large, mostly flat grass field outside the facility.
Light tailgating and casual gatherings before and after events are generally allowed, but the facility reserves the right to ask you to disperse if issues arise.
PPMS, which holds races every Saturday, features a large weekly card with eight regular divisions.
The headlining division is the Rohrich Automotive RUSH Late Model Dirt Series — standard Late Model cars utilizing the popular sealed Chevrolet Performance 604 crate engine with spec Hoosier Tires on Sunoco 110 or RUSH 91 gas.
Other regular divisions include RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, RUSH Sprint Cars, Falconi’s Moon Township Automotive 410 Sprint Cars, PPMS PENN OHIO Pro Stocks, Hobby Stocks, All Ways Safe Young Guns and the Crawford Auto Repair Four Cylinders.
There are a handful of other visiting divisions that frequent PPMS like the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, BOSS Sprints, FAST on Dirt Sprint Cars, Economods and more.
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway was originally built in 1948 as Heidelberg Raceway in Scott Township.
The Heidelberg Raceway was the home of the Pittsburgher 250 and closed in 1973 as metro-Pittsburgh surrounded the area.
Most of the facilities were relocated to build PPMS in 1979.
Miley Motorsports took over 10 years later, and the Pittsburgher returned to the new track as the Pittsburgher 100.
On a typical race night, gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m.
Racing action (heats) begin at 7 p.m. with the racing slated to end around approximately 11 p.m.
Action events are only $16 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 age 13 to 16, five dollars for youth 6 to 12, and under six are free.
Visit the speedway’s website at www.ppms.com for everything you need to know about PPMS.