ALCOLA – With the start of March, the march toward the 2023 edition of the Clarion County Fair is picking up steam, as organizers have many of the events and attractions scheduled for the July fair.
“I know right now we’re stuck in the gray, dreary part between winter and spring, but those of us on the Clarion County Fair board are working diligently to get everything in place for an exciting summer showcase,” fair board president Josh Minich said this week of the July 23-29 Clarion County Fair, which is held at Redbank Valley Municipal Park near New Bethlehem.
Before talking about this year’s event lineup, Minich emphasized that now is the perfect time for people to begin thinking about entering items in one of the fair’s many contests.
“We love being able to help our community members to exhibit and showcase their own special gifts and talents,” Minich said. “Each and every one helps promote agriculture and our wonderful community. Our home and garden building displays some of our most talented individuals — from artwork and photography, to gardening, cooking, canning, baking and crafting. There is something for everyone to do or exhibit if they choose to at the Clarion County Fair.”
Minich said those interested in how to enter can visit the Clarion County Fair online at www.clarioncountyfair.com, or by visiting the Fair on Facebook.
“It’s a great way to earn a little bit of money, compete for some ribbons, and simply have a great family experience with your fellow community members,” he said. “There’s still plenty of time to find that one special project or event that you would like to do.”
Animal projects are another way to get involved with the fair, Minich said, as are other more participatory events, such as the tractor pulls, demolition derbies and drag races.
Aiming to build on the success of last year’s well-received and well-attended fair, Minich said that the lineup is taking shape with many returning favorites, and a few new events as well.
“We are only about a month away from the park opening, and the summer preparations are underway; however, the Clarion County Fair board has been working since the end of last year’s fair looking to bring all kinds of new and exciting events, as well as the family favorites of old,” Minich said. “This year, we’re looking at bringing in a high-flying circus act, a country western outdoor show, some new games and excitement for the kids, and even some educational experiences.”
While still being tweaked and developed, the schedule will also include the return of the popular Truck Night pulls, as well as tractor pulls, two nights of demolition derby action, and the fair’s own drag racing.
“Currently, we are in the process of buying new equipment to be able to run electronic trees and timer lights to make things run even smoother for the drag racing, and setting up different classes to make sure we accommodate all,” Minich said.
With the planning in high gear, now is also the time for individuals and businesses to show their support of the fair by becoming a sponsor, or signing up to volunteer at this year’s event.
“Please reach out to us if your local business has not been approached and you would like to become a sponsor,” he said. “And we’re always looking for new ideas. We would love to hear from you; simply send us a message online or feel free to call us and reach out.”
“As always, we want to thank our dedicated volunteers and community members, as well as all of our local businesses and sponsors,” Minich added. “Without you all, the show truly couldn’t go on.”