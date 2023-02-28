NEW BETHLEHEM – Plans for the Redbank Valley High School all-class reunion, dubbed “The Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime,” are continuing, with reservations coming in for the event to be held Saturday, July 8, at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
The reunion’s steering committee is working to firm up plans for the reunion, which will be open to all Redbank Valley and New Bethlehem high school graduates pre-2000. The reunion is also for all former school employees.
Committee members said that the first paid reservation for the reunion was from a graduate of New Bethlehem High School.
So far, 11 classes have representatives who are working on the steering committee, including those for the graduating years of 1963, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1980 and 1999.
The next organizational meeting has been moved to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Joe’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant in New Bethlehem. The group is looking for more class representatives, as well as representation from employee groups.
For more information, visit “RVHSreunion” on Facebook.