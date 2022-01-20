DUBOIS PSP
State police in DuBois said Izaiah T. Kanouff, 19, of Reynoldsville, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:39 a.m. January 9 in Winslow Township. Police said Kanouff was traveling north on Route 310 and failed to negotiate a left curve. His 1999 Jeep Cherokee hit a PennDOT sign then rolled over onto the road, blocking both lanes of travel. Police said Kanouff fled the scene; he was charged with driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Reynoldsville Fire and EMS.
State police in DuBois said Jody L. Henry, 54, of Reynoldsville, was injured when he lost control of his 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 while negotiating a right curve on Sportsman Dam Road in Winslow Township. Police said the pickup went off the road and hit a tree. Henry called for a ride; he sustained unknown injuries. The accident happened at 4 a.m. January 5.
State police in DuBois arrested two people from Brockway after they were involved in an argument that became a fight. Arrested were Richard Heindl Jr., 51, and Cheyanne Morris, 18. Charges were filed in district court and police are continuing their investigation.
State police in DuBois said Nayka D. Delossantos, 34, of Bronx, New York, was not injured in a commercial-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Pine Township around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. Police said a 2015 Freightliner driven by Delossantos traveled off the westbound lane, went over a guide rail and turned sideways on an embankment. The crash occurred between mile markers 109.2 and 109.4 on I-80.
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of a hunting blind being damaged in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. A 65-year-old Reynoldsville man called state police reporting his hunting blind off of Wayne Road was damaged from apparent knife cuts throughout. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP in DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police in DuBois were dispatched to a residence on Hemlock Road, Brady Township, for a report of harassment on Jan. 16. The investigation continues.
RIDGWAY PSP
State police in Ridgway assisted the Elk County Sheriff’s Department for a report of drugs. At 9:31 a.m. January 11 a 30-year-old man from Wilcox was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
CLEARFIELD PSP
On Jan. 9 at 12:17 p.m. on the 400-block of Morgan Road in Pike Township, a 2006 Dodge Ram driven by an unknown person was traveling east and failed to negotiate a left curve, exited the roadway and continued traveling over an embankment and hit a tree.
On Jan. 16 on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of a retail theft at Sheetz. A known female entered the store and concealed a Reese’s snack cake. The female then exited the store and fled in a unknown direction.
On Jan. 15 at 9:21 p.m. on Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to an active domestic incident. A known male, 50, of Philipsburg pushed a 49-year-old female of Philipsburg over a coffee table. Charges filed through District Court.
On Jan. 15 at 7:50 p.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, an 18-year-old Grampian female did threaten physical harm to a 16-year-old female juvenile victim of Clearfield. Charges filed in District Court.
On Jan. 14 at 12:01 a.m. on 6th Street in Morris Township, a 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Barak J. Watro, 22, of Hawk Run, was traveling north and attempted to turn left onto Pardee Road, drove onto black ice, slid past the intersection and crashing into a tree. Watro fled the scene but was located the next morning and interviewed. There were no injuries. Watro will be cited.
On Jan. 6 at 10:09 p.m. on Frog Lane/Wallacton Road in Morris Township, Logan Hollabaugh, 21, of Morrisdale, was located due to being a suspect in a previous hit and run crash. When he was located, Hollabaugh attempted to flee from police in his vehicle. He was apprehended a short time later and found to be DUI. Charges filed in District Court.
On Oct. 29 at 9:14 a.m. on Hickory Street in Coalport Borough, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, both involved persons were interviewed and it was determined that it was only a verbal altercation. Both had been drinking and were intoxicated. While on scene it was learned that two very young children were home and sleeping upstairs. CYS was contacted resulting in the children being temporarily removed from the home and relocated to the grandmother’s residence.
On Jan. 9 at 3:43 a.m. on George Street in Curwensville Borough, a 2011 Nissan 370Z was legally parked near the intersection with Maxwell Street. An unknown vehicle was traveling in an unknown direction and struck the Nissan near its left front fender area and fled the area in an unknown direction.
On Jan. 18 at 4:01 p.m. on the 3000-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 27-year-old female of Morrisdale received a text message from Shawn Tressler, 28, of Howard, which was a violation of a PFA order. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-03.
On Jan. 18 at 8:27 a.m. on I80 at mile marker 111.8 in Pine Township, a 2019 Freightliner Cascade was traveling eastbound when icy roadway conditions caused the drier to lose control. The tractor trailer slid off the left side of the roadway into the median. There were no injuries.
On Jan. 17 at 2:08 p.m. On I-80 at mile marker 133 in Cooper Township, a 2005 Subaru Outback driven by Katherine E. Freer, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was traveling westbound in the right lane, traveled over a snow covered section of the roadway, losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle collided with a set of guide rails. There were no injuries to Freer or her passenger, Defoe Thira, 40, also of Brooklyn, N.Y.
On Jan. 18 at 11:08 a.m. a 58-year-old Curwensville woman reported that she was the victim of an unemployment scam. Investigation is ongoing.
On Nov. 6 at 12:03 p.m. it was reported that a 28-year-old female of Old Erie Pike, West Decatur in Boggs Township, sold an item online and never received payment for it.
On Jan. 9 at 10:51 a.m. on U.S. 219/Mahaffey Grampian Highway in Greenwood Township, a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by David A. Zahursky, 60, of Mahaffey was traveling north and failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle veered off the highway and hit a tree causing disabling damage. Zahursky said he was not injured and refused treatment. Community Vol. Fire Dept. of Mahaffey assisted on scene.
On Jan. 9 at 12:17 a.m. on the 400-block of Morgan Road in Pike Township, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 was involved in a previous crash where it crashed into a tree and was partially over an embankment. The vehicle was pulled out and towed by Edward D. Anderson, of Olanta. Anderson had attached a winch to the rear of the vehicle and extended it across Morgan Run Road to a nearby tree. Anderson failed to direct/stop traffic and/or take steps to identify the roadway as closed due to the cable from the winch being extended across roadway. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Morgan Run Road and failed to recognize the winch cable extended across the roadway and hit the cable. The owner of the Dodge failed to have financial responsibility on the Dodge and was charged for the violation.
On Jan. 12 at 8:35 p.m. on SR 253/Viola Pike in Gulich Township, a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Levi J. Shope, 30, of Houtzdale was traveling north and reported a deer ran onto the roadway. Hope swerved to miss the deer and traveled off the west side of the roadway in a field of overgrown Christmas trees. The Ram impacted several trees and continued in a northwest direction, impacting several more trees before impacting a large tree with its front end.
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 on the 400-block of Lower Hollow Road in Boggs Township, a crime occurred when unknown person(s) stole items from a 47-year-old Clearfield man’s abandoned property. The items were stolen from a half-built 10x12 wooden shed with no walls, and a partially burned mobile home that was’t secured. Items stolen consisted of a window mount air conditioner, six boxes of laminate flooring and approximately 30 to 40 XBox video games. Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-857-3800.
On Jan. 12 at 9:50 p.m. on Dorsey Avenue on Irvona Borough, PSP responded to a report of a retail theft at Dollar General. A 23-year-old female fo Madera paid for some small items and asked the associated to use the restroom. While walking to the restroom the woman stopped at the ice cream cooler and put an item in her bag. The woman then exited the store without paying for the item. Charges were filed through District Court.
On Jan. 14 at 10:50 p.m. on LaJose Road, Ferguson Township, a vehicle slowed down to attempt to avoid striking animals in the roadway. A following vehicle was unable to avoid collision with the first one, rear-ending the first vehicle in the travel lane.
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH
Police were called to the area of Lincoln Street for a man threatening a woman with a gun on Jan. 16. During the investigation, Brookville police arrested the suspect for terroristic threats and other related charges.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of trespassing on private property on Valier Drive in Perry Township, Jefferson County on Jan. 18. Police discovered footprints on scene, circling the residence and leading up to windows and doorways. No evidence of forced entry was found. The investigation continues.
State police in Punxsutawney were dispatched to the Jefferson County Jail on Jan. 14 for a report of a verbal dispute between inmates. The investigation is ongoing.
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a residence on Acorn Lane in Bell Township, Jefferson County on Jan. 18 for a report of a toddler found walking along a road. The child's parents were located and the child was reunited with them.