PSP PUNXSUTAWNEY
Children removed from house
State police in Punxsutawney received a call on May 20 from an anonymous person in reference to child endangerment. Troopers responded to the address in Bell Township. Jefferson County Children and Youth Services were contacted and the children, ages 6 and 12, were removed until the house becomes more habitable.
Man allegedly flees, resists arrest
State police in Punxsutawney said charges were filed against Anson Walter, 42, of Summerville, following an incident at 8:37 a.m. May 13 in Summerville. Police were called to the residence to assist Jefferson County EMS with a reported overdose. Police found Walter was highly intoxicated and reportedly ingested numerous prescription pills. He attempted to flee on foot and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental health evaluation. Police said Walter had made threats against a 65-year-old woman from Summerville and lit a garbage can inside the residence on fire. Charges were filed in district court.
Man accused of assault
State police in Punxsutawney said David Neal, 34, of Valier, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a domestic incident at 2:37 a.m. April 24. At that time Neal allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman from Rossiter, causing injuries. He was arrested and taken to the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Road signs stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of road signs, stolen sometime between 3 p.m. May 12 and 9:53 a.m. May 19 from McCulley Road, Line Road, Sheppard Road, Young Lane and Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. The signs included stop signs, weight limit signs and road name signs. The person(s) stealing the signs fled in an unknown direction.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said Kenneth Bolvin, 53, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when he fell asleep while traveling on Route 219 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Bolvin lost control of his 2015 Subaru Impreza and hit a 2019 Kia Sorento, which then hit a a 2016 Subaru Legacy. The Kia and Subaru were stopped in a work zone. Bolvin’s car and the Sorento were towed from the scene. Also assisting police were Citizens Ambulance Services and Marion Center Fire Department.
Truck hits horse
State police in Punxsutawney said Randy L. Lunger, 66, of Rossiter, was not injured when a horse ran onto the road and was hit by his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, causing heavy front-end damage to the pickup. The accident happened at 4:39 a.m. May 13 on Route 336 in Banks Township, Indiana County.
PSP DUBOIS
Vehicle flees scene of crash
On Thursday at 3:36 p.m., a crash occurred on I-80 West, Union Township. An unknown vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Sonja A. Galyon-Kamonika, 50, of Bound Brook, N.J., continued to travel west, and fled the scene.
PSP MARIENVILLE
Dog law violation
State police in Marienville said a 59-year-old man from Leeper was cited at 5:44 p.m. May 18 after his dog ran onto the property of a 42-year-old woman from Tylersburg. Charges were filed in district court.
Juvenile escapes
State police in Marienville said a juvenile escaped from the Abraxas 1 facility at 8:04 p.m. May 19. The juvenile was located, taken into custody by Abraxas personnel and relocated to a secure facility. Police are continuing their investigation.
Car hits deer
State police in Marienville said Joseph T. Saltsgiver, 27, of Smethport, was not injured when his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hit a deer. The accident happened at 5:51 a.m. May 21 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The car was towed from the scene.
Child abuse
State police in Marienville are investigating a ChildLine report that the father of an eight-year-old girl from Lickingville discovered a bruise on the child in February.
PSP RIDGWAY
Fatal accident
State police in Ridgway said Douglas O. Stethem, 65, of Indiana, died in a motorcycle crash at 12:25 p.m. May 21 on Losey Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. Police said Stethem failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and hit a tree head on. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Two charged with harassment
State police in Ridgway said a 18-year-old woman from Brockway and a 29-year-old woman from Ridgway were charged with harassment following an incident at 12 p.m. May 21 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Window damaged
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of criminal mischief on Mefferts Run Road in Jones Township, Elk County. Sometime between April 20 and May 13 someone damaged the window of a parked vehicle owned by a 53-year-old woman from Ridgway. Damage was set at $200. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
PSP CLEARFIELD
Burglary reported
On May 19, police received a report of a burglary on the 2100-block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. An unknown suspect attempted to gain entry through the front door of a commercial building by force, then forced entry by breaking out the side window. Once inside, several items were moved and went through. Suspect(s) then exited through the side door and fled the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 857-3800.
Single-vehicle crash
On May 17 at 5:29 p.m., a crash occurred on Gillingham Road, Girard Township, as Ronald L. Smith, 70, of Frenchville suffered a medical episode and lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned. No injuries were reported.
Smartphone found
On May 17 at 8:43 a.m., a TCL 5G Smartphone was found on Mutton Hollow Road, Bradford Township. Anyone who may have lost the phone is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Crash on Interstate 80
On May 16 at 10:23 a.m., a crash occurred on Interstate 80 East, Bradford Township. Paul F. Fagan, 80, of Johnson City, Tenn. lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. A passenger sustained a head injury and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment. Police were assisted on scene by Clearfield Fire and EMS.
Police seek info after motorcycle flees
On May 15 at 11:24 p.m., police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black motorcycle traveling on Trolley Street and Route 53, Morris Township. The driver fled and was not located. The suspect was wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans and a black helmet. The motorcycle was black in color with no rear lights or license plates, possibly a dirt bike or dual sport. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Indecent assault reported
On May 13 at 7:10 a.m., police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 74-year-old Houtzdale man as victim.
Police investigate assault
On May 12 at noon, police investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale involving a 24-year-old Houtzdale man as victim.
Man accused of making threats
On May 10 at 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 190-block of Hale Street, Osceola Mills Borough, for concerning statements made by a volunteer. Upon further investigation it was discovered that Ronald Kizer, 29, of Madera made threats about shooting the place up when he came in for his next shift. An arrest warrant was obtained and the accused was taken into custody. This investigation continues.
Man loses money to scam
On May 10 at 4:22 p.m., a 34-year-old Morrisdale man lost approximately $600 through a scam. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
No injuries reported in crash
On May 8 at 8:35 a.m., Winifred I. Winters, 68, of Osceola Mills was driving on Frog Hollow Road, Decatur Township when her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, then a utility pole. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
Man cited for trespassing
On May 7 at 4:03 p.m., Edgar Schnarrs, 55, of West Decatur was cited through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office for trespassing on the 1900-block of Salem Road, Boggs Township.
Suspect cited for harassment
On May 6 at 7:29 p.m., troopers responded to a report of an inactive domestic on Parsonville Road, Decatur Township. Upon arrival, recent physical injuries were observed to a 30-year-old Osceola Mills woman. The suspect, a 37-year-old Osceola man, had fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect was cited with harassment and simple trespassing.
Driver suspected of DUI
On May 2 at 11:02 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Lingle Street, Osceola Mills Borough for summary violations. Mark Socoski, 61, of Osceola Mills was suspected of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Criminal charges are pending.
Claims determined to be unfounded
On May 2 at 11:12 a.m., police received a report of indecent exposure on Deer Creek Road, Morris Township. The incident was investigated and determined to be unfounded.
Trailer vandalized
On April 30 at 6:17 p.m., a trailer was reported as vandalized on Turner Road, Bradford Township.
Catalytic converters stolen
Between April 20 and April 30, unknown suspect(s) removed five catalytic converters from salvaged vehicles owned by a 60-year-old Coalport man on the 900-block of Dakota Ridge Road, Beccaria Township. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Two-vehicle crash on I-80
On April 29 at 7:06 a.m., police responded to a crash on I-80 West, Bradford Township. A vehicle driven by Alexandra G. Lindstrom, 23, of Clearfield collided into a vehicle driven by Evan B. Hoffman, 32, of Hollidaysburg. No injuries were reported.
Police seek info in littering case
On April 25 at 5:15 p.m.,, a vehicle was seen dumping empty beer cases along the 6100-block of Goshen Road, Goshen Township. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Unemployment scam
On April 22 at 9:54 a.m., unknown suspect(s) gained access to a 62-year-old Curwensville man’s social security number and opened an unemployment claim. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
Information taken
On April 22 at 7:46 a.m., a 52-year-old Woodland man’s unemployment information was taken.
Check allegedly forged
Between November 9, 2021 and April 21, 2022, a 49-year-old Philipsburg man had a check that was believed to be forged and cashed by a suspect. The investigation continues.
Identity theft
On April 19 at 2:45 p.m., police responded to a report of identity theft on Doe Hill Road, Bradford Township. It was reported that a bank account was opened in a 43-year-old Morrisdale man’s name. This investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle rolls over
On April 18 at 1:57 p.m., Lawrence E. Dillen, 72, of Coalport was driving on State Route 865, Beccaria Township when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway due to snow covered conditions. Dillen’s vehicle then rolled over. No injuries were reported as a result of this crash.
Man accused of paraphernalia possession
On April 16 at 3:07 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on Walton Street, Chester Hill Borough. Upon further investigation, Donald Pearsall, 34, of Philipsburg was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending.
Woman accused of theft
On April 14 at 7:03 p.m., Barbara Williams, 61, of Irvona was observed via security cameras taking multiple goods from the shelves of Dollar General in Irvona and placing them into her purse. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
Vehicle travels through yard
On March 11 at 5:28 p.m., a driver was driving on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township, and traveled through a yard before fleeing the scene. The vehicle was observed to be an older silver and white Dodge truck.