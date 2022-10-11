I was one of the founding members of the Southern Clarion Police Association. After several months of ugly meetings, punctuated by bullying of members by the Police Chief and personal attacks on my integrity, I had had enough.
The Southern Clarion Police Association (SCPA) has completely failed at their original mission of being an advisory group to improve relationships between the police and the community and raising money to buy things that the Borough of New Bethlehem couldn’t or wouldn’t buy for the Police Department. The group has not spent a single minute discussing our ideas about “community policing.” We have never been asked for advice or consultation. And relationships between the local police and the people have never been worse in my 28 years’ experience in the area.
Somehow, SCPA got suckered into being part owner and managers of the Regional Police Department. We’re failing at that, too. We’re not being kept informed about what the Department Board is doing. Worse yet, nobody is asking our thoughts or opinions on what the Department is planning on doing. That’s not what any of us signed up for.
The newly formed Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department is on a collision course with extinction. Chief Malnofsky has run through five secretaries in the three years he’s been on the job. The first secretary had been there for more than a dozen years through several chiefs. He can’t keep officers on the payroll either. They come and go so fast that we can’t keep track of them. And, it would be nice if New Bethlehem and Hawthorn had the police protection that they paying for.
In my humble opinion, the sooner Malnofsky is out of Clarion County, the better off we’re all going to be.
State Police coverage is starting to look pretty good compared to what New Bethlehem has now.
JOHN GEROW
New Bethlehem