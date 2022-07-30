DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 6:15 p.m. July 11 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. An odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Wilmington, DE, was arrested and police are continuing their investigation.
• A traffic stop was conducted by PSP DuBois at 9:07 p.m. July 18 in Falls Creek. The driver, a 32-year-old man from DuBois, displayed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois were called to Winslow Township at 4:35 p.m. July 9 to talk to someone about their neighbor. Marijuana plants were observed growing in plain view at the residence of a 69-year-old man from Reynoldsville. He was arrested and charges were filed in district court.
• State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash at 8:38 a.m. April 17 in Snyder Township. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Brockway, was arrested for DUI.
• A 19-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was arrested by PSP DuBois for DUI/alcohol at 8:45 p.m. July 21. Police stopped her vehicle following a report of a harassment incident in Reynoldsville. She was found to be DUI and open containers of alcohol were found in her vehicle.
• PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 3:17 a.m. May 15 in Sandy Township. The driver, a 52-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 2 a.m. April 3 in Winslow Township. Police detected a faint odor of alcohol and after testing the driver, a 19-year-old man from Brockport, was arrested for DUI.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 5:58 p.m. June 17 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Elizabeth A. Pack, 43, of Halifax, and Elizabeth A. McGowan, 57, of Masontown, were traveling east in the left lane. Pack was merging and her 2005 Ford Escape hit Pack’s 2020 Volvo, causing it to lose control and rolling over several times.
Disorderly conduct
Charges of disorderly conduct were filed by PSP DuBois against two men from Reynoldsville, ages 57 and 25, who were causing a disturbance on Willow Street in Reynoldsville at 10:32 p.m. July 18. Charges were filed in district court.
Facebook scam
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a 73-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was scammed by a Facebook notice that she had won $90,000. She was requested to send $990 in pre-paid Visa gift cards prior to claiming the money.
Burglary
• State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary at a home in Winslow Township. Stolen were adult toys valued at $100, tools valued at $50 and assorted gel pens valued at $100. The items were stolen sometime between 5 p.m. July 6 and 10:51 p.m. July 8. Anyone having any information is ask to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Trespassing
State police in DuBois said Barbara David, 65, of Falls Creek, was arrested and cited for trespassing at 10:20 a.m. July 22 after she continued to walk through the yard of James Kaschalk, 82, of Falls Creek, after she had been asked to stay off the yard.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m. July 22 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said Benjamin J. Stahl, 39, of DuBois, had stopped for another vehicle to turn when the trailer of his 2013 Peterbilt was hit in the rear by a 2009 Ford Escape, driven by Nathan E. Mattivi, 24, of Sarver. No injuries were reported. The Ford was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene was Warsaw Township VFD.
Harassment
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a 46-year-old woman from Brookville received suspected feces in her mail on July 18.
Motorcycle crash
State police in DuBois said Kyle E. Bish, 27, of Brockway, sustained minor injuries when he wrecked his 2012 Honda CBR 250R at 6:30 a.m. June 30 in Washington Township. Police said Bish was traveling east on Westville Road, too fast for conditions, when approaching a sharp left turn. The bike laid over and struck a guide rail and Bish fled the scene without notifying police. The bike was towed from the scene.
Car hydroplanes
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. July 24 on I-80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Niya E. Wharton, 18, of Chelsea, MI, was in the fast lane when her 2017 Honda Civic hydroplaned and hit a 2022 Freightliner Cascade, driven by Altantuya Tseden-ish, 51, of Arlington, VA. The Honda then rolled over several times and the truck hit the guard rail. Wharton was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Clearfield EMS.
Teenager crashes
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash that happened sometime between 11:30 p.m. June 14 and 5:30 a.m. June 15 in Snyder Township. Police said a 16-year-old boy had taken a 2010 GMC Sierra without permission and crashed on Clay Plant Road. Charges were filed with Jefferson County Probation.
Fleeing and eluding
State police in DuBois have filed charges against Ty Hahn, 27, of Byrnedale, following an incident at 1:38 a.m. June 15. Police arrived at the Penfield Minit Mart and attempted to take Hahn into custody on domestic violence charges. He got into his vehicle and fled, resulting in a high-speed pursuit.
RIDGWAY
Motorcycle crash
State police in Marienville said a 74-year-old man sustained minor injuries when he crashed his 1998 Honda motorcycle on private property in Benezette Township, Elk County, at 1:02 p.m. July 24.
Harassment
A 50-year-old woman from Fox Township, Elk County, and a 53-year-old man from St. Marys were charged with harassment by PSP Ridgway following an incident at 7:41 p.m. July 23 in Fox Township.
BROOKVILLE
Hit and run
Brookville police and the Brookville VFD were called to Daugherty Street at 1:30 a.m. July 20 for a report that cable, phone and electric lines were down. A utility pole was broken off at the base and damaged beyond repair. Police determined a garbage truck had caused the damage and left the scene without reporting the accident. The refuse company was issued summary traffic citations for hit and run of unattended property, duty to give information and report an accident to police, and careless driving. The citations were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney said a 59-year-old man from Leroy Township, Ohio, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. July 24 on Route 36 in Barnett Township.
• State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against a 49-year-old man from Coalport who was arrested following a traffic stop at 6:14 p.m. July 23 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said the man was in possession of illegal controlled substances and related paraphernalia, and was also suspected of being DUI.
• At 1:51 a.m. July 24 PSP Punxsy initiated a traffic stop in Young Township. Police detected a faint odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car and was indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. After sobriety testing, the female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
• An 18-year-old man from Brookville was arrested at 1:07 p.m. July 26 by PSP Punxsy for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney. During the stop police detected the odor of burnt marijuana and observed visual indicators of impairment.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Punxsutawney have filed charges of cruelty to animals against a 38-year-old man from Corsica following an investigation on July 23.
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Tiffany J. Bewley, 27, of Hawthorn, was not injured in a one-vehicle crash on Roller Coaster Road in Clover Township at 6:38 a.m. July 25. Police said Bewley swerved to miss hitting a deer and her 2013 Ford Escape went off the road and hit a tree. The car was towed from the scene.
Car hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Samuel H. Powell, 19, of Dayton, was not injured in a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. July 25 in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Powell was driving a 2012 Volkswagen too fast for existing conditions on Dayton Smicksburg Road when he lost control of his car, hit a concrete barrier then slid off the road and hit a tree.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:37 a.m. July 22 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Sigel, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and/or controlled substance.
Teenager arrested
State police in Marienville arrested a 17-year-old boy from Tionesta for harassing a 14-year-old boy at Taylor Diversion Programs in Tionesta Township. The incident happened between July 1 and July 15.
Road signs stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of road signs in Harmony Township, Forest County. Tionesta PennDOT reported the theft happened sometime between July 22 and July 25. The construction work signs are valued at $420.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 5:14 p.m. June 18 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Westlake, Ohio, was arrested for DUI/alcohol, three times the legal limit.
Lost dog
A black and tan hound type dog was lost at 10 a.m. July 17 in Curllsville area of Clarion County. If anyone finds the dog, please call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Assault arrest
State police in Clarion said a 15-year-old girl from Shippenville was arrested after assaulting a 45-year-old woman from Shippenville. The assault happened at 3:15 p.m. July 5 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said a 31-year-old man from Rimersburg was arrested for shoplifting at 4:05 p.m. July 6 after taking a bag of cereal valued at $4.15 and a jug of milk valued at $3.40 from Dollar General in Rimersburg.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 1:04 p.m. July 13. Police said Ernest E. Brocious, 67, of Brookville, was attempting to turn onto the I-80 ramp from Route 66 and failed to yield to Kathy J. Rhoades, 65, of Strattanville, who was traveling south on Route 66. Rhoades’ 2019 Honda CRV hit the front right side of Brocious’ 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The Honda sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Barbara A. Wenger, 58, of Cranberry, was not injured when her 2012 Ford Focus hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. July 19 on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Police pursuit
State police in Clarion said a 17-year-old girl from New Bethlehem was arrested following an incident at 5:31 p.m. July 12. Police were canvassing the area of Shippenville following a report that the girl was using a car without permission. She was located on Route 322 east and refused to stop for police. The girl led police in a pursuit to Interstate 80 and down Route 66, before she hit a ditch on Olean Trail. She was arrested without incident and processed. A juvenile allegation was completed and Clarion County Juvenile Probation took custody of the girl.