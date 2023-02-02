BROOKVILLE
Disorderly conduct
- Brookville police investigated a domestic dispute between a man and a juvenile at 6:08 p.m. January 25. Police found the juvenile had assaulted the man, causing injury. The juvenile was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
- At 12:40 p.m. Jan. 16 Brookville police were called to Super 8 Motel for a 27-year-old woman refusing to leave the property and creating a disturbance. She was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Brookville police were called to the back parking lot of Hickory Grove Elementary School at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 23 because a parent was using obscene language and gestures toward a bus driver, in front of young students. The parent was charged with disorderly conduct.
Cell phone stolen
Brookville police investigated a report at 5 p.m. December 30 that a cell phone had been stolen from the Medicine Shoppe. After reviewing video footage, a 53-year-old woman was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Two-vehicle crash
Brookville police investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:55 p.m. January 24 at the intersection of West Main and Progress streets. Police said the driver of a Subaru Hatchback was distract and struck the rear of a Kia sedan as it was turning on to Progress Street. Citations were issued.
Student assaulted
Brookville police have filed charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment against an eighth grade student who stabbed another student in the hand twice with a colored pencil. The incident happened at a 1:10 p.m. January 26 at the high school.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:33 p.m. January 27 in Young Township. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was suspected of DUI/controlled substance. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Jefferson County and an active arrest warrant for a parole violation. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail, with additional charges pending.
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Mollie P. Gromley, 28, of Punxsutawney, was not injuried when she lost control of her 2014 Kia Sorento while traveling north on Bells Mills Cloe Road in Bell Township. The car hit a guide rail, crossed the road and hit the guide rail, sustaining disabling damage. Assisting police was Elk Run Fire Department. The accident happened at 10:56 a.m. Jan. 17.
Pickup overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said William D. McElravy, 58, of Corsica, reported minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 17 on Route 28 in Rose Township. Police said McElravy lost control of his 2004 Dodge Dakota, which hit an embankment and overturned twice, sustaining heavy damage. McElravy was cited for driving too fast.
Corruption of minors
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Childline report of a 10-year-old boy from Reynoldsville being assaulted. Police are investigating the alleged Jan. 12 assault in Henderson Township.
Couple arrested
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 36-year-old man from Punxsutawney and his wife following a domestic dispute. Police were called to Punxsutawney Area Hospital’s emergency room, where it was determined both had sustained physical injuries during the dispute. They were charged with simple assault and harassment.
Pickup rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an accident that happened at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 25 in Henderson Township. Police said a dark-colored SUV, traveling east on Spring Road, did not stop at the stop sign and traveled onto Sheplar Road, stopping in the middle of an intersection. The driver of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado attempted to avoid a collision with the SUV and went off the road and into a culvert before rolling onto its driver side. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The driver of the SUV did not stop, but left the scene traveling north on Sheplar Road. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney said Jared J. Scott, 42, of Canton, Ohio, was not injured when his 2016 Freightliner Cascadia hit a stop sign when he was making a left turn onto Ellermeyer Road from Walston Road at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 26 in Young Township. Police said Scott did not stop at the scene but was later identified by a witness.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville are investigating a one-vehicle crash at 10:57 a.m. Jan. 25 at the intersection of routes 66 and 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Harrisburg, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 29 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old man from Beaver Falls, was found to be DUI/alcohol. He was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Officer assaulted
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an inmate assaulted a 45-year-old male corrections officer at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 18 at SCI Forest.
Theft
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that several game consoles were taken from a residence in Jenks Township, Forest County, without any payment being made. The consoles were taken between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28, 2022.
One-car crash
State police in Marienville said Shane M. Richardson, 29, of Pittsburgh, was not injured in a one-car crash at 7:53 a.m. Jan. 29 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Richardson became distracted by his cell phone and he lost control of his 2014 Mazda 6, which went over an embankment and hit a stump. The car was towed from the scene. Richardson was cited in the accident.
Natural death
State police in Marienville were called to a residence in Hickory Township, Forest County, at 4:10 p.m. Jan. 27 where a 64-year-old woman had been found deceased. She was known to have suffered numerous medical ailments and the Forest County Coroner’s Office ruled her death as natural, with no suspicious circumstances.
Corruption of minors
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone may have corrupted a 15-year-old girl from Tionesta. The incident allegedly happened between 9 p.m. Jan.10 and 5 a.m. Jan. 11.
Endangering children
State police in Marienville are investigating a report received at 4 p.m. Jan. 19 regarding the assault/endangering welfare of children.
CLARION PSP
Harassment reports
State police in Clarion investigated the following incidents of harassment.
- At 12:27 a.m. January 22 in Madison Township, Clarion County.
- At 9:46 p.m. January 23 in Knox. Arrested were a 49-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:07 a.m. Jan. 24 on Broad Street in New Bethlehem. Police said Ryan M. Sallizoni Jr., 20, of Rimersburg, was traveling east and turned left onto Wood Street in front of James A. Shuttleworth, 49, of DuBois. Sallizoni’s 2003 Hyundai Elantra hit Shuttleworth’s 2012 Toyota Tundra, with both vehicles sustaining disabling damage. Neither driver was injured.
Three taken to hospital
State police in Clarion said three people were taken to Clarion Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 9:59 a.m. Jan. 25 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Connie L. Neiswonger, 54, of Fairmount City, was traveling south when she lost control of her 2003 Dodge Dakota and hit a 2021 GMC Arcadia, traveling north, driven by Lisa G. Sayers, 57, of New Bethlehem. Neiswonger, her 13-year-old female passenger, Sayers and her 10-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital for precautionary measures. Neiswonger was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and Hawthorn fire department.
DUBOIS PSP
Truck crash
State police in DuBois said Todd A. Reece, 56, of Caledonia, Ohio, was not injured when he lost control of his 2019 Peterbilt truck on Interstate 80. At 2:10 a.m. Jan. 25 Reece was traveling west in Washington Township. Police said he was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the truck while negotiating a right-hand curve. The truck went off the road, into the median and hit an embankment. The truck was towed from the scene.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that Tyler Smith, 43, of Grampian, allegedly pointed a loaded crossbow at people and threatened to shoot them. The incident happened between 10:45 and 11:37 a.m. Jan. 24 in Bloom Township, Clearfield County.
Death
State police in DuBois responded to a residence in Washington Township at 9:21 a.m. Jan. 21 to investigate the death of a 49-year-old man from Brockway. Police said no foul play is suspected.
No injuries
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. Jan. 19 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Michael S. Munden, 55, of Olatat, Kan., was traveling east when his 2019 Ford Transit went off the road. The vehicle began to fishtail before rolling onto the driver side in the left lane of the interstate. Munden was not injured but was cited for driving too fast.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 18 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Shawn D. Shimmel, 31, of DuBois, was backing out of a parking space in front of the PSP DuBois station when his 2001 Dodge Ram pickup hit a light post, damaging the post. Shimmel then fled the scene.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:04 p.m. Jan. 12 on Route 219 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said Christopher M. Herrlich, 27, of DuBois, was traveling east and was waiting to make a left turn into the Dollar General parking lot when his 2003 GMC Sonoma was hit from behind by a 2013 Honda CRV, driven by Elijah L. Lockwood 26, of Reynoldsville. Lockwood was cited for following too closely and his vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 29 in St. Marys. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was suspected of DUI/alcohol and was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
Film stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that used X-ray film, valued at $2,209.80, was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport in December.
Identity theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that three gift cards, valued at $300, were stolen from someone in Jay Township, Elk County, on January 24.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of harassment to a 59-year-old woman from Wilcox. The incident happened at 12:21 a.m. January 9 in Jones Township, Elk County.
One-car crash
State police in Ridgway said Ryan J. Lerner, 33, of Ford City, was not injured when he lost control of his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, went over an embankment and hit a tree. The accident happened at 1:31 p.m. January 23 on Route 66 in Highland Township, Elk County. Assisting at the scene was Emergycare EMS.
Car hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Stephen A. Ross, 57, of St. Marys, was traveling north on Route 255 when he failed to negotiate a slight left hand curve. His 2011 Nissan Maxima went off the road and hit a tree. He reported minor injuries but refused treatment. The accident happened at 4:10 p.m. January 26 in Jay Township, Elk County. Assisting at the scene was Bennett’s Valley EMS.
Four-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash at 4:34 a.m. January 17 on Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk. County. Police said Tricia N. Wondering, 32, of Johnsonburg, was traveling north when she lost control of her 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche on the icy road. The pickup began an uncontrolled spin and was hit by a 2014 Toyota RAV4, driven by Jason M. Kline, 40, of Johnsonburg, causing minor damage. The Avalanche was then hit by a 2017 Ford F-150XLT, driven by William J. Costanzo, 62, of Johnsonburg, causing disabling damage. A fourth driver, who fled the scene unidentified, hit the Ford pickup, causing disabling damage. The Avalanche and Ford were towed from the scene.