BROOKVILLE
DUI/Drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with excessive window tint at 10:11 a.m. August 11 on East Main Street. While speaking with the 34-year-old male driver, marijuana use was detected. The driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with DUI, possession, paraphernalia and other traffic violations.
Drinking at high school
At 9:51 p.m. September 17 Brookville police were notified that a 59-year-old man was drinking beer in the high school parking lot during a Lumberjack game. He was asked to leave the school grounds and was cited with disorderly conduct and violation of the borough ordinance prohibiting drinking on public access properties.
Suspended license
Brookville police have filed charges against a 42-year-old man, who was stopped at 1:05 p.m. September 22 on Allegheny Boulevard. He was driving a company truck while under a driver’s license suspension, and also has previous charges for driving under suspension.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Graffius Avenue in Punxsutawney at 12:19 a.m. September 19. Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police saw several indicators of suspected drug-related impairment and the man was driving on a suspended license. Police saw drug paraphernalia in plain view in the vehicle, but the driver denied a consent search. The man also had drug paraphernalia on his person. The vehicle was towed from the scene, pending execution of a search warrant.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 4 p.m. September 3 in Bell Township. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Rockton, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. He was in possession of prescription pills and was also found to have an active warrant.
- State police in Punxsutawney responded to a one-vehicle crash at 7:57 p.m. September 25 on Ramsaytown Road in Knox Township. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Brookville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. September 21 after the driver ran a stop sign. Police suspected drug-related impairment and found the driver, a 58-year-old man from Punxsutawney, had a suspended license. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Teenager not injured
State police in Punxsutawney said a 17-year-old boy from Summerville was not injured when his 2008 Buick LaCrosse crossed the road while he was negotiating a left-hand curve. The car hit the guide rail, rotated 90 degrees, crossed the road and hit an embankment. The car was towed from the scene. Also assisting police was Summerville VFD. The accident happened at 2:08 p.m. September 19 on Route 28 in Clover Township.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney said Judy A. Roland, 64, of Cherry Tree, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2018 Dodge Caravan, which went off the road and into a small ditch. The children in the van, ages 11, 9 and 8, were not injured. The accident happened at 8:29 a.m. September 6 on Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Roland was cited for driving too fast.
Terroristic threats
State police in Punxsutawney said a 77-year-old man from Brookville was arrested at 6:36 p.m. September 17 in Knox Township after he threatened to shoot family members. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. September 20 on Five Points Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Someone stole approximately $30,000 worth of jewelry from a jewelry box and a cream-colored Sentry Safe containing personal documents, coins and approximately $100,000 in cash. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Three vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:24 p.m. September 22 on Route 310 in Young Township. Police said Zachary S. Pape, 22, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north and had stopped to make a left turn into Anchor Inn. Joshua A. Smith, 45, of Reynoldsville, was also traveling north and attempted to pass Pape. His 2014 Ford Econoline sideswiped Pape’s 2019 Kia Forte and a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Stephanie J. Ansinger, 31, of Anita. Ansinger sustained minor injuries but was not treated. All three vehicles were towed from the scene.
Headstone stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone stole a headstone in Circle Hill Cemetery American Legion. The theft was reported on September 19.
Harassment
- At 5:53 p.m. September 23 a 27-year-old man from Big Run reported to state police in Punxsutawney that someone had used a fake profile on Snapchat and Facebook to send him multiple messages which were harassing in nature.
- State police in Punxsutawney responded to a domestic incident in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County, at 5:19 p.m. September 21. Two women, ages 57 and 45, both from Dayton, were charged with summary harassment.
Old school shot
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that sometime between 7 p.m. September 18 and 12 a.m. September 21 someone shot the old Longview Elementary School four times. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $850, from a truck in Rose Township. The theft happened sometime between 12:01 a.m. September 22 and 12 a.m. September 24. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Arrested for assault
State police in Punxsutawney said Dennis Neely, 72, of Glen Campbell, was arrested following a fight at 12:30 a.m. September 7 in Glen Campbell. During the fight he allegedly slammed the right arm of a 56-year-old woman in a car door, causing bruising and swelling and then threatened the woman. Neely was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and charges were filed in district court.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Rowdy dogs
State police in Marienville cited the owner of three dogs for failure to confine his dogs after the dogs chased a patrol unit on Wolf’s Corners Road in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said the dogs also impeded other traffic from passing through the intersection. The incident happened at 4:10 p.m. September 18.
Jeep hits deer
State police in Marienville said Stephanie L. Schneider, 50, of St. Marys, was not injured when her 2020 Jeep Cherokee hit a deer on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County. The accident happened at 7:06 p.m. September 20.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 12:27 a.m. September 20 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Clarion, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs and other drug-related charges.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop on Greenville Avenue in Clarion at 1:55 a.m. September 18. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Limestone, was arrested for DUI.
- At 1:20 a.m. September 17 state police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop on East Main Street in Clarion. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Clarion, was arrested for DUI.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 10:50 p.m. September 2. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Strattanville, was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bad checks reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that $1,200 was stolen from a 57-year-old woman from Shippenville through a bad check.
Donations stolen
State police in Clarion arrested a 55-year-old man from Clarion for stealing donations valued at $100 from behind the Goodwill Store in Clarion. The theft occurred between July 31 and August 21.
Child abuse reported
At 2:45 p.m. September 7 state police in Clarion investigated a report of the alleged abuse of a 15-year-old girl in St. Petersburg.
Truck rolls over
State police in Clarion said Daniel J. Clark Jr., 53, of Julian, sustained minor injuries when his 2020 Mack truck went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled on its side. Clark was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The truck was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 1:05 p.m. on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Motorcycle accident
State police in Clarion said Clifford G. Burtoft, 74, of Cranberry Township, sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his 2011 Harley-Davidson Ultra Classic while negotiating a left-hand curve on Route 338 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Burtoft was flown by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital. He was charged with operating the vehicle without a certificate of inspection.
Pickup hits deer
State police in Clarion said Ronald G. Mattise, 64, of Davisburg, Mich., was not injured when his 2022 Chevrolet Colorado hit a deer. The accident happened at 4:32 p.m. September 18 on Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County.
One-vehicle accident
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 4:32 a.m. September 19. Police said Robert M. Bowser, 21, of Knox, was traveling on Graff Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when his 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 hit a mailbox then crossed the road and hit a ditch.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Samuel L. Wensel, 33, of Leeper, was not injured when he lost control of his 2013 Chevrolet Cruze while traveling north on Fisher-Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County. The car went off the road and hit an embankment before coming to an uncontrolled stop. The accident happened at 3:37 p.m. September 3.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Jesse T. Orr, 25, of Tionesta, was injured when someone hit his 2002 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softtail from behind, causing it to hit a utility pole. The other driver did not stop. Orr was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital for treatment of injuries. He was cited for driving with a suspended license.
False alarm
State police in Clarion said Aldi’s store in Monroe Township, Clarion County, was cited on September 10 for failing to control false alarms. PSP responded to seven false alarms at the store within a 12-month period.
Four-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a four-vehicle crash at 9:05 p.m. September 2 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Aleise M. Jackson, 42, of Lorain, Ohio, was traveling west when her 2013 Ford Escape crossed the centerline and she hit the rear of a 2007 Volvo 552, driven by Jose M. Caridad, 37, of Beaver Meadows, pushing it forward. Jackson then lost control of her car and hit a2014 Ford Escape, driven by Fredrick G. Andrews, 68, of Negley, Ohio. Both cars spun 180 degrees before stopping. A 2020 Subaru Forester, driven by Reed R. Kruger, 22, of Lyndora, was traveling east and was hit by debris. Jackson was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. Assisting at the scene were Clarion and Shippenville fire departments, Clarion Hospital EMS and Knox EMS.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, at 8:03 p.m. September 5. Police found the driver, a 39-year-old woman from Templeton, to be in possession of paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Charges were filed in district court.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at 2:05 a.m. September 23 in Reynoldsville. Police found the driver, a 54-year-old man from DuBois, to be DUI/controlled substance. He also gave police false identification.
- During a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. September 23 in Winslow Township, state police arrested the driver, a 24-year-old woman from DuBois, for DUI/controlled substance.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 3:52 p.m. September 19 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Harjeet Singh, 33, of Bargersville, Ind., was attempting to merge into the right lane because of construction. His 2018 Freightliner truck sideswiped a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Peter L. Croswel, 67, of Frankfort, Ky. The car was towed from the scene.
Toddler injured
State police in DuBois were contacted by Clearfield County CYS at 10 a.m. August 31 when a 2-year-old boy from Luthersburg fell down eight steps from a loft in a barn, being injured in the fall.
Arrested for assault
State police in DuBois said Austin Croasman, 26, of Punxsutawney, was arrested September 17 in Winslow Township after assaulting Emily Chase, 21, of Penfield. Police said Croasman and Chase were arguing over a cooler being strapped to their ATV. He shoved her to the ground causing injuries to her right elbow. When she stood up, he hit her left cheek. Croasman was found intoxicated in his residence. He was arrested, charged with simple assault and harassment, and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Domestic assault
State police in DuBois said Eric Mortimer, 43, of DuBois, was charged with harassment following a fight with Beverly Jessup, 44, of Brockway. At 8 p.m. September 20 police responded to a welfare check in Brockway and found Moritmer and Jessup had been involved in a dispute earlier in the evening. Jessup told police she was pushed to the ground and hit in the head. Police said there were no visible injuries.
Trucks collide
State police in DuBois reported a two-vehicle accident at 12;07 p.m. September 22 on Interstate 80 in Brookville. Police said both tractor-trailers were traveling east. One truck drifted into the right lane and hit the second truck, unaware of the contact. On review of dash cam video, the driver and company were located and notified of the accident.
One injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in an accident that happened at 10:04 a.m. September 19 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said William J. Wick, 32, of Reynoldsville, was traveling north and became distracted when he reached for a drink. His 2018 Kia Optima went off the road and hit the rear lowboy trailer of a 2000 Kenworth Northwest truck, driven by Larry A. Nibert, 60, of Indiana, Pa. The truck was parked on the shoulder, with its four-way flashers on. The Kia spun counter-clockwise before overturning and stopping in the southbound lane. The car was towed from the scene. Wick was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Brockway Area Ambulance Service. Also assisting at the scene was Warsaw Township VFD.
RIDGWAY PSP
One injured
State police in Ridgway said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:31 p.m. September 22 in Spring Creek Township, Elk County. Police said Michele L. Leighty, 56, of Sigel, was traveling west on Spring Creek Road in a 2016 Toyota RAV4 and was not able to stop in time to avoid a collision with a 2018 GMC Sierra, driven by Joshua A. Radovich, 41, of Sarver, who was backing into a driveway. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. A passenger in Leighty’s vehicle, Patricia A. Cramer, 75, of Sigel, was taken to Penn Highland Elk by Ridgway Ambulance.
Identity theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of identity theft through an email scam, reported at a 4:03 p.m. September 21 by a 68-year-old woman from Ridgway.
Fatal injury
State police in Ridgway said Clement F. McAlee, 56, of Johnsonburg, died in a two-vehicle accident at 7:41 p.m. September 18 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said McAlee was traveling north on Route 219 when his 2018 Ford F-150 XLT crossed the road and hit a 2022 Volvo truck driven by William C. Givler, 60, of Duncansville. McAlee was pronounced dead at the scene. Givler was treated for serious injuries by Ridgway Ambulance Corporation before being taken to Penn Highlands DuBois.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said Mark E. Albert, 60, of Sandy Ridge, was not injured when he lost control of his 2003 International Harvester truck and hit an embankment. The accident happened at 10:37 a.m. September 14 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. Albert applied his brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle that had stopped in front of him and lost control of the truck. Assisting at the scene were Jay Township and Fox Township volunteer fire departments.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. September 18 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Michael K. Bona, 45, of Kersey, had stopped on Fairview Road to make a left turn. Jackson J. Lindemuth, 22, of Kersey hit the rear of a 2007 Nissan Altima, driven by Haley G. Sickel, 21, of Kersey, with his 2015 Ford Escape, pushing the Altima into Bona’s 2003 Buick LaCrosse.