PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:13 p.m. April 14 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Curwensville, was arrested for DUI/drugs. She also had outstanding warrants and was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 8:41 a.m. April 10 in Gaskill Township. Police said Robert D. Smith, 49, of Mahaffey, was traveling north on Route 36 when his 2001 GMC R2500 lost its left rear wheel. The wheel crossed the road and hit a 2012 Ford Fusion, driven by Jeremy D. Best, 47, of Curwensville, who was traveling south. Police said the accident was caused by mechanical failure. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Identity theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone attempted to secure a credit card via Internet application using the personal information of a 56-year-old man from Rossiter.
No injuries
State police said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 2:46 p.m. April 10 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. Police said Jonah E. Jankovik, 24, of Saltsburg, was traveling north, too fast for conditions. He hit his brakes in an attempt to slow down as he noticed a vehicle driven by Krista L. Geelen, 30, of Worthville waiting to make a left turn onto River Road. Jankovik’s 2021 Toyota RAV4 hit Geelen’s 2020 Honda CRV, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. The Toyota was towed from the scene. Jankovik was cited for driving too fast.
Burglary
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 10 a.m. March 30 and 5 p.m. April 12 at 807 Filtering Plant Road in Gaskill Township. Police said someone forced entry into the residence.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. April 8 on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County. Police found the driver to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- At 7:31 p.m. March 30 state police in Marienville were notified of an ongoing harassment incident in Eldred Township. A 33-year-old woman from Sigel was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
- State police in Marienville said a 52-year-old woman from Lower Burrell was not injured in a one-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. April 1 in Green Township, Forest Township. She was arrested for DUI/alcohol and was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw.
Arrest by warrant
At 12:34 a.m. March 29 state police in Marienville were contacted to serve a warrant on a man and woman in Heath Township. Both were safely taken into custody. The man, 24, from Philipsburg, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vaping in school
State police in Marienville said two boys from Leeper, ages 17 and 18, are being charged for possession of an electronic controlled device used for vaping on school property. The incident was reported at 9:51 a.m. April 13 at North Clarion High School in Farmington.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle accident at 9:45 p.m. April 8 in Millcreek Township, Clarion County. Police said a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man from Hamburg, NY, was traveling south on Gravel Lick Road when his 2019 Polairs RZR 900XP failed to negotiate a right curve, crossed the road and hit an embankment, causing the ATV to eject the driver and land on top of him. The man was flown to Allegheny General Hospital for evaluation. It was determined he had been drinking and DUI results are pending. Assisting at the scene was Fisher VFD/ambulance.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 12:18 p.m. April 16 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said a 17-year-old girl from Perrysburg, Ohio, was traveling west on Route 68 when she made an abrupt swerve into the moving lane. Her 2014 Jeep Compan hit a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Tammy M. Brosnahan, 45, of Emlenton. The Jeep then crashed into the middle concrete barrier, causing disabling damage. Assisting at the scene was Clarion VFD.
Fraud reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that $7,700 was stolen from the bank account of a 63-year-old woman from Clarion. The money was stolen by someone posing as a Verizon representative collecting a bill.
Endangering children
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident involving the alleged endangerment of two boys, ages 8 and 12, from Shippenville, on April 4.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 9:55 p.m. April 13 on Interstate 80 in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Police said Kevin R. Torres, 52, of Ravenna, Ohio, was traveling west in the left lane when a driver in the right lane passed him, sideswiping his 2019 Freightliner truck, removing the passenger side mirror. Torres told police the other driver did not stop.
Scam reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 43-year-old woman from Lucinda was scammed out of $160 when someone from Oil City fraudulently sold an iPhone on Facebook Marketplace.
Bicycle stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a child’s black and green bicycle, valued at $150. The bicycle was stolen at 4:55 a.m. April 13 at the Fraternity Drive apartment complex in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Theft at motel
On April 12 a 35-year-old woman told state police in Clarion that $168 in cash had been stolen from her belongings in a rented hotel room at Motel 6.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said Barbara A. Hurst, 51, of Knox, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. April 12 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Hurst had stopped to make a left turn onto Route 208 when her 221 Toyota RAV4 was rear ended by a 2012 Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 17-year-old boy from Knox. He was cited for following too closely. Assisting at the scene were Knox EMS and Knox Fire Department.
Mailbox damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone dented the mailbox of Clifford Salsgiver, 42 of Clarion, causing $50 in damage. The accident happened sometime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 5 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Credit card scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a credit card scam that occurred April 5 at 9:35 a.m at Clarion Walmart.
Motorcycle crash
State police in Clarion said Teresa J. Mravintz, 49, of Clarion, was taken to Clarion Hospital after she wrecked her motorcycle on Gravel Lick Road in Millcreek Township. Police said Mravintz lost control of her 2016 Harley-Davidson when she failed to negotiate a left curve. The motorcycle went off the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened at 4:10 p.m. April 13.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. April 7 in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 58-year-old woman from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:37 p.m. April 13 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substances.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois investigated a report that a 16-year-old male student at DuBois Area High School had received threatening text messages on April 3. Through investigation police were able to trace the text messages to an out-of-state juvenile. Police are continuing their investigation.
Bad checks
• State police in DuBois said Dani McConnell, 30, of Brockway, and Jade Semanovich, 29, of DuBois, have been charged with passing bad checks at an Amish variety store in Warsaw Township on March 18.
• On April 11 PSP DuBois was notified that a bad check in the amount of $530.93 was passed at Rickard Truck Service LLC in Union Township, Clearfield County, on September 1, 2022. Police are continuing their investigation.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, stolen from a Chevrolet C/K 2500 owned by James Douglas, 18, of DuBois. The theft occurred sometime between May 1 and August 31, 2022.
Teenager injured
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from DuBois sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 6:51 a.m. April 8 on route 322 in Reynoldsville. Police said he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and his 2009 Ford F250 Supercab left the road and hit a tree. He was taken by Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Brenda L. Alderton, 55, of Reynoldsville, sustained minor injuries when her 2015 GMC Terrain went off the road and hit a utility pole before crossing the road. She was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway Area Ambulance Service. The accident happened at 2:14 p.m. April 7 on Route 219 in Snyder Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway responded to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle parked along the road. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Ridgway, was tanned to UPMC Kane by EMS for a legal blood draw and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. The incident happened at 10:43 p.m. March 26 in Highland Township, Elk County.
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m. April 7 on Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk County. The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Buffalo, NY, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:48 a.m. April 15 in Jones Township, Elk County. The driver, a 67-year-old man from Wilcox, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Runaway wheel
State police in Ridgway are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 7:20 p.m. March 26 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said an unidentified commercial truck was traveling north when it lost a wheel. The wheel hit a landscaping brick and porch of a residence. The truck did not stop. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Criminal mischief
• State police in Ridgway said a 57-year-old man from Brockport was arrested for criminal mischief after causing damage at BP Inn in Brockport.
• State police in Ridgway are investigating damage to a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado owned by a 22-year-old man from Kersey.
Accidental fire
State police in Ridgway said fire crews from the surrounding area responded to a fire along California Road in Horton Township, Elk County, at 5 a.m. April 1. The fire was determined to be accidental with estimated loss set at $400,000.
Criminal trespass
State police in Ridgway said a 20-year-old woman from Ridgwa was arrested for criminal trespass at 10:12 a.m. April 10. She was taken into custody and escorted off the property of a 30-year-old woman from Ridgway.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway said a 51-year-old man from James City was arrested for harassment following an incident at 3:27 p.m.March 24 involving a 24-year-old woman from Kane.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, stolen from the 2006 Ford E-350 of a 61-year-old man from Kersey. The catalytic converter is valued at $1,824.99, with repairs to the vehicle set at $720.02.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Ridgway said a 16-year-old girl was arrested for disorderly conduct following an incident at 2:51 p.m. April 3 in Fox Township, Elk County.
Burglary
• State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Stolen was a Kurui wood splitting axe valued at $60.
• State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 11 p.m. April 15 and 8:45 p.m. April 16 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said someone gained entry into a building and damaged a vending machine. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Postal theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a reported postal theft. Stolen from a 39-year-old woman from Kane on March 31 were a water bottle and sealant tape, each valued at $15.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Ridgway said William G. Urmann, 68, of Ridgway, was not injured when he fell asleep at the wheel. Police said Urmann’s 2021 Mack truck crossed the road and went into a ditch, crossing the guide rail. The accident happened at 7:23 a.m. April 12 on Boot Jack Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Assisting at the scene were Ridgway Fire Department and ambulance.
Tree stand stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of a tree stand, stolen April 3 in Jay Township, Elk County.
Missing child
At 3:30 p.m April 13 state police in Ridgway were notified that a 16-year-old girl from Kersey was missing. She was located on April 16.
Teenager arrested
State police in Ridgway arrested a 17-year-old boy from Dagus Mines at 5:19 p.m. April 12. Police said the boy attempted to rob three younger boys, ages 12 and 13, from Kersey and St. Marys. He was charged with felony charges of robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and theft. Police said no injuries were reported and there is no threats to the public.