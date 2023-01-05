BROOKVILLE
False statement
Brookville police were alerted to a possible incident of false swearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse on November 16. Police determined that a 40-year-old woman had made false statements under oath during official court proceedings. Charges were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Bus accident
Brookville police said no injuries were reported in an accident at 8:24 a.m. November 22 when a school bus collided with a pick up at Main and Pickering streets.
Wanted person
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop for equipment violations at 4;08 p.m. November 26 on Allegheny Boulevard. Two of the passengers were found to be wanted persons, and one was taken into custody. Charges have been filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
At 12:46 a.m. December 26, state police in Punxsutawney investigated a driver’s license at the Sheetz store in Punxsutawney. The 45-year-old man from Blairsville was found to have a suspended license. He was also arrested for suspicion of DUI. During a search of his person troopers located and seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected marijuana and a variety of related drug paraphernalia.
Identity theft
State police in Punxsutawney said someone used the account of a 32-year-old woman from Punxsutawney to attempt to purchase various items valued at more than $200. She was able to stop the purchase and the persons were identified.
Juvenile crashes vehicle
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a stolen vehicle report from Sandy Township Police after a fleeing and eluding incident that resulted in a crash. Police said a juvenile male was operating the vehicle with two juvenile passengers, with the consent or knowledge of the vehicle owner, a 67-year-old man from DuBois.
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Jacob Shea G. Carter, 23, of Morrisdale, was not injured when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve on Route 119 in Big Run. His 2015 Ford Focus crossed the road, went over a sidewalk and hit the front porch of the residence at 216 East Main St. The car was towed from the scene of the accident, which happened at 8:47 p.m. December 21. Assisting at the scene was Big Run VFD.
Pickup hits house
State police in Punxsutawney said Nicholas J. Williams, 36, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when he lost control of his 2009 Ford F250 superb after exiting a left curve on Panic Knoxdale Road. The pickup hit a fence, traveled a short distance before hitting a house and stopping in the lawn. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 11:34 a.m. December 24 in McCalmont Township. Assisting at the scene was Elk Run VFD.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said John S. Puit, 50, of Mahaffey, was not injured when he fell asleep at the wheel. Puit was traveling north on Route 36 in Gaskill Township at 2:39 p.m. December 28 when his 2010 Ford Escape went off the road, hit a utility pole and stopped in a grassy field. Puit told police he fell asleep while driving to Punxsutawney and awakened when his car hit the pole.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened January 2 on Route 310 in Young Township. Police said someone traveled off the south side of the road and hit a mailbox before fleeing the scene. Police said debris at the scene indicates the vehicle might be a black 2014-2017 Ford Fiesta. It will have front end damage and is missing part of the front bumper on the passenger side. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-849-0510.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney said Sally A. Smith, 62, of Brookville, was not injured when she crashed on Five Mile Run Road, hitting a tree and road sign. The accident happened at 11:32 p.m. Jan. 1 in Knox Township. Her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained disabling damage. She was cited in the accident.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the emergency room at Punxsutawney Area Hospital at 11:17 p.m. December 27. Police said Della Green, 55, of Punxsutawney was being combative and had caused minor injuries to a female employee. She was charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 11:29 p.m. December 23 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Quinn V. Wondering 37, of Brookville, was traveling west on Route 322 near Sulgar Road when her 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz slid into the path of a 2014 GMC Savana, driven by Gary Steele, 54, of Brookville. Both vehicles were damaged in the accident.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville arrested a 69-year-old man from Tionesta for DUI following a two-vehicle accident at 5:20 p.m. December 30 on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County. He sustained minor injuries, but refused treatment. Assisting at the scene were Washington VFD and Knox EMS.
Car slides on ice
State police in Marienville said Edgar E. Halligan, 24, of Erie, was not injured when he lost control of his 2005 Honda Civic when it slid on ice. The car crossed the road, hit a guard rail, spun across the road and hit an embankment. The accident happened at 7:34 p.m. December 25 on Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.
Death of inmate
State police in Marienville were called to SCI Forest at 5:08 a.m. December 27 to investigate the death of an inmate. The death of the 76-year-old man was determined to be from natural causes.
Pickup hits trees
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported when Thomas R. Gaurrich, 33, of Butler lost control of his 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 while traveling north on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The pickup went off the road and hit a sign and patch of trees. The accident happened at 6:46 a.m. December 26.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Marienville at 3 p.m. December 28. Police said Maudene K. Hogue, 63, of Leeper, had stopped at the intersection of Chapel Road and Maple Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County. She pulled into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Joshua Vanek Jr., 24, of Leeper, who was traveling north on Maple Drive. The Impala hit the left side of Hogue’s 2017 Toyota Highlander, which was towed from the scene. Hogue was cited in the accident.
Harassment reported
State police in Marienville arrested a 32-year-old man from Tionesta for harassment after he shoved a 28-year-old woman to the ground during a domestic incident at 9:47 p.m. December 30.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 36-year-old man from Rimersburg for DUI/drugs at 4 p.m. November 23 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
- At 5:59 p.m. December 14 state police in Clarion were notified of an erratic driver in Paint Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 66-year-old woman from Marienville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone took clothing and underwear valued at $439.48 from Walmart in Clarion sometime between 6:51 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. December 3. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Harassment reports
- State police in Clarion cited Ryan Culver, 42, and Ashley Whalen, 37, both of Shippenville, with harassment following a domestic incident at 5:01 p.m. December 20. No injuries were reported.
- State police in Clarion charged James Smith, 55, of Fairmount City, with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a domestic incident at 6:59 p.m. December 20. Kimberly Lipinski, 50, of Fairmount city, suffered a laceration in the incident.
Minor injuries
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 9:26 p.m. December 14 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Justine M. Hancock, 34, of Clarion, failed to see a 2000 Ford F-150XLT, driven by Tina M. Krieble, 50, of Clarion, attempting to make a left turn onto Rehobeth Church Road. Hancock hit the pickup with her 2012 Nissan Rogue. Kriebel was not injured. Hancock was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
Robbery reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a robbery that happened between 4 and 4:30 p.m. November 23 in Clarion Township. Someone with knives entered a residence on Grand Avenue Extension and threatened to kill the tenants before stealing multiple toiletry items, valued at $30.
Windshield damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a man damaged the windshield of a car owned by a 48-year-old woman from Rimersburg at 10 p.m. December 11.
Pickups crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when two pickups crashed at 7:09 a.m. December 22 on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Raymond A. Lawrence, 71, of Polk, was stopped on Knox Road and proceeded to drive onto Route 338 as Joseph A. Standish, 63, of Knox, was traveling north on Route 338. Lawrence’s 2019 Ram 2500 hit the front bumper of Standish’s 2014 Toyota Tacoma, causing disabling damage. Assisting at the scene was Knox VFD.
Car hits truck
State police investigated an accident at 7 a.m. December 24 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Yrvelt Lamour, 38, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had stopped his 2022 Peterbilt tractor for a crash ahead. Paulo J. Silva, 58, of Salem, Mass., was traveling west and crashed into the truck, causing disabling damage to his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Holly A. Muzarol, 54, a passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries but refused transport. Assisting at the scene was Emlenton VFD.
Truck jackknifes
State police in Clarion said Diriye A. Diriye, 35, of Bloomington, Mich., was not injured when. his 2016 Freightliner jackknifed on Interstate 80 at 9:39 a.m. December 23. The accident happened when Diriye lost control of the truck after applying his brakes.
Truck hits guide rail
State police in Clarion said Ebrahim Ramazani, 44, of Amarillo, Texas, was not injured when he lost control of his 2020 Freightliner while traveling west on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, at 8:45 a.m. December 23. Police said the truck hit the guide rail then traveled over the guide rail, damaging the undercarriage of the truck. He was cited for driving too fast.
Pickup wrecks
State police in Clarion said Anton Mikakovic, 38, of Farmington Hills, Mich., was not injured when he lost control of his 2002 Ford F-150XLT on Interstate 80. The pickup began to fishtail, crossed the road and hit the guide rail, causing disabling damage. Mikakovic was charged with driving too fast. The accident happened at 2:39 p.m. December 23 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Three taken to hospital
State police in Clarion said three people from Central Islip, N.Y., were taken to Clarion Hospital following a one-car accident on Interstate 80. Police said E. A. Rivasvanegas, 32, was traveling west when he lost control of his 2007 Infiniti G35 because of slippery road conditions. The car went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its passenger side. Taken to the hospital by ambulance were Rivasvanegas and two passengers, Maria Rosales, 29, and an 8-year-old girl. The accident happened at 1:45 a.m. December 24 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Sexting arrest
State police in Clarion said a 15-year-old girl from Callensburg was arrested after police investigated a sexting incident between two juveniles on December 19.
Report of indecent assault
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of indecent assault in December 2017 involving a 16-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man.
Gun stolen
State police in Clarion initiated an investigation into a stolen firearm. The gun was stolen from a 22-year-old man from Knox sometime between 12 a.m. May 1, 2018, and 11 p.m. May 31, 2018.
Trucks collide
No injuries were reported when two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 80 at 10:15 a.m. December 23 in Richland Township, Clarion County. State police in Clarion said Uchkun Mukhtorov, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was following a 2006 Peterbilt driven by Tserenchunt Bayarjargal, 25, of Niles, Ill. and failed to get stopped when Bayarjargal slowed down because of other accidents. The Peterbilt hit the rear end of Bayarjargal’s 2012 Freightliner.
Two-car crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-car crash at 1:41 p.m. December 23 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Brian J. Shelton, 42, of Scranton, had stopped because of another crash. His 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was hit by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra driven by Euzhan A. Shabazz, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, causing disabling damage to the Elantra.
Truck fire
State police in Clarion said Diane L. Russell, 65, of Knox, was not injured when her 2019 International Harvester truck caught fire while she was plowing Route 478 in Richland Township, Clarion Township. The fire started on the passenger side and Russell was able to get out of the truck before it was engulfed by the fire.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Clarion said Kiara E. Slagle, 20, of Summerville, was not injured when her 2018 Subaru Forester began to slide as she was traveling downhill on Forest Drive in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The SUV went off the road and up an embankment, striking a mailbox, then hit a utility pole, sheering it in half, causing power lines and the pole to fall on the road. The SUV then spun clockwise and rolled off the hill onto its passenger side. She was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Strattanville Fire Department and West Penn Power. The accident happened at 10:21 a.m. December 24.
Natural death
State police in Clarion were called to a home in Strattanville for a report of a deceased person. Through investigation it was determined the 55-year-old man from Strattanville died from a cardiac event, sometime between 12:01 a.m. October 29, 2022 and 1 p.m. October 31, 2022.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when Mohammad M. Sujon, 66, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling east on I-80 when he crossed over the yellow line and into some slush. He lost control of his 2019 Nissan Pathfinder, overcorrected and crashed into the front end of a 2019 Freightliner tractor, driven by Amandeep Singh, 32, of Freehold, N.J. As a result of the impact Singh lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the right embankment, causing disabling damage. Sujon was charged with driving too fast. The accident happened at 12:05 p.m. December 25 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Driver not injured
State police in Clarion said Dawnelle M. Bailey, 21, of Shippenville, was not injured when she lost control of her 2021 Ford Ecosport. The SUV went off the road, rolled onto its side and struck a tree. The accident happened at 4:22 p.m. December 26 on Lobaughhill Road in Madison Township, Clarion County.
Pickup hits ditch
Richard K. Sarpong, 42, of Bronx, N.Y., was not injured when he lost control of his 2008 Nissan Titan while traveling east on I-80. The pickup traveled across the road, into the median, then hit a ditch. Sarpong was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 11:17 p.m. December 23 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Minivan hits bridge
State police in Clarion said Eduardo M. Pacay Zepeda, 37, of Easton, was not injured when he lost control of his 2005 Chrysler Town and Country as a result of slippery road conditions on the Emlenton Bridge. The minivan hit the concrete barrier of the bridge before stopping.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Teri R. Brennan, 61, of Jackson, Mich., was taken to Clarion Hospital by Superior Ambulance Service following a two-vehicle accident. At 3:40 p.m. December 20, Brennan was traveling east on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County, when she stopped abruptly. Her 2014 Honda Odyssey was rear-ended by a 2009 Navistar International, driven by Jose E. Barraza, 27, of Odessa, Texas. He was cited for following too closely.
Pickup crashes
State police in Clarion said Matthew S. Welker, 39, of New Castle, was not injured when his 2015 Ford F350 went off the road and collided with a concrete drain and an electrical unit for the PennDOT message board. The pickup sustained disabling damage. Welker was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 7:32 a.m. December 12 on Interstate 80 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of theft by deception at Walmart in Clarion. At 3:55 p.m. November 29 household goods valued at $1,067.22 were taken. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS PSP
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, stolen sometime between 4 p.m. December 30 and 9 a.m. January 2 from a 20-year-old man from DuBois. The theft occurred on Tyler Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Stolen property
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft of approximately 100 pounds of copper. Someone had stolen the copper from St. Mary’s Carbon and gave it to another person in exchange for meth. That person took the copper to Clear Salvage in Brady Township, where he cashed it in. Charges of receiving stolen property are pending.
RIDGWAY PSP
SUV rolls on roof
State police in Ridgway said Laila R. Smith, 22, of Emporium, was not injured when she lost control of her 2004 Mitsubishi Montero while negotiating a left curve. The SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof. The SUV was towed from the scene. Smith was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 8:43 a.m. December 26 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Assisting at the scene were Fox Township VFD and EMS.
Overdose
State police in Ridgway were called to a residence at 12:25 a.m. December 27 for a reported overdose. Police said the person regained consciousness and refused transport to the hospital.
Online scam
State police in Ridgway are investigating an online scam, in which a 71-year-old woman from Kane had $7,500 stolen via cashier’s check on December 29.
Inappropriate relationship
State police in Ridgway are investigating an incident reported on December 28 by Childline that an adult male was having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl from Wilcox.