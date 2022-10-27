BROOKVILLE
Assault charges
Brookville police have filed charges against a man who was harassing his ex-wife in violation of bail conditions. During their investigation police learned the man had allegedly sexually assaulted, stalked and entered the property of the woman. When he went to talk to police he was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail. Charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, criminal trespass, stalking and harassment have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Harassment reported
Brookville police investigated a report of harassment at 4 p.m. July 30 at the Brookville Fireman’s Club. One man was charged with indecent assault.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Disorderly conduct
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 25-year-old man from Summerville for disorderly conduct following an incident at 6:04 p.m. October 16. Police also found the man had a warrant and he was taken to Jefferson County Jail.
Shoplifting
State police in Punxsutawney have charged Donald Riva, 33, of Burnside, with retail theft after he allegedly took multiple items on multiple dates without paying for them from Walmart in Punxsutawney. Stolen were Pokemon cards valued at $149.95.
Child abuse reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services that a 9-year-old boy from Anita was allegedly abused between 9 p.m. October 9 and 12 a.m. October 10.
Gas well damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone damaged a gas well on the property of Donald Davis, 68, of Summerville. A gas well pipe, valued at $500, was damaged sometime October 2 or 3. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Chainsaws stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened between 12 a.m. October 13 and 10 p.m. October 15 in McCalmont Township. Stolen were four chainsaws, valued at $1,630, from inside a metal pole building, owned by a 27-year-old man from Reynoldsville.
Police are reminding everyone to lock up valuable items and power tools when not in use.
Car hits trees
State police in Punxsutawney said two people sustained minor injuries in a one-car accident at 8:22 a.m. October 19 in Henderson Township. Police said Angelle L. Biggie, 25, of Big Run, was traveling north on Route 119. While negotiating a right-hand curve she lost control of her 2014 Dodge Dart, crossed the road and hit two trees. Biggie and her 4-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. She was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Sykesville VFD, Sykesville Ambulance, AmServe Susan and PennDOT.
One injured
State police in Punxsutawney said a 17-year-old girl was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:48 a.m. October 19 in McCalmont Township. Police said Camille L. Dinger, 18, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Route 310. She failed to negotiate a right curve and her 2007 Subaru Forester went off the road and hit a mailbox and a residence. Her passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS. The Forester sustained severe front end damage and was towed from the scene.
Strangulation
State police in Punxsutawney said Byron Kifer, 38, of Corsica, is in the Jefferson County Jail following a domestic incident at 5 p.m. October 16 in Corsica. Police said Kifer kicked, choked, head butted and dragged a 39-year-old woman during the incident. He was arrested and taken to jail, with charges filed in district court.
PFA violation
State police in Punxsutawney said Curtis States, 50, of Rossiter, was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail at 2:16 p.m. October 12 for violation of a PFA order.
Items stolen
State police in Punxsutawney were dispatched to Aloha Park Campground in Gaskill Township at 12:21 a.m. October 18 in response to a reported burglary and theft of an Audi A4 that is owned by a 44-year-old woman from Summerville. An arrest warrant was obtained and Mark Rand, 33, of Big Run was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
On October 17 Rand allegedly stole a bag of candy and an article of clothing from Family Dollar in Big Run.
Girl fight
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Reynoldsville park at 3 p.m. October 23 because two 13-year-old girls were fighting.
Disturbance
A 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Reynoldsville, have been cited for disorderly conduct by state police in Punxsutawney following a disturbance at 9 p.m. October 23 in DuBois.
Vehicles collide
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:55 a.m. October 21 on Route 119 in Sykesville. Police said Patricia A. Grippo, 61, of Emporium, failed to yield the right of way when turning onto East Main Street. Her 2014 Subaru Impreza collided with a 2013 Hyundai Tucson, traveling east. The driver of the Tucson, Susan M. Bouch, 62, of Reynoldsville, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Sykesville Ambulance. Grippo was cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were Sykesville Fire Department, Sykesville EMS and Amserv-DuSan.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Disorderly conduct
State police in Marienville cited a 59-year-old woman from Marienville for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct following an incident at 5:38 p.m. October 21 in Marienville.
Shoplifting
State police in Marienville sad a 57-year-old man from Tidioute was arrested for retail theft after allegedly taking two steaks valued at $8 and two bottles of cleaning solutions valued at $11.28 from Farm Fresh Foods in Tionesta at 3 p.m. October 20.
CLARION PSP
Accidental death
State police in Clarion are investigating the death of Javier T. Ixmatlahua, which happened October 17 at Ramada by Wyndham Hotel in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Clarion County Deputy Coroner Alexis Twitter pronounced the victim deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time.
One injured
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Clarion at 12:15 p.m. October 16 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Kaylie J. Bruce, 20, of Clarion, was following Cheryl J. Quiggle, 63, of Tionesta. Both were traveling north on East End Road. Quiggle slowed for slowing traffic and her 2011 Dodge Nitro was rear-ended by Bruce’s 2019 Honda HRV. The Honda sustained disabling damage. Barbara A. Allio, 78, of Tionesta, was a passenger in Quiggle’s vehicle and sustained possible injuries. Bruce was cited for following too closely. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and Shippenville VFD.
Battery stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a car battery and head unit for a radio, valued at $315, stolen from a vehicle owned by a 26-year-old woman from Clarion. The theft occurred on Orchard Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County, between July 20 and October 12. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Driver loses control
State police in Clarion said Karl A. Maybe, 57, of Waverly, NY, was injured when he lost control of his 1999 Acura Integra while traveling west on Interstate 80. The car crossed the road and crashed into the guide rail. The accident happened at 3:13 p.m. October 11 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene was Emlenton VFD.
Minivan hits deer
State police in Clarion said Qiang Has, 66, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when his 2019 Chrysler Pacifica hit a deer. The accident happened at 7:58 p.m. October 15 on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.
Jeep goes into ditch
State police in Clarion said Shane M. Campbell, 37, of Rimersburg, was not injured when his 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road and traveled into a five-foot ditch, causing damage to the right front quarter panel of the SUV. The accident happened at 6:11 a.m. October 19 on Route 68 in Brady Township, Clarion County.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:07 p.m. October 16 on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville. Police said Christopher Duncan, 52, of Clarion, had stopped to make a left turn when his 2021 Jeep Gladiator was hit from behind by a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Jeffrey D. Simpson, 47, of Strattanville. Simpson left the scene on foot and police attempted unsuccessfully to talk to him at his home. His vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene, with a hold placed on the vehicle.
Arrested for harassment
State police in Clarion said a 30-year-old man from Fairmount City was arrested after he assaulted a 32-year-old woman from Fairmount City and broke the window of her car. The incident happened at 9:50 p.m. September 16 in Redbank Township.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. October 16 in Falls Creek. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Falls Creek, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Bedrooms ransacked
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary at the home of a 41-year-old woman from Falls Creek. Sometime between 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. October 18 some forced entry through the back door of the home, ransacked two bedrooms and removed approximately $15 in change from a dresser.
Two injured
Two people were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois following a one-vehicle accident at 4:34 a.m. October 20 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. State police in DuBois said Aleksey Yacun, 47, of Brooklyn, NY, was traveling west when his 2020 Freightliner Cascadia crossed into a construction zone, hitting a cut out in the road. The truck then hit a guiderail and went down an embankment, overturning on its roof. Yacun and his passenger, Oleg Slesarev, 52, also of Brooklyn, were wearing seatbelts and sustained minor injuries. Assisting at the scene were PennDOT, Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department, DuSan Ambulance and DuBois EMS.
One-vehicle accident
State police in DuBois said Lester P. Voit, 60, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when his 2019 Kawasaki Teryx T4 failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road, hitting a utility police. The accident happened at 9:30 p.m September 29 on Burcher Road in Warsaw Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle crash at 11:47 p.m. October 17 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway arrested a 25-year-old man from Ridgway at 7:57 p.m. October 15 for taking Skull Candy wireless headphones, valued at $29.88, from Walmart in St. Marys. Police are continuing their investigation.
Hit and run
State police in Ridgway are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 9:30 p.m. October 10 on Route 948 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said someone went off the road and hit a school zone sign located between the post office and Fox Township Fire Department. Police said a witness statement and parts found at the scene indication a tan Chevrolet Equinox struck the sign. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report from a 33-year-old man from St. Marys that someone made a fraudulent charge of $15,000 from his bank account. The theft occurred sometime between August 25 and September 8.