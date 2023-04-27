BROOKVILLE
Terroristic threat
Brokville police arrested a 39-year-old woman from Reynoldsville on April 19 for threatening to kill a Jefferson County Children and Youth employee after a supervised visit. The woman was placed in the Jefferson County Jail to await formal arrangement. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 4:56 p.m. April 16 in McCalmont Township. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Smock, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:29 a.m. April 17 for multiple violations. The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic sop at 5:04 p.m. April 10 on Route 36 in Bell Township. Police said the driver, a 16-year-old boy from Punxsutawney, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1;17 a.m. April 21 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 28-year-old woman from North Cambria, was found to be DUI/controlled substance. She also gave officers a false name.
Telephone scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that an 81-year-old woman from Punxsutawney received a scam phone call on April 12 from someone claiming to accept donations for a state police agency. Police said the woman donated $20 via credit card.
Motorcycle accident
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Aimee S. Senott, 54, of Rossiter, hit a 2004 Kawasaki. John R. McBee, 32, of Reynoldsville, and his passenger, Shelly L. Reese, 31, of Reynoldsville, were both ejected from the motorcycle and airlifted to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries. The accident happened when Senott was traveling south on Route 119 in Bell Township at 8:25 p.m. April 4. As she was traversing a right-hand turn her car crossed the centerline and hit the motorcycle, which was traveling north. Police said McBee and Reese were both wearing full face helmets and protective clothing. Assisting at the scene were Big Run and Elk fire departments, Jefferson County EMS, Stat MedEvac and LifeFlight.
Scrap metal stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of an older model Craftsman riding mower valued at $50 and a dishwasher valued at $20 stolen from property in Henderson Township. The theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. March 24 and 10:33 a.m. April 2. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Punxsutawney at 11:33 a.m. April 17 in Gaskill Township. Police said David M. Isenberg, 78, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Aloe Park Road. While negotiating a left-hand curve his 2013 Nissan Titan hit a 2011 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ronald R. Smith, 73, of Punxsutawney. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene was Big Run VFD.
Alleged abuse
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of the alleged abuse and/or neglect of an 18-year-old girl from Big Run.
Fight at the jail
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of a fight that happened sometime between 2:30 a.m. April 7 and 3:56 p.m. April 20 at the Jefferson County Jail.
Child paddled
On March 28 state police in Punxsutawney received a report that a five-year-old girl from Mahaffey told a school employee that she was being paddled at home. Police are investigating the report.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. April1 on Nebraska Road. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from Lower Burrell, was determined to be DUI/alcohol and was taken to the hospital for a legal blood draw. No injuries were reported.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:38 p.m. April 16 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Orange, Texas, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- At 5:55 p.m. April 19 state police in Marienville arrested a 56-year-old woman from Lickingville for DUI/alcohol and drugs. The arrest was made in Washington Township, Clarion County.
- A 24-year-old man from Clarion was arrested at 6:58 a.m. April 21 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, when state police from Marienville found narcotics in his vehicle.
Wire fraud
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 66-year-old man from Washington Township, Clarion County, was the victim of wire fraud. He bought $1,900 in gift cards and sent them via text pictures to someone impersonating a PayPal employee. He also purchased $9,600 from a Bitcoin machine. The money was transferred to accounts overseas.
Theft reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft in Eldred Township. Sometime between 7:50 p.m. and 11 p.m. March 30, someone stole a silver tobacco grinder/roller valued at $200, various old coins, a set of diamond earrings valued at $300, $300 in cash and a diamond ring valued at $5,000. The items were stolen from a 33-year-old woman from Sigel.
Handgun found
At 3 p.m. March 22, state police in Marienville were notified that a handgun had been found inside an abandoned camper trailer. Through investigation it was found the handgun had not been lawfully sold or transferred.
Shotgun lost
State police in Marienville received a report that a black/tan camp Winchester Black Shadow 12 gauge shotgun was lost in Jenks Township, Forest County on April 22. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Theft
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of items from a pop up camper in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Stolen between 3 p.m. November 6 and 12 a.m. April 12 were a propane tank, a 12-volt battery, a yellow and black caterpillar remote controlled toy, a red jeep remote controlled car, gardening tools, a Charbroil stainless steel grill, a utility wagon and a slip scraper. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Pickup stolen
State police in Marienville investigated a report that a 2013 Ford F-150 pickup had been stolen from the driveway of a 37-year-old woman from Lucinda on April 21. The truck was found abandoned and recovered just north of I-80 near Barkeyville on April 22. PSP Franklin assisted in the recovery, along with the Troop E Forensic Services Unit. Police are continuing their investigation.
CLARION PSP
DUI checkpoint
State poise n Clarion were scheduled to conduct a DUI checkpoint in Clarion County on April 22. Instead, a roving patrol commenced, with 20 traffic stops for vehicle code violations, resulting in two DUI arrests, four traffic citations and 17 warnings.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 8:07 p.m. April 6 on Stoney Lonesome Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Rimersburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Clarion attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 11:24 p.m. April 8 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. After an 8-mile pursuit the vehicle stopped and the driver, a 41-old-man from Brockway was arrested for DUI/drugs, and fleeing and eluding. He was unable to post bail and was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.
- A 21-year-old man from Monroeville was arrested in Clarion Township, Clarion County, by PSP Clarion for DUI/drugs at 6:30 p.m. April 19.
- At 11:31p.m. April 13 a 57-year-old man from Oak Ridge was arrested for DUI/alcohol and drugs in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion investigated a crash in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 2:25 a.m. April 19. The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Noxen, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Strangulation
State police in Clarion said Jack Walker, 35, of Apollo was arrested at 7:58 a.m. April 15 for a theft/domestic violence incident involving a belt. Unable to post $50,000 cash bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.
Chain saw stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of items, stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. April 20. Stolen were a Stihl chainsaw, a plastic gas can and a pair of AM/FM stereo ear muffs. The vehicle was in a parking area off Route 66. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Claron at 814-226-1710.
Money stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone stole $130,l eft on a PA lottery ticket machine at the Clarion Walmart by a 58-year-old man from New Bethlehem. The incident happened on April 4. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone stole a black hoodie valued at $25 and $340 in cash from a 39-year-old woman from Emlenton on March 23.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that lawn ornaments valued at $200 were damaged March 20 on Piney Dam Road. A 13-year-old boy from Clarion has been arrested.
Walking in traffic
State police in Clarion arrested a 37-year-old man from Rimersburg at 6:33 p.m. April 7 after receiving a report that the man was acting erratically and walking into traffic.
DUBOIS
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:05 p.m. April 16 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Joshua J. Beatty, 44, of DuBois, was traveling east.He attempted to enter the left lane and his 2018 Infiniti-QX60 hit the right side of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Maria Lorenzo-Martinez, 56, of Hummelstown. Her vehicle went off the road and hit the guardrail, sustaining heavy damage. It was towed from the scene. She was taken by DuSan EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois with minor injuries.
Disorderly conduct
State police DuBois were dispatched to 55 North Street in Union Township, Clearfield County at 5:53 a.m. April 15. They found a 20-year-old man from Rockton acting in a tumultuous manner, swearing, refusing to cooperate with EMS and refusing to listen to staff at Penn Highlands DuBois, He was charged with disorderly conduct.
Harassment
State police in DuBois arrested a 26-year-old woman from Brockway for harassment at 4:10 p.m. She was arguing about a vehicle and then spat on three people from Brockway, ages 29, 25 and 3. When she displayed actions of self-harm, she was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental health assessment.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that terroristic threats were made at 10:24 p.m April 10 against a 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, students at DuBois Area High School.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois said a 45-year-old man from Falls creek was arrested for criminal mischief at 2:15 p.m. April 17 after causing $125 in damage to a door frame on property owned by a 59-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman in Falls Creek.
One injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:30 a.m. April 10 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said Kevin A. McLaughlin, 36, of Brookville, was traveling north and had slowed to make a left turn into a parking lot when his 2018 Autocar was rear-ended by a 2019 Peterbilt 579, driven by Michele A. Sheeley, 50, of Kersey. Shelley sustained minor injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway Area Ambulance Service. Her truck was towed from the scene. McLaughlin was not injured. Also assisting at the scene was Brockway Fire Department.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway came into contact with a driver, a 68-year-old woman from New Castle, who was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance at 2:07 p.m April 23 in Jones Township, Elk County.
• State police in Ridgway initiated a traffic stop at 7:21 p.m. April 23 in Horton Township, Elk County. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw before being arraigned and transported to the Elk County Jail.
Fleeing police
State police in Ridgway attempted to make a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. April 23 on Boone Mountain Road. The driver failed to stop and was able to flee from police after being pursued for approximately 10 miles. Police are continuing their investigation.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of harassment of a 43-year-old man from Ridgway. Damaged during the incident, reported at 4:35 p.m. April 20, were a sugar container, coffee pot and water bottle.