DuBois PSP
Between Oct. 23 and Jan. 10, a suspect used a 56-year-old Kendalle Lane, Grampian woman’s identity to file for unemployment. Investigation continues.
On Jan. 7 at 2:17 p.m. on Coal Hill Road/US 219 in Brady Township, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Damilola O. Afolabi-Aiyelokun, 19, of Johnstown, was traveling southbound and a 2015 Ford F150 XLT driven by Gary L. Gessendorf Jr., 44, of Grampian was traveling northbound when the Hyundai crossed the fog line where snow was present, accelerated out of the snow and lost control, striking the Ford. There were no injuries.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
State police received a report of a burglary at 1324 route 28 in Pine Creek Township that occurred on Dec. 23. An unknown actor, or actors, entered a construction site trailer and stole a Stihl saw, Predator generator, Bauer electric impact wrench and gas cans from Dave Roman Excavating. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney .
On Jan. 11 at 5:47 p.m. on Central Street/First Street in Canoe Township, Indiana County, a 30-year-old Mahaffey female was stopped for a summary traffic violation. The female was found to be DUI and in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. The female was so found to have a three-year-old female in the vehicle at the time fo the incident. Charges are pending.
CLEARFIELD PSP
On Jan. 11 at 4 p.m. on Church Street in Morris Township, PSP were contacted regarding a civil issue with child custody. Prior to police arrival, a physical altercation occurred between a 30-year-old female of Houtzdale and a 70-year-old female of Houtzdale. Both were cited for summary assault/harassment through District Court 46-3-03 in Kylertown. There were no injuries.
On Jan. 10 at 7:12 p.m. on Valley Road in Morris Township, a 2009 Mazda 3 driven by Morgan J. Heichel, 21, of Weedville was traveling north when for unknown reasons, drifted off the right side of the roadway, impacted a culvert and overturned. Heichel fled the scene prior to PSP arrival.
On Jan. 7 between midnight and 6 a.m., an unknown person entered Ms. Deb’s Laundromat on the 1300-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough and attempted to break into a coin machine with a crow bar. The male left in an unknown direction by unknown means. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
On Dec. 6 at 6:25 p.m. on North Street/Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash. After speaking with the operator of the crashed vehicle, a 49-year-old Curwensville female, it was apparent she had been imbibing alcoholic beverages. The operator was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal breath test. Upon completion, the blood alcohol contest was determined to be above the legal limit of .08. Charges of DUI and summary offenses to be filed.
On Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. on Hickory Street in Coalport Borough, PSP were dispatched to an inactive domestic incident. It was determined that a 53-year-old Coalport male caused recent physical injury to a 31-year-old Coalport female. Charges filed.
On Jan. 10 at 7:37 p.m. on Clearfield Street/Track Lane in Wallaceton Borough, unknown persons threw an unknown object at a vehicle while resulted in a broken driver side window of a 2011 Ford F350. The victim was a 27-year-old Drifting male. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.
On Jan. 10 on the 400-block of Forest Road in Cooper Township, a male reported that someone changed his mailing address to a residence in Allentown. Investigation continues.
On Jan. 10 on Washington Street in Beccaria Township, a male reported that his father threatened to kill him and himself with a cable cord and placed his hands around the throat of the victim. As a result, Stephen Noel was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then transported to Clearfield County Jail due to being charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
On Jan. 3 at 7:36, a crash occurred while a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on state Route 453, Pike Township. While traveling north, the driver, Wendy Sabol, 54, of Morrisdale, failed to negotiate a left turn. The vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck tress before overturning on its roof. The vehicle suffered disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Sabol was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance SVC to UPMC Altoona.
On Jan. 7 at around 12:59 a.m., state police were dispatched to the 900-block of Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville Borough for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, John Rice, 30, of Philipsburg, was subsequently placed in custody for suspicion of DUI. Charges pending.
On Jan. 6 at 2:20 a.m., police investigated a retail theft of a bootlegger malt beverage on the 3900-block of Morrisdale Allport Hwy. The arrestee was David Jalonski, 43, of Philipsburg.
On Jan. 5, police received the report of a stolen trailer from the 200-block of Owens Road in Bradford Township on Dec. 13, 2021. The trailer is a white bock trailer, 53 feet in length with “trie state leasing” in red letters on the side’s. The license plate is a Pennsylvania registration plate PT985C1 and has a tailer number of #53-5812 on the front and back. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police Clearfield.
Clearfield Borough
Police received a report of a male requesting assistance due to a mental health condition. Police and EMS arrived on scene and the male was transported to the hospital.
Police responded to a report of an altercation at an E. Pine Street residence. Police arrived on scene and found the incident to be verbal in nature. The parties involved were warned.
Police responded to a report of a wire hanging across a roadway. Police cleared the roadway and notified the proper agency.
Police conducted a vehicle stop which resulted in the driver to possess multiple warrants. The individual was taken into custody.
Police responded to an activated security alarm at a N 2nd Street business. Police arrived and found it to be a false alarm.
CBPD Officers assisted LTPD with a vehicle accident on SR 879. No injuries were reported. The vehicle slid into the median due to poor weather conditions.
While on patrol, police observed a wanted male inside of a Nichols Street business. The male was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:56 p.m., which resulted in the located of drug paraphernalia, being possessed by a passenger, Cody Ogden, 34, of Clearfield. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Ogden was to be selling controlled substances. A search warrant was obtained, which confirmed Ogden’s involvement in the sales and delivery of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription pills. Charges filed and a warrant issued for his arrest. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ogden are requested to contact the Lawrence Township Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the Clearfield Wal-Mart for a report of a customer acting disorderly and refusing to leave the premises on Sunday at 1:28 p.m. Upon arrival, contact was made with Bernadette Barrett, 63, of Frenchville, who was informed numerous times by police to calm down. Barrett advised that she was having issues with setting a phone up and staff were not helping her the way she expected to be helped. Barrett was informed that she would need to leave the property and that she was trespassing by management due to her behavior. Citations were filed on Barrett for disorderly conduct, trespassing as well as a citation for parking in a handicapped space while not being permitted.
Police were dispatched to Lawrence Park Village for a trespassing complaint on Jan. 7 at 7:54 p.m. It was discovered that Michael Garito, 40, made direct contact and entered into the residence of a person holding a PFA against him and refused to leave. Garito was found to be intoxicated and on probation with several warrants in his name Garito was housed in Clearfield County Jail for the probation violation. Charges for the PFA violation, trespassing and other related charges filed.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle rollover in the area of Mount Joy Road on Jan. 11 at 11:50 p.m. Upon arriving on scene officers observed the vehicle on its roof and the driver standing outside of the vehicle. Upon further investigation it was discovered that the driver, Lisa McLaughlin, 50, of Clearfield, was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was then transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for the purpose of a legal blood draw and was admitted to the ER for minor injuries. Charges are pending.
On Jan. 9 at 6 p.m.on Lawrence Avenue in Hyde, police were patrolling the area and came in contact with a vehicle in which the registered owner had an active warrant. A traffic stop was conducted and officers found Brooke Toman, 32, of Clearfield, and Brett Sears, 32, of Curwensville, in the vehicle and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Toman and Sears.
Police received a report of retail theft on Jan. 8 from Walmart’s APA team. The incident occurred on Oct. 17 at Walmart Supercenter. After a brief investigation, officers were able to identify the defendant as Catherine Anderson, 50, of Clearfield. Contact was made and Anderson came in and admitted to the thefts. Charges were filed against Anderson for retail theft.