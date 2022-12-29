BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police were called to 245 Allegheny Boulevard on December 17 where a 26-year-old woman appeared to be on drugs or high at the counter. When officers arrived the woman requested medical attention. Prior to entering the ambulance, she admitted to being in possession of controlled substances, and was found with several items of paraphernalia. Charges have been filed in Magistrate Greg Bazylak’s office.
Bad check
Brookville police have charged a 58-year-old woman with writing a bad check in June.
Stolen vehicle
Brookville police were called to 246 Allegheny Boulevard for a stolen vehicle incident at 8:52 a.m. December 24. In combination with PSP DuBois, the vehicle was located and the suspect, a 43-year-old man, was taken into custody. Charges were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:35 p.m. November 27 in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 20-year-old man from White Oak, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
- During a traffic stop at 10 p.m. November 26 at the intersection of Adrian and Doby roads in Young Township, state police in Punxsutawney found the driver, a 27-year-old man from Punxsutawney, to be DUI/controlled substance.
- A 23-year-old man from Brockway was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop by PSP Punxsutawney at 12:09 a.m. December 14 on Route 119 in Bell Township. He was also found to be DUI.
- A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 9:38 a.m. December 20 by state police in Punxsutawney. Police also observed drug paraphernalia in plain view, which resulted in the vehicle being towed and impounded at PSP Punxsy barracks, pending a search warrant.
- At 7:51 p.m. December 23, state police in Punxsutawney responded to Cobblestone Hotel for the report of a suicidal male. The 26-year-old man from Sigel was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and was transported for a mental health commitment.
- State police in Punxsutawney responded to a crash in Canoe Township, Indiana County, at 3:35 a.m. December 23. The driver was found to be DUI/alcohol and controlled substance, and was in possession of associated controlled substances and paraphernalia.
Theft from vehicle
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of $300 and other items, taken from the vehicle of a 67-year-old man from Punxsutawney sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. December 17. The theft happened on Juneau Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
Family dispute
Three people were arrested by state police in Punxsutawney following a fight among family members on December 21. Arrested in Perry Township were two women, ages 21 and 27, and a 20-year-old man, all from Punxsutawney. All were cited for harassment.
Counterfeit money
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of counterfeit money being passed at Walmart in Young Township. On November 25 at 8:34 a.m. someone passed two counterfeit $100 bills while checking out. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 in reference to incident PA2022-1510037.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone smashed a socket set case, valued at $50, owned by a 65-year-old man from Big Run. The incident happened sometime between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. December 17.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Stephanie L. Engel, 37, of Hillsdale, sustained serious injuries when she lost control of her 2012 Hyundai Elantra. At 11:25 a.m. December 22, Engel was traveling south on Route 219 in Burnside Township when the rear end of her car began to fishtail. She over-corrected, lost control of the car, crossed the road, drove into an embankment, hit a tree and the car rolled onto its roof. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Curwensville Ambulance. The car was towed from the scene.
Rubbish scattered
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone discarded seven or eight bags of trash and belongings on the side of Iowa Road in Knox Township.
Mischief at the jail
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of criminal mischief at the Jefferson County Jail. A security camera inside a jail cell recorded an inmate throwing multiple cups of water onto the camera, causing an unknown amount of damage. Charges will be filed once a total monetary loss is known. The incident happened at 12:24 a.m. December 12.
Animal cruelty
A 38-year-old woman was arrested for cruelty to animals at 7:57 a.m. December 23 by state police in Punxsutawney. Police found two dogs tethered outdoors with a small wooden shelter for the medium size dog but no shelter or usable bedding for the larger dog. Two water dishes, located with the dogs, were frozen. The dogs were moved to a warm location and provided food and water. The woman was charged with two counts of neglect of animal, failure to provide water and failure to provide access to clean and sanitary shelter and protection from the weather.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Missing funds
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that $210 is missing from Tionesta Borough funds. The incident happened sometime between 8 a.m. April 1, 2021, and 8 a.m. November 2, 2022.
Vehicle theft
State police in Marienville recovered a stolen vehicle at 5:39 p.m. December 13 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police noticed a man in the driver’s seat hunched over the steering wheel. Police said the vehicle matched the description of a 1994 red Ford Ranger stolen from a 72-year-old man in Brockport. The driver was determined to be a suspect in the vehicle theft, was arrested on other warrants and taken to Washington County.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Marienville said Gary E. Eves Jr., 58, of Mercer, sustained minor injuries when he fell asleep at the wheel. Eves was traveling south on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County, when he fell asleep. His 2001 Ford F-150XLT went off the road, hit a telephone pole, a culvert and a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt and reported injuries to his neck and back. The accident happened at 11:14 a.m. December 18.
Attempted arson
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of attempted arson at 2:43 p.m. December 24. Police responded to 8306 Route 666 in Howe Township, Forest County, for a report of a suspicious person on the premises. Someone had attempted to gain entry by force inside the camp, with an attempt to set fire to the structure. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
Child endangerment
State police in Clarion received a report of suspected child abuse on October 25. Through investigation police determined the allegations were unfounded.
Drivers injured
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle accident at 6:23 a.m. December 15 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Tidus A. Byers, 20, of Clarion, was traveling east when he lost control of his 2004 Pontiac Vibe while negotiating a right curve. While the car was sliding sideways it was hit by a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Alyssa M. Kiser, 25, of Corsica, who was traveling west. The Jeep overturned and rolled twice before stopping on its roof. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Byers was cited for driving too fast.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:08 p.m. December 18 on Route 66 in New Bethlehem. Police said Rachel E. Raybuck, 27, of Sligo, was turning left onto Penn Street and did not see a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek driven by Nicole M. Gunn, 37, of Strattanville, who was traveling north. Raybuck’s 2016 Lincoln MKZ hit the Subaru. No injuries were reported.
Theft reported
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a MacBook, valued at $1,000, stolen from Katelyn Sayers, 19, of Shippenville, on December 2.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. December 15 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Wayne D. Bearfield, 51, of Callensburg, was traveling north on Blairs Corner Road. He failed to negotiate a left curve and his 2002 GMC Envoy crashed into a wooden fence, went through the fence and crashed into a ceramic brick post. He drove back onto the road and continued to travel north, failing to notify police of the crash. He was charged with driving too fast.
One injured
State police in Clarion said Jared P. Fawcett, 23, of Summerville, sustained an injury to his left side after he lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and crossed the road, hitting the guide rail and a utility pole. The accident happened at 6:25 a.m. December 15 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Fawcett was charged with driving too fast.
Mirror broken
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that Joseph White, 30, of Clinton, broke the rearview mirror of a vehicle owned by Karlee Wells, 20, of New Bethlehem, in the parking lot of Quality Inn in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The incident happened between 8:05 p.m. and 8:23 p.m. November 21. Damage was set at $71.02.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 11:54 a.m. November 25 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Megan D. Brice, 26, of Brookville, was traveling north and making a left turn into the Mayport gas station when the rear bumper of her 2016 Ford Explorer was hit by a 2018 Ford Explorer, driven by Barbara A. Rearic, 70, of North Apollo, who was traveling south. Assisting at the scene was Hawthorn VFD.
Juvenile arrested
State police in Clarion said a 16-year-old boy from Callensburg was arrested after he assaulted his mother, age 44, punching and kicking her, leaving her with a black eye, lacerated eyebrow and multiple scratches and scrapes. He also assaulted two men, ages 26 and 32. Following his arrest he was placed in the custody of Butler County Juvenile Probation. The assault happened at 10 p.m. December 7 in Callensburg.
SUV hits deer
State police in Clarion said Laura A. Douglass, 47, of Butler, was not injured when her 2022 GMC Terrain hit a deer. The accident happened at 10:04 a.m. December 13 on Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and New Bethlehem Fire Department.
Stolen property
State police in Clarion said a 37-year-old man from White Haven was arrested after police recovered a stolen vehicle and three handguns. He also had a suspended license and had warrants in Luzerne County. He was arraigned and placed in Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. The arrest was made at 7:51 a.m. December 13 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township.
SUV hits pole
State police in Clarion said Jason M. Nimal Jr., 27, of Dayton, was not injured when he lost control of his 2011 Ford Escape while traveling south on Route 28. His SUV crossed the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. The accident happened at 1:01 a.m. December 9 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Gun stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a firearm valued at $400 and $4,600 in cash, stolen from a 40-year-old man from New Bethlehem sometime between 8 p.m. December 5 and 9:56 a.m. December 6.
Car ramps stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of car ramps, valued at $100, stolen from a 58-year-old woman from Strattanville.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said James M. Rickert, 52, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, sustained unknown injuries when he lost control of his 2017 Ford T350, crossed the berm and went into a ditch. The accident happened at 1:23 p.m. November 30 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Clarion said Nathan Slee, 37, of Rimersburg, was charged for disorderly conduct in and around the Clarion Mall and Clarion Hospital on December 11.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:56 p.m. December 14. The driver, a 32-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI. DuBois City K9 officer Z. Rhed was contacted to respond to the scene. The K-9 detected the odor of controlled substances and the vehicle was impounded at PSP DuBois. A search warrant was obtained and a bag of Gabapentin pills and drug paraphernalia were seized.
- State police in DuBois arrested a 64-year-old woman from DuBois for DUI/alcohol at 7:22 p.m. December 5 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
- State police in DuBois said a 36-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 9:32 p.m. November 19 in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
Pickup hits tree
State police in DuBois said minor injuries were reported when a 2004 Ford F-150XLT went off the road and hit a tree. Elder G. Ramosescobar, 22, of Monsey, N.Y., was driving on Interstate 80 in Union Township when the accident happened at 6:10 p.m. December 15.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Justin L. Rogers, 32, of Mayesville, S.C., sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2014 Volvo 780 on the slush-covered road. The truck crossed the road and went into the median after hitting a tree. The accident happened at 10:07 a.m. December 15 on Interstate 80 in Rose Township. Rogers was cited for driving too fast.
Truck jackknifes
State police in DuBois said Li Gao, 38, of Fremont, Calif., was not injured when he failed to negotiate a right curve on Interstate 80 and his truck went off the road, jackknifed and stopped down an embankment. Gao was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 7:43 a.m. December 15 in Pine Creek Township.
Shoplifting
State police in DuBois said Joshua Good, 35, of Penfield, was charged with shoplifting after putting three packs of cigars and a lighter in his coat pocket on December 13 at Nittany Minit Mart in Penfield.
Theft in Brockway
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft that happened between midnight and 5 a.m. December 3 at Mr. Quick Carwash in Brockway. Stolen was $500, with $1,200 in damages to the concrete wall and bill acceptors.
Indecent assault
State police in DuBois received a ChildLine report that multiple students at Jeff Tech were being inappropriately touched by another student.
Car hits boulder
State police in DuBois said Devin J. Gray, 19, of Patton, was not injured when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra went out of control while he was negotiating a right hand curve on the ice and snow-covered road. The car slid off the road, stopping on top of boulder rocks. The accident happened at 2:16 p.m. December 18 on Horm Run Road in Washington Township.
Jeep hits pole
State police in DuBois said Jesse P. Hunt, 19, of Brookville, was not injured when he lost control of his 2012 Jeep Patriot while negotiating a left curve on Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township at 12:47 p.m. December 18. The Jeep went off the snow/wet covered road, hit a decorative stone and guide wire, which caused the utility pole to sheer off. The Jeep spun clockwise 180 degrees before stopping.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 2:53 p.m. December 18 on I-80 in Union Township. Police said Jeremy Cushing, 35, of Richmond, Va., was passing a 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by Kevin M. Harle, 46, of Falls Creek. Police said Cushing had a coughing fit and failed to maintain his lane of travel. His 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the Forester. Neither driver was injured but both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Car rolls over
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a 17-year-old boy from DuBois lost control of his 2004 Mazda Tribute. The car went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof. The accident happened December 15 on Highland Street Extension in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 9:37 p.m. December 14 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Shawn C. Gregory 31, of Grampian, was traveling north when his 2021 Cadillac Escalade went off the road, hit a utility pole, went back onto the road and crossed both lanes before climbing a small embankment and crossing a set of railroad tracks before stopping. Assisting at the scene was Brockway VFD.
One-car accident
State police in DuBois said Emily E. Ginkel, 20, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when she lost control of her 2007 Chevrolet Impala as she was negotiating a left hand curve on Route 219 in Washington Township. The car went off the road, hit an embankment and struck a fence and fence gate before stopping. The accident happened at 2:57 a.m. December 17.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Austyn J. Beichner, 23, of Brookville, was not injured when his 2013 Buick Regal hit a deer. The accident happened at 11:48 p.m. December 16 on Route 322 in Pine Creek Township.
Accidental death
State police in DuBois conducted a welfare check in Reynoldsville at 11:28 a.m. December 19. They found the 81-year-old woman deceased. The Jefferson County Coroner responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Police said there were no suspicious findings.
RIDGWAY PSP
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway investigated a three-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. December 21 on Route 120 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Paul J. Gerg, 81, of Ridgway, did not stop for oncoming traffic as he was attempting to make a left turn. His 2017 Hyundai Sonata hit a 2010 Kenworth truck driven by Kenneth J. Anderson, 65, of St. Marys. The truck hit a guide wire and stopped over a small embankment. Kyle S. Caggiano, 28, of Ridgway, was following Gerg and his 2004 Ford F250 Supercab was struck by debris. Anderson and Caggiano were not injured. Gerg was taken by Ridgway EMS to Penn Highlands Elk. Also assisting at the scene were Ridgway VFD and West Penn Power.
Runs from police
State police in Ridgway said William Thompson, 49, of Ridgway, fled on foot from PSP Ridgway Crime Unit at 10 a.m. December 20 because of active warrants. After a foot pursuit through the woods in Fox Township, Elk County, Thompson was taken into custody and charged with flight to avoid apprehension and methamphetamine possession. He was incarcerated in the Elk County Jail.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway said a 27-year-old woman from James City was charged with harassment at 3:04 p.m. December 22 after an incident with a 29-year-old woman from James City.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Ridgway at 6:56 p.m. December 21 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Jason P. Wilson, 52, of Weedville, was attempting to turn from Route 255 into the Family Dollar parking lot. His 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 hit the driver’s side of a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Paul M. Allen, 64, of Mapleton Depot. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Bennett’s Valley EMS and Jay Township VFD.