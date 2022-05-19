PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 4;31 p.m. May 10 on Route 410 in Henderson Township. Police said the driver, a 21-year-old man from Summerville, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was DUI. A male passenger was also in possession of a controlled substance.
Christmas ornaments stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that two large clear totes and a large white trash bag filled with Christmas ornaments were stolen from the front porch of a 90-year-old woman in Mayport. The theft happened sometime between April 20 and 29.
Money stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that occurred at Brookville High School on the morning of May 10. Police said a woman told police $120 had been stolen from her daughter. Police conducted interviews with the parties involved.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. May 15 on Route 36 in Barnett Township. Police said the driver, a 70-year-old man from Allison Park, showed signs of impairment and was taken for a legal blood draw.
Crash leads to DUI arrest
A 44-year-old man from Clarendon was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. May 7 on Route 666 in Howe Township, Forest County. State police in Marienville said the man was traveling too fast and his 2018 Ram 2500 hit an embankment and overturned. The driver was not injured.
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of criminal mischief at the home of Mark DeLoe, 38, of Tionesta. The incident happened between 2 p.m. May 5 and 2 p.m. May 6.
Natural death
State police in Marienville were called to investigate the death of a 60-year-old man in Marienville at 11:40 a.m. May 3. Police determined the man died from natural causes.
Fatal accident
State police in Marienville said a New York man died in a head-on crash at 12:40 p.m. May 11 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Involved were a 2014 Subaru Impreza and 2019 Kenworth tractor-trailer. Police said John H. Creighton, 26, of Palmyra, N.Y., was driving the Subaru. He was extricated from the vehicle by Marienville Volunteer Fire Department and transported by Clarion Hospital EMS to East Forest School, where he was flown by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where he was pronounced deceased from his injuries. A passenger in the car, Brian J. Ballesty, 26, of Marion, N.Y., was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital with injuries of unknown severity. Driving the truck was Leonard K. Silvis, 64, of Sheffield. He was not injured but was taken to UPMC Kane by Priority Care Ambulance.
Road signs stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of road signs in Barnett Township, Forest County. Police said sometime between June 1, 2021, and November 30, 2021, someone stole 7-10 green and white road signs, valued at $100 per sign. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Eye wash station found
State police in Marienville said a portable eye wash station was found near a Penelec substation near the intersection of Hemlock Road and Karg Hill Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The eye station was found May 13 and is valued at $500. The owner can claim the item by contacting PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 and describing the eye wash station
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m. May 10 in Sykesville. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois responded to a mental health emergency at 6:50 p.m. May 1 in Snyder Township. Police determined there was no mental health emergency but the person was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Truck hits mailbox, pole
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone driving a white tractor trailer with an attached white trailer hit a utility pole on the right southbound lane of State Park Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, at 7:55 a.m. May 9. The driver then hit a mailbox, but did not stop.
Harassment reports
- Two people have been charged with harassment by PSP DuBois following a domestic incident at 3:15 a.m. May 6 in Reynoldsville. Charged were Brandon White, 25, of Reynoldsville, and Shawna Davis, 28, of Punxsutawney.
- State police in DuBois are investigating a ChildLine report that a foster parent had used inappropriate physical discipline on a foster child. The incident(s) allegedly happened between March 1 and May 6 in Winslow Township.
Xbox stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary in Warsaw Township. Police said someone stole an Xbox valued at $100 from the home of a 45-year-old man.
Disorderly conduct
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from Falls Creek will be charged with disorderly conduct after screaming with obscene language at a neighbor at 5:13 p.m. May 11.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that firearms are missing from the home of a 78-year-old man in Warsaw Township. The guns were taken sometime between 7 a.m. October 1, 2021, and 4 p.m. May 5.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. May 11 on Route 153 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Joseph R. Schneider, 50, of Mahaffey, had stopped at a traffic light and his 2020 Peterbilt truck was rear-ended by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Kevin C. Shoffner, 32, of Kylertown. The pickup sustained heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. Shoffner was cited for driving too fast.
Three arrested
State police in DuBois received numerous calls regarding a disturbance in Reynoldsville at 8:50 p.m. May 11. Multiple people were involved and police found that a woman had driven her juvenile son to the location on Hill Street to fight another juvenile boy. Charges of disorderly conduct are pending against a 41-year-old woman and boys, ages 14 and 15, all from Reynoldsville.
Child endangered
State police in DuBois were contacted at 10:15 a.m. May 2 that a 2-year-old boy from Brockway was playing near the road with no supervision. A ChildLine referral was made and police are continuing the investigation.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:07 a.m. May 12 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Gladine M. Smith, 80, of Penfield, was traveling south when she crossed into the northern lane, hitting the third axle of 2007 International Harvester truck driven by Kenneth J. Keihl, 48, of Corsica. Smith’s 2015 Chevrolet Malibu sustained heavy front end damage and the truck sustained damage to the axle. Both were towed from the scene. Smith was transported from the scene by Bennett’s Valley EMS and was then flown by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona. Also assisting at the scene were North Point and Penfield fire departments.