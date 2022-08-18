DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois arrested a 39-year-old man from Penfield at 9:34 p.m. August 2 for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop in Falls Creek. Police obtained a blood draw with a search warrant. The man also had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash investigated b PSP DuBois at 2:19 p.m. August 9 on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Joseph H. Lowe, 29, of State College, was traveling east when the tire of his 2004 Ford Mustang broke traction with the road and hit the guide rail, spinning once before stopping.
Minor injuries
State police in DuBois said a 16-year-old boy sustained minor injuries when his 2008 BMW X3 spun out of control while he was negotiating a sharp left turn. The right wheel tire came off the SUV, causing the wheel to break. Assisting at the scene were Warsaw Township Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS. The accident happened at 2:13 p.m. August 7 on Richardsville Road in Warsaw Township.
Domestic arrest
State police in DuBois said Douglas Taylor, 59, of Rockton, was arrested following a domestic incident at 3:03 a.m. August 7 in Union Township, Clearfield County. During the incident a 55-year-old woman was injured. Police said Taylor was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary in Union Township, Clearfield County. At 8 p.m. August 4 a man entered the home of a 64-year-old woman from Rockton and removed several items.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 10:47 a.m. July 25 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. Police said Robin L. Fenstermaker, 58, of DuBois, and Jonathan R. Conner, 40, of Grampian, were traveling west. As Conner was attempting to make a left turn, Fenstermaker attempted to pass him on the left. Her 2022 Toyota Highlander hit his 2012 Subaru Legacy. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Shots fired
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of possible shots fired in Warsaw Township at 6:23 p.m. July 30. Police said charges are pending.
BROOKVILLE
Domestic dispute
Brookville police have charged a woman and her boyfriend with harassment following a domestic dispute at 9:06 p.m. August 9 on Main Street. Police said the couple was fighting and she grabbed him by the hair and shoved him, and he had grabbed her by the arms. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a parked vehicle on Route 1830 in Pine Creek Township at 8:37 p.m. August 9. Signs of impairment were observed and the driver, a 62-year-old man from Dublin, Ohio, was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, where he was admitted after making self-harming statements during the police investigation.
Health evaluation
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a disturbance in Union Township at 10:53 a.m. August 9. One woman was transported for a mental health evaluation.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said one woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 2:42 p.m. August 11 in West Mahoning Township in Indiana County. Police said Patricia A. Painter, 70, of Dayton, was traveling east on Dayton Smicksburg Road when she lost control of her 2018 Subaru Forester. She hit an embankment and crossed both lanes before stopping. Painter was taken by Citizens Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center and her vehicle was towed from the scene. Also assisting police Plumville and Dayton District volunteer fire departments.
PFA violation
State police in Punxsutawney said a 55-year-old man from Big Run was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail after violating a PFA order by contacting a 48-year-old woman from Big Run at 12:08 a.m. August 8.
Theft from vehicles
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft on August 11 of numerous tools and items from a vehicle owned by a 76-year-old man from Valier.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of items from two vehicles parked in a driveway in Bell Township. Sometime between 9:30 p.m. August 5 and 9 a.m. August 6, someone stole cash, a Glock pistol and tools from the vehicles. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10 p.m. August 10 in the Dollar General parking lot on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 37-year-old woman from Marienville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:14 p.m. August 12 on Forest Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 55-year-old man from Vienna, Ohio, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
Harassment at Abraxas
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of harassment at Abraxas I in Jenks Township, Forest County. The incident occurred August 7 between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. when staff members were attempting to restrain a resident of the facility.
CLARION
Bad checks
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that Azizi Armory, an ammo dealer from California, sent checks to a Clarion-based business in the amount of $6,566.25 between January 24 and April 28. Police said all the checks bounced.
Car stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a vehicle. Sometime between June 2 and June 21 a 2012 white Chevrolet Impala was taken from the back gravel lot at 509 Greenville Pike in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The car had PA registration LHY6124. Anyone having any information is asked to call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
RIDGWAY
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway arrested Keith Zilcoski, 36, of Wilcox, for shoplifting at Walmart in Fox Township, Elk County, at 9:43 p.m. August 5. Security footage showed he left the store without paying for items, and had also dropped a clear bag in the aisle. The substance in the bag was tested and was confirmed to be methamphetamine. Charges were filed in district court.