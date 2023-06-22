PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. June 10 on Route 36 in Barnett Township, the driver, a 37-year-old woman from Freeport, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
• A 48-year-old man from Brookville was arrested by PSP Punxsy for DUI/alcohol at 12:08 a.m. June 18 on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township.
• State police in Punxsutawney said a 38-year-old man from Big Run was arrested at 8:41 p.m. June 7. Police said he was under the influence of a controlled substance and was also wanted on warrant. He was housed in the Jefferson County Jail.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 2:16 a.m. June 9 on Route 28 in Summerville. The driver, a 61-year-old woman from Summerville, was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville for multiple violations at 5:14 p.m. May 28. Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man from Smyrna, DE, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
• At 6:26 p.m. May 29, state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations in Susquehanna Township, Cambria County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Cherry Tree was arrested for DUI/drugs, and drugs and related paraphernalia were observed in plain view and seized from his vehicle.
Death
At 9:31 p.m. June 11 state police in Punxsutawney investigated the death of a 41-year-old man in Clearfield County.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 12:25 p.m. June 12 on Knoxdale Road in Knox Township. Police said Nathan A. McGregor, 29, of Rossiter, was negotiating a right curve and lost control of his 2009 Nissan Altima. The car spun out of control and hit a ditch, and McGregor fled the scene. Police said the owner of the car and her boyfriend arrived on the scene. The owner told police she was driving the car, but police investigation determined she was not driving at the time of the accident. Both were cited in the accident.
Aggravated
harassment
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Jefferson County Jail on May 31 because a prisoner, a 37-year-old woman from Bradford, spit saliva on a staff member, a 30-year-old woman from DuBois. The prisoner will be charged with aggravated harassment.
Medicine stolen
State police in Punxsutawney were notified on June 15 by Penn Highlands DuBois that prescription medication had been stolen from a 79-year-old patient’s residence in Henderson Township. The medicine was stolen sometime between March 1 and June 14. Police are continuing their investigation.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 6:36 a.m. June 18 on Kramer Road in Henderson Township. Police said someone failed to negotiate a left curve, went off the road and hit a utility pole, a handrail and mailbox before crossing the road, going up an embankment then back onto the road and fleeing the scene. Police said evidence at the scene indicates the vehicle was a maroon 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado pickup, with significant damage to the passenger side. Police said markings on the road indicate the vehicle traveled to Sykesville before turning around towards Reynoldsville. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Crist M. Coblentz, 20, of Rossiter, was not injured when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. Police said the pickup went off the road, down an embankment and hit a tree with its passenger side. The accident happened at 12:38 p.m. June 17 in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
Arrested on warrants
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a woman following a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. June 19 in Punxsutawney. Police said the woman was driving on a DUI suspended sentence and a passenger had active arrest warrants out of Westmoreland County. The passenger was arrested and taken to Jefferson County Jail to await extradition to Westmoreland County. Charges were also filed against the driver.
Car hits mailbox
State police in Punxsutawney said Ivy P. Grisso, 22, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when her 2018 Chevrolet Trax went off the road and hit a mailbox. The accident happened at 8:49 p.m. June 8 on Route 901 in Young Township. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Water tower shot
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Glen Campbell. On June 6 someone shot a water tower along Williams Road and Brady Run Avenue. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney and reference incident PA 2023-758440.
MARIENVILLE
Harassment
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone punched and kicked a 52-year-old man from Marienville. No serious injuries were sustained. Police said the incident happened at 5:10 a.m. May 10.
Arrested for
assault
State police in Marienville arrested Dylan Harris, 32, of Aliquippa, at 11:04 p.m. June 10 following a domestic incident in Barnett Township. Police said Harris was highly intoxicated and had assaulted his wife, Elsa Harris, 29, of Aliquippa, and threatened another member, Todd Bixler, 61, of Industry. Harris was taken to Jefferson County Jail on simple assault and terroristic threats charges. Police are continuing their investigation.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Marienville said Joshua S. Focht, 37, of Altoona, was not injured when he fell asleep at the wheel of his 2022 Mack truck at 9:59 a.m. June 15 on Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The construction vehicle sideswiped a parked vehicle, causing damage to the passenger side.
Camp burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a camp burglary that happened sometime between 12 a.m. November 28 and 9 a.m. May 27. Police said someone entered the residence, located in Jenks Township, Forest County, through a window. Anyone having any information is asked to contact Tpr. Vantine, PSP Marienville, at 814-927-5253.
Natural death
On June 17 at 8:31 p.m. state police in Marienville were notified by someone in Kingsley Township, Forest County, that a neighbor was deceased. Police investigation determined the 82-year-old woman from Tionesta had died from natural causes sometime between June 15 and June 17.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Marienville said injuries were reported when Daniel B. McClain, 29, of Punxsutawney, swerved to avoid hitting a deer. His 2015 Jeep Wrangler went off the road, hit a tree, a ditch and then another tree before stopping. McClain and a passenger, Alyssa M. Cyphert, 26, of Corsica, were treated by Clarion EMS and taken to Clarion Hospital. The accident happened at 5:44 p.m. June 17 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Sobriety checkpoint
PSP Marienville conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 5 to 10 p.m. June 10 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. During the checkpoint 160 vehicle were stopped, two drivers were arrested for DUI, one driver was cited for driving under suspension, one was arrested for drug action violations, 25 citations were issued for summary traffic violations and 15 written warnings were issued for traffic violations.
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 9:34 p.m. June 2 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Leeper, and his passenger were arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:23 p.m. May 25 on Route 66 in Farnington Township, Clarion County.. The driver was DUI and in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 1:35 a.m. June 10 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Both occupants of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Monongahela and a 27-year-old man from Springdale, were in possession of a controlled substance.
Theft at SCI
State police criminal investigation unit in Marienville is investigating a report that someone took money from the bank account of an inmate at SCI Forest without authorization.
Vehicle vandalized
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 2009 Ford, owned by a 47-year-old man from Lucinda, was vandalized while it was parked at Car Mates in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on May 17.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion said a 24-year-old man from Hamburg was seriously injured when his Polaris UTV crashed into an embankment and rolled onto its side. Police determined the driver was DUI/alcohol. The crash happened at 9:45 p.m. April 8 in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle rolls over
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 1:40 a.m. June 7 on interstate 80 in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Police said Jashandeep Singh, 22, of Colvis, CA, failed to negotiate a left curve. His 2020 Volvo went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its driver side, blocking the right curb lane. The Volvo sustained disabling damage.
Harassment
• State police in Clarion said a 36-year-old man from Clearfield was arrested at 8:17 p.m. June 5 after harassing a 46-year-old man from Scranton in an incident in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
• State police in Clarion said a brother and sister were cited for harassment after shoving each other in an argument over a television. Cited were a 58-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both from Emlenton.
Criminal mischief
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report of criminal mischief and harassment. On June 11 someone damaged the left front panel of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox. Police said victims in the incident were Molly Walls, 27, and Patricia Angeletti, 70, both of DuBois.
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone broke a tail light on a 2013 Dodge Caravan owned by Amy Burkett, 39, of Sligo. The light was broken sometime between 9 p.m. May 24 and 8 a.m. May 25 in Sligo.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Timothy D. Jones, 36, of Kittanning, was not injured when he failed to negotiate a left turn in Beaver Township, Clarion County. His 2009 Pontiac G6 hit the guide rail head-on. The accident happened at 3:34 p.m. June 4.
SUV hits deer
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Hannah G. Emery, 26, of Grand Blanc, MI, hit a deer. The accident happened at 9:12 p.m. June 2 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a hit and run accident at 9:18 p.m. May 31 on Route 329 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said William R. Jenkins, 45, of Emlenton, was traveling north when a vehicle traveling south hit his 2018 Honda Pilot on the driver side, damaging the mirror and scraping paint along the length of the SUV. The other vehicle, which did not stop, was described as a white van.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion reported no injuries in a two-vehicle accident that happened at 1:23 p.m. June 6 on Route 2005 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Justin K. Kinlock, 45, of White Oak, had stopped. He began backing up on the road and his 2015 Ford F350 hit the 2022 Hyundai Kona that a was directly behind him. The SUV, driven by Lori L. Mapstone, 52, of Apollo, sustained disabling damage.
Serious injuries
State police in Clarion said Scott A. Walter, 29, of Timblin, was taken by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital after his 2015 Polaris RZR crashed on MacAdam Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Walter lost control of the side by side, which went off the road. The front passenger side tire and suspension broke, causing the entire tire to collapse. The accident happened at 9:13 p.m. May 13.
Child
endangerment
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a two-year-old girl wandered away from her home while her caretaker was sleeping. She was found by a nearby neighbor. The incident happened at 9:01 a.m. May 24 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Pistol stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a Ruger LCP pistol was stolen from a pickup owned by a 77-year-old man from Sligo on June 9. The pistol is valued at $300.
Drivers injured
State police said both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries when two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Route 208 and Nickleville Road in Salem Township, Clarion County. Traveling south on Nickleville Road was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Laura D. McElhattan, 77, of Knox. Traveling west on Route 208 was a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ian F. Larson, 21, of Knox. The accident happened at 5:04 p.m. June 15. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and Knox Fire Department.
PFA violation
State police in Clarion said a 26-year-old man from Strattanville was arrested for a PFA violation at 12:01 a.m. June 3 after sending texts to a 26-year-old woman from Shippenville.
Scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 29-year-old man from Sligo had $900 stolen in a home improvement project scam.
Car damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that Edward Emery, 47, of Knox, had $1,900 in damages done to his 2015 Ford Mustang while it was parked in his driveway.
Game machines
damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone stole money from skill games machines in a laundromat in Paint Township, Clarion County, on June 2. Stolen was $584 from the game machines, with damage to the machine set at $3,000.
Passenger injured
State police in Clarion said Carol M. Steele, 70, of New Bethlehem, was injured when the 2016 Harley-Davidson she was riding hit a deer. She was flown to UPMC Presbyterian with a leg injury. George M. Steele, 72, of New Bethlehem, the driver of the motorcycle, was not injured. The accident happened at 2:10 p.m. June 18 on Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene was New Bethlehem VFD.
Harassment
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of harassment between a woman and her nine-year-old son at 9 a.m. April 11 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened at 336 Power Lane in Piney Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 8 p.m. June 2 and 11 a.m. June 5, someone entered the unoccupied structure and cause at least $20,000 in damages. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS
Sobriety
checkpoint
Troop C, DuBois, conducted a sobriety checkpoint in its patrol area on June 16. One DUI arrest was made. Police issued 18 citations and 48 warnings for summary traffic violations during the checkpoint, held from 6 to 11 p.m.
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:46 p.m. June 15 in DuBois. The driver, a 21-year-old woman from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
Catalytic
converter stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, stolen sometime between May 31 and June 2 from a 2010 Jeep Wrangler owned by a 24-year-old man from Frenchville. Police estimate the cost of the stolen property to be $3,500. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Drivers injured
State police in DuBois said both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80. Police said Christopher L. Reicks, 40, of Colgan Station, was traveling east when he lost control of his 2012 Ford Fusion in the left lane of the wet roadway. The car went off the road and hit the guide rail on the right side of the road. Toby L. Frye, 65, of Boulder City, NV, was traveling in the right lane in a 2021 Nissan Versa and was not able to stop in time to avoid a collision. Both drivers were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois Ambulance EMS and both vehicles sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 5:40 p.m. June 16 in Washington Township. Ricks was cited for driving too fast.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 9:12 p.m. June 16 in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 63-year-old man from Ridgway, in possession of a marijuana smoking pipe and marijuana. He was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 1:24 p.m. June 17 in Jay Township, Elk County. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Weedville, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Driver flees scene
State police in Ridgway said Kyrsten R. Bowley, 29, of Kersey, was not injured when her 2009 Nissan Frontier went off the road and hit a ditch, causing disabling damage. The accident happened at 1:15 a.m. May 31 on Coal Hollow Road in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Bowley fled the scene and was not interviewed by police until several days after the accident.
Lost property
State police in Ridgway investigated a theft of $60 from an 83-year-old woman from St. Marys on June 13. Police said the money was returned to the woman and no charges will be filed at the woman’s request.
Trespassing
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that an 18-year-old man from Ridgway was trespassing at 2 a.m. June 19 on property owned by a 55-year-old woman from Wilcox.