BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- At 10:54 a.m. September 30, Brookville police received information from a PSP drug recognition expert that he could smell burnt marijuana coming from a vehicle parked at Sheetz. Through a traffic stop the driver was found to be DUI/drug or combination of drugs. The driver refused a blood draw and has been charged with DUI and traffic violations.
- Following a traffic stop at 11:22 a.m. August 4, Brookville police have charged a driver from New Jersey with DUI/drugs and traffic violations.
Housing dogs
Brookville police have cited a 43-year-old man from Brookville for confinement and housing of dogs. His pitbull was reported running around for several hours on September 27 in the area of Craig Street.
Junk leads to criminal complaints
Brookville Code Enforcement has issued two criminal complaints stemming back to July 2021 against two residents who refused to clean up their properties. Under the International Property Maintenance Code adopted by Brookville Borough in 2009, residents must keep their property up to a certain standard. More than 20 non-traffic citations have been issued for failure to properly maintain their property. The residents are now receiving misdemeanor charges for the violations.
Suspended license
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 2:21 p.m. September 22 on East Main Street for a traffic violation. The 42-year-old female driver was found to be driving under license suspension. Police said she has more than three previous offenses for driving under suspension.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:42 p.m. September 24 on Route 36 in Bell Township. The driver was found to be DUI/controlled substance.
- At 12:07 p.m. September 29 state police in Punxsy conducted a traffic stop in Canoe Township, Indiana County. The 72-year-old male driver, from Rossiter, was arrested for DUI.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating a report that someone tore the mail from the mailbox of a 67-year-old woman from Brookville during the overnight hours of September 28.
Burglary
Sometime between 4 p.m. August 25 and 4 a.m. September 6 someone entered BFG Manufacturing in Punxsutawney twice through an unlocked door and stole multiple items, valued at more than $4,000. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Pole shattered
State police in Marienville said someone hit a utility pole on the Roseville Sigel Road on the morning of September 18. The pole and lines were moved by Sigel Volunteer Fire Department. Tracks in the mud showed the vehicle had traveled another 30 feet after hitting the pole before re-entering the highway.
One-car crash
State police in Marienville said Anna L. Weber, 18, of Luthersburg, was not injured when she swerved to miss a deer. Her 2013 Volkswagen Jetta crossed the road, hit a guiderail, cross the road again and hit a boulder before stopping against the guiderail. The accident happened at 9:23 p.m. September 26 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The car was towed from the scene.
Alleged rape
State police in Marienville are investigating the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl from Marienville sometime between August 1 and August 19 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
DUBOIS PSP
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 9:40 p.m. September 27 on Route 310 in Winslow Township. Police said Austin J. Lowe, 28, of Reynoldsville, was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Focus when he failed to negotiate a left curve. His car went off the road, hit two boulders, then went back onto the road, crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Hyundai Elantra driven by 17-year-old boy from Brookville. His car went off the road and stopped in the woods. Assisting at the scene were DuSan Ambulance and Reynoldsville Fire Company.
Alleged sexual assault
State police in DuBois were called to investigate the alleged sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl sometime between September 10, 2012, and September 20, 2013, but said the victim refuses to cooperate.
Pickup hits deer
State police in DuBois said Adam J. Bojalad, 38, of DuBois, was not injured when his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:14 a.m.September 27 on Rattlesnake Road in Snyder Township. Assisting at the scene were Brockway Fire Department and Brockway EMS.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois said Shawn Cutlip, 38, of Falls Creek, was arrested on September 27after making terroristic threats. Police said on September 26 he went into the home of a 26-year-old woman from Falls Creek without her permission, and later returned, threatening her life and threatening to beat her with a hammer. He returned the next morning and threatened her life again.
CLARION PSP
One injured
State police in Clarion said one driver was injured when two vehicles crashed on Interstate 80. Police said Kohl W. Kellogg, 21, of Erie, was traveling east in the right lane. He pulled into the left lane without clearance and his 2019 Chevrolet Equinox hit the right bumper of a 2018 Freightliner truck tractor, driven by Dickstar O. Nyabate, 42, of Brooklyn Park, Mich. Kellogg lost control of his vehicle and went down an embankment. Nyabate sustained minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. Assisting at the scene was Emlenton VFD. The accident happened at 11:10 a.m. September 14 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
False alarms
State police in Clarion said Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Clarion Township was cited for making multiple false alarms during the past month. PSP responded to 22 false alarms within a 12-month period, including nine in September.
Dog bite
State police in Clarion responded to a report at 5:40 p.m. September 15 that a 10-year-old boy in Salem Township, Clarion County, had been bitten by a dog.
Trailer stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a trailer had been stolen from Alexander Wolbert, 24, of Knox, sometime between 5 p.m. September 14 and 8:39 p.m. September 15.
Burglary
State police investigated a burglary in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 4:51 p.m. September 12.
Cell phone stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a cell phone, valued at $1,100, was stolen from a vehicle owned by a 37-year-old man from Clarion. The theft occurred at 8 a.m. May 1 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Stolen truck recovered
State police in Clarion record. 53-foot semi trailer at 7 a.m. September 15 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, stemming from a MCSAP inspection. The trailer had been stolen out of Lake Katrine, N.Y.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 4:31 p.m. September 24 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Shane S. Lockwood, 34, of Clarion, was pulling from his driveway when his 2013 Ford Escape hit a 2012 Dodge Ram 3500, driven by Stephen L. Goslaw, 53, of Butler, who was traveling north on South Fifth Avenue. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
One-car crash
No injuries were reported in a one-car accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 4:36 p.m. September 25 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Imani L. Hamm, 25, of Philadelphia, was traveling east on Interstate 80 when she lost control of her 2020 Nissan Altima. The car went off the road, struck an embankment and stopped in the median. It was towed from the scene.
Harassment reported
State police in Clarion investigated a poet at 8:39 p.m. September 2 that a 13-year-old girl from Sligo had harassed a 13-year-old girl from Clarion at the. Union High School football game.
Runaway located
State police in Clarion have reported that a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Rimersburg has been safely located.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Jacob T. Atkinson, 19, of Natrona Heights, was not injured when he lost control of his 2004 GMC Envoy, which traveled across both lanes of traffic, hit a ditch and overturned. The accident happened at 6:05 a.m. September 30 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run accident at 1:52 p.m. September 27 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Police said someone was traveling west on Upper Elk Acres Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve, hit a fence and fled the scene.
Indecent exposure reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that at 6:02 p.m. September 21, someone exposed themself indecently to a 25-year-old man from Clarion.
Burglary reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary in Sligo. Sometime between 12:30 a.m. September 12 and 5 p.m. September 19, someone entered the apartment of a 51-yer-old woman from Sligo through an upstairs locked door and stole a green painting slate valued at $20.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Clarion said Mary J. Risch, 72, of Coopersburg, sustained possible injuries when she fell asleep while traveling around a left curve on Interstate 80. Her 2019 Ram truck went off the road and hit the guide rail. The accident happened at 2:23 p.m. September 27 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop in Ridgway at 8:42 p.m. September 24 for a vehicle code violation. The driver, a 18-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- State policies Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on Dagus Mines Road in Fox Township, Elk County at 10:34 p.m. September 23, The driver, a 34-year-old man from Kersey, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
- At 10:17 p.m. September 24 state police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on Dagus Mines Road in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for DUI.
Heating fuel stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of fuel oil, valued at $100, stolen from a 90-year-old man in Benezette sometime between September 24, 2021 and September 24, 2022.
Shots hit house
At 4:15 a.m. September 10, someone shot three rounds that hit the residence of Steven Stark, 59, of Ridgway, causing $500 in damage. The incident is being investigated by state police in Ridgway and the PA Game Commission. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway have charged Tiffany Thomas, 42, of St. Marys, with shoplifting various food items valued at $93.81 from Walmart in St. Marys on August 31.
Alleged child abuse
State police in Ridgway are investigating the possible child abuse of an 8-year-old girl that happened September 25 in Smethport.