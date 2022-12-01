BROOKVILLE
Domestic dispute
Brookville police were called to a domestic dispute at 8:09 p.m. November 27 on South White Street. A man and a woman had been fighting and the man injured his left hand while destroying several personal items. He was treated by Jefferson County EMS. Both individuals were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a vehicle stop after observing numerous violations at 2:37 a.m. November 19 in Big Run. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 61-year-old man from Punxsutawney for DUI following a traffic stop at 7:13 p.m. November 22 in Big Run.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 11:58 a.m. November 24 on Route 28 in Clover Township. The driver, a 19-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance and was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.
- A traffic stop was conducted at 11:15 a.m. November 26 by PSP Punxsutawney in Punxsutawney. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Car rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney said Mary K. Reitz, 25, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when her 2011 Kia Soul began to spin on the icy road as she attempted to negotiate a curve. The car hit an embankment and rolled onto its driver’s side. The accident happened at 9:05 p.m. November 15 on Route 36 in Gaskill Township.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Barbara M. Marie, 65, of Brookville, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. November 15 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. Police said Benjamin D. Au, 86, of Punxsutawney, was attempting to pass Marie when he lost control of his 2020 Subaru Outback and hit Marie’s 2003 Chevrolet Tracker. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was Jefferson County EMS.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Brian D. Redding, 61, of Walston, was not injured when his 2017 Toyota Tacoma hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:47 a.m. November 17 on route 36 in Oliver Township.
Cruelty to animals reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of cruelty to animals in Big Run.
Alleged child assaulted
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the alleged assault of a 2-year-old girl at 3 a.m. October 22 in Glen Campbell.
Georgia men arrested
State police in Punxsutawney arrested two men, ages 42 and 23, from Macon, Ga., at 10:12 p.m. November 3. One man was seen going through cars in the parking lot of Walmart in Punxsutawney. He was later found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The other man was also arrested for possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Pickup goes into ditch
State police in Punxsutawney said Anthony T. Saavedra, 36, of Falling Timber, was not injured when his 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 went off the road as he was negotiating a left curve. The pickup went off the road and into a culvert ditch. It was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 10:23 a.m. November 12 on Route 3014 in Chest Township, Clearfield County.
Bitcoin scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a scam in which a 55-year-old man from Big Run was instructed to deposit $15,000 cash into a bitcoin ATM at N&T Covenience Store in Punxsutawney.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a two-vehicle accident at 5:22 a.m. November 21 on Route 36 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police said Tahir D. Williams, 26, of Kingston, was traveling south when his 2019 Ford Fusion crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara, driven by Eric D. Woznick, 49, of Windber. The impact caused both vehicles to rotate before stopping. Assisting police were Westover VFD and Hastings EMS.
Fight at the jail
State police in Punxsutawney received a report from the Jefferson County Jail at 11:27 a.m. November 26 that a 25-year-old man from Reynoldsville was fighting with a 26-year-old man from Summerville.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:25 a.m. November 18 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 38-year-old man from Marienville, was arrested for possession of drugs.
- State police in Marienville received a report of an erratic driver at 8:45 p.m. November 25. The vehicle was located in Jenks Township, Forest County, and police observed numerous traffic violations. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Ellwood City, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- At 5:34 p.m. November 24 state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Monessen, was arrested for DUI/marijuana and was taken for a legal blood draw at Clarion Hospital.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 4:11 p.m. November 23 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Parker, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Pickups hit trees
- State police in Marienville said Richard M. Joyce, 70, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when he lost control of his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, went off the road and hit multiple trees. The accident happened at 12:54 p.m. November 13 on Route 36 in Harmony Township, Forest County. Joyce was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Tionesta Fire Department.
- Robert J. Brooks, 38, of Beaver, was not injured when his 2017 Ram 1500 went off the road and hit pine trees, causing damage to the trees and a posted sign. State police in Marienville said Brooks continued east on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County, without notifying police. The accident happened at 12:59 a.m. November 20. Summary violations were filed by police.
Driver injured
State police in Marienville said Janet M. Austin, 49, of Marienville, sustained suspected minor injuries when her 2018 Nissan Titan was hit by a 2010 Volvo V70 XC driven by Henry E. Leatherman, 67, of Clarington. Police said Leatherman was traveling north on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County. He was traveling behind five vehicles and attempted to overtake all the vehicles in a no-passing zone. Austin was fourth in that line of vehicles and was attempting a left-hand turn, using proper signaling. Leatherman did not see her and the vehicles crashed, with disabling damage to both vehicles. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 55 minutes.
Reported assault between students
State police in Marienville are investigating a reported assault between multiple students from West Forest School. The incident happened at 2:50 p.m. on a school bus in Hickory Township, Forest County.
ATV stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of a 2021 red Honda Rancher ATV. The ATV is owned by a 47-year-old man from Hermitage and was stolen in the area of Kingsley Township, Forest County, on November 15. Anyone having any information is asked to contact Marienville PSP at 8140927-5253.
Two vehicle crash
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:46 p.m. November 26 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Craig W. Bierley, 32, of Erie, was traveling north and had signaled to make a left turn. His 2011 Ford Focus was hit in the rear by a 2019 Ram pickup driven by Nolan M. Albaugh, 19, of Sheffield. Both vehicles veered right and stopped on the shoulder of the road. Albaugh was cited for following too closely.
Suspended license
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 12:52 a.m. November 19 on Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Tionesta, had a suspended license and had been convicted several times.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
A 48-year-old woman from Emmaus was arrested by state police in Clarion for DUI at 7:01 p.m. November 14 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Car hits bridge
State police in Clarion said Otabek Kenjaev, 19, of Cleveland, OH, was not injured when he lost control of his 2009 Honda Civic while traveling east on Interstate 80. The car rotated, crossed the right lane and hit bridge, continuing to rotate before stopping. The accident happened at 5:15 p.m. November 15 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. He was charged with driving too fast.
Vehicle hits deer
• State police in Clarion said Sandra Ortega Garcia, 27, of Hartford, CT, was not injured when her 2020 Toyota RAV4 hit a deer on Interstate 80. The accident happened at 1:05 a.m. November 10 in Clarion Township, Clarion County as Ortega Garcia was traveling east.
• State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2014 Toyota Prius hit a deer. Martha S. Brunner, 71, of Lancaster, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when the accident happened at 7:27 p.m. November 17.
Trailer stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a 2005 black Haulette trailer, stolen sometime between 8 a.m. August 26 and September 3 from a 28-year-old man from Knox. The trailer contained a large number of tools. Value is set at $6,660.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said William Abrego, 56, of Levittown, was charged with retail theft after taking a fishing reel and fishing lure from Walmart in Clarion.
Hit and run
- State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a hit and run accident that happened at 10:10 a.m. November 18 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Brittany M. Rodgers, 31, of Seneca, was stopped at a construction zone with a flagger and stop sign. Her 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Silverado. After going through the construction zone she pulled over; the other driver did not stop.
- State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run accident at 7 p.m. November 14 in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Police said Robert C. Harrell, 53, of Palmyra, was traveling west. As he was negotiating a right curve, his 2021 Freightliner Cascadia was hit by another truck, that did not stop.
Natural death
State police in Clarion were called to a home in Porter Township, Clarion County on October 26, where a 55-year-old woman was found deceased in her bed. It was determined that death was due to natural causes due to her health.
Child abuse
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of suspected abuse of a baby girl from Strattanville.
Car rolls over
State police in Clarion are investigating a one-car accident that happened at 10:16 a.m November 17 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Tinh Tran, 38, of Kenosha, WI, was traveling west on I-80 when his 2012 Toyota Camry went off the road while rounding a curve. The car went into a ditch and rolled over onto its roof. Tran sustained minor injuries but refused treatment. He was charged with driving too fast.
Strangulation
State police in Clarion said assault charges have been filed against James Porter, 32, of Clarion, following an incident involving a 35-year-old woman from Clarion at 7 a.m. November 16.
One-car crash
No injuries were reported in a one-car accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 8:04 p.m. November 18 on Route 66, Knox Township, Clarion County. Police said Zachary S. Wooden, 21, of Bradford, went off the road and hit a utility pole. He was charged with driving too fast.
Two injured
State police in Clarion said two people sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash. Adian N. Castro, 21, of DuBois, was traveling east on Waterson Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County, when his 2005 Kawasaki 636 failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and hit a wooden post. Castro and his passenger, Gage l. Sonnie, 18, of DuBois, both were injured but refused transport. Castro was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 8:34 p.m. November 12. Assisting at the scene were Knox Ambulance and Strattanville Fire Department.
Car slides on ice
State police in Clarion said Sara L. Kahl, 19, of Knox, sustained minor injuries when her 2012 Chevrolet Cruze slid on the ice and she lost control of the car, which went off the road and hit and embankment. The accident happened at 5:52 p.m. November 15 on Route 208 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
One injured
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:09 p.m. November 15 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Carla M. Fox was traveling west when she lost control of her 2014 Kia Sorento, which began to fishtail. The car went off the road and hit a utility pole, sustaining heavy front end damage. Fox sustained minor injuries but refused transport. None of her passengers were injured. She was cited for driving too fast.
No injuries
State police in Claron said Jenna R. Magagnotti, 29, of Oak Ridge, was not injured when she lost control of her 2007 Chevrolet Suburban as she was traveling downhill on Route 66. The Suburban crossed the road, began to rotate counterclockwise, slid off the road and hit two billboard poles. The accident happened at 3:31 p.m. November 15 in Porter Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
Vehicle hits deer
State police in DuBois said Vladimir Perez, 20, of Forked River, NY, was not injured when his 2016 Nissan Altima hit a deer. The accident happened at 10:22 p.m. November 9 on Interstate 80 in Union Township.
Crashes on snowy roads
- State police in DuBois said Michael A. Hannah, 47, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when his 2011 Honda Odyssey went off the snow-covered road, hit an embankment and overturned. The accident happened at 1:10 p.m. November 15 on Reynoldsville Sykesville Road in Winslow Township.
- No injuries were reported when Michael W. Stout of New York, N.Y., lost control of his 2020 Mercedes-Benz on the snow-covered road and hit a 2021 Hyundai Sonata driven by John L. Eltschlager, 58, of New Castle. The accident happened at 4:55 p.m. November 15 in Washington Township. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Stout was cited for driving too fast.
Vehicle hits deer
- State police in DuBois said no injuries were were reported when a 2019 Ford F-150XLT driven by Matthew W. Matlock, 51, of Silverdale, hit a deer. The accident happened at 10:57 p.m November 17 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
- State police in DuBois said Teresa M. Smith, 59, of DuBois, was injured when her 2015 Ford Escape hit a deer. She was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service, The accident happened at 6:35 p.m. November 5 on Route 830 in Falls Creek.
Truck jackknifes
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Washington Township.. Police said Sulinder Singh, 27, of Glen Oaks, NY, was traveling west at 10:43 p.m. November 18 when he lost control of his 2018 Freightliner. The truck hit the guard rail, crossed the road and hit the other guard rail before jackknifing across the road. Connor L. McMahon, 20, of Garrison, NY, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and attempted to avoid the truck. His pickup slid of the road and hit the guard rail before hitting the trailer of the other truck. Assisting at the scene was Falls Creek Fire Department and DuSan EMS.
Vehicle crosses interstate
State police in DuBois said Pacifique Dusingizimana, 33, of Fort Wayne, IN, was not injured when he lost control of his vehicle when he was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. He crossed the median and both eastbound lanes of traffic, hit the guard rail and stopped after going down an embankment. The accident happened at 3:59 a.m. November 21. Assisting at the scene were Adrian Fire Department and DuSan EMS.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway said a 62-year-old woman from Hughesville was arrested for DUI/alcohol following an accident at 12:03 a.m. November 24 on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. A PSP sedan was on a traffic stop on the right side of the road, with its emergency lights activated, when her 2018 Ford Fiesta sideswiped the 2017 Ford Taurus which had been stopped by police.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 7:47 p.m. November 27 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police detected the smell of cannabis in the vehicle and the driver, a 30-year-old woman from St. Marys, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Burglaries
- State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary on River Road in Spring Township, Elk County. Sometime between 4 p.m. November 18 and 6 a.m. November 19 someone Brookville into a detached structure and destroyed items inside the building. Damage was set at $2,956.98.
- State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary in Fox Township, Elk County. At 6:42 p.m. November 23 someone entered the home of a 70-year-old woman from Kersey, turned on the water and let it run.
Indecent assault
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report received at 9:41 a.m. November 18 from Childline of inappropriate contact between a juvenile male and a 13-year-old girl. The incident allegedly happened in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway are investigating a Childline report that someone grabbed a 14-year-old boy by the throat and threw him against a wall. The assault allegedly happened at 12 a.m. October 23 in Horton Township, Elk County.
Sign stolen
State police in Ridgway investigated a report that someone removed a Doug Mastriano political sign from a polling station in Highland Township, Elk County, at 10:45 a.m. November 8. The sign was not moved from the property.