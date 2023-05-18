BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police have charged a 33-year-old woman with distribution of a controlled substance without a license and misrepresentation of a controlled substance. She was also charged with disorderly conduct for a disturbance that happened in a local pharmacy. Police said the events took place between May and November, 2022.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police transported a 46-year-old man to Penn Highlands Brookville at 2:14 p.m. May 11 after he threatened to harm his mother and others in the house. Police have been called to the home several times recently. The man was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
Domestic fight
Brookville police responded to a fight between a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son at a 6:20 p.m. May 15 on Mabon Street. Police said the father had pushed the son with his shoulder in the abdomen and the son had broken an interior door that struck the father in the chest. Charges were filed in the office of District Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:44 p.m. May 5 on Route 36 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police said one driver was suspected of being DUI/alcohol.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Marienville said Charles L. Butterworth, 74, of North Cambria, died in a one-vehicle crash at 9:41 a.m. May 8 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Butterworth was traveling north on Breezemont Drive when his 2012 Suzuki went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Clarion County deputy coroner.
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marineville conducted a traffic stop at 8:44 p.m. May 6 on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man from Fort Worth, Texas, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
• At 707 p.m. May 6, state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The driver was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and the passenger for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Motorcycle crash
State police in Marienville said Todd R. Nollinger, 53, of North East, was injured when he crashed his 2017 Victory motorcycle on German Hill Road in Forest County. Police said Nollinger was transported by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot. The accident happened at 4:03 p.m. May 7.
Bitcoin scam
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 67-year-old man from Tionesta purchased $50,000 in Bitcoin from a Bitcoin machine. He was instructed to scan the QR code linked to someone’s account and the money was transferred to the suspect’s account.
Pickup hits trees
State police in Marienville said Richard R. Walter, 66, of Strattanville, sustained minor injuries when his 2022 Chevrolet Silverado went off the road and hit multiple trees. The accident happened at 5:50 p.m. May 9 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Ambulance and Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Maraienville said Logan A. Brown, 18, of Sigel, was not injured when he fell asleep while driving north on Route 36 in Eldred Township. Police said Brown’s 2005 Toyota Corolla went off the road, hit an embankment and then a utility pole before rolling onto its roof. The accident happened at 11:07 p.m. May 10. Assisting at the scene was Sigel VFD.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a juvenile had a THC pen in school on March 14. The incident involved a 13-year-old girl from Foxburg.
• State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 9:40 a.m. April 7 on I-80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Euclid, Ohio, was charged DUI/drugs and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
One injured
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 5:25 p.m. May 1 on Route 208 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Shelby L. McNany, 28, of St. Petersburg, lost control of her 2015 Ford Taurus while negotiating a left curve on the wet roadway. The car went off the road and hit a tree. A four-year-old boy in the car was taken by Knox Area Ambulance to UPMC Northwest for treatment of minor injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
Parked car hit
State police in Clarion said Kristopher A. Stephens, 23, of Clarion, was not injured when he lost control of his 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 and hit a parked 2017 Chevrolet Cruze. The car was legally parked, with no occupants. It sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 9:03 p.m. May 1 in Strattanville.
Students assaulted
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident that happened on a school bus between two students at 3 p.m. April 19 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Burglaries
State police in Clarion are investigating several burglaries:
- In Monroe Township, Clarion County, at the home of a 65-year-old woman, sometime between 7 a.m. April 26, 2022, and 2:07 p.m. April 26.
- In Salem Township, Clarion County, sometime between 7 a.m and 11 p.m. April 29, copper wire valued at $500 was stolen from Gardenscape Transport Inc. of Emlenton.
Truck fire
State police in Clarion said one person sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 10:01 p.m. May 10 on Interstate 80 in Allegheny Township, Butler County. Police said Andre Dabady, 44, of Miami, FL, was traveling east when he lost control of his 2016 Volvo truck. The truck went off the road and through a guide rail onto an embankment, where it turned onto its right side and caught fire. A passenger in the truck, Marvin A. Dixon, 28, of Marimar, FL, was taken by Clarion Hospital to Grove City Hospital with minor injuries. Also assisting at the scene were Emlenton EMS, Marion Township Fire Department, Clintonville Fire Department, Parker City Fire Department. St. Petersburg Fire Department, Bruin Fire Department and Knox Fire Department. The truck was towed from the scene.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Clarion arrested a 26-year-old woman from Strattanville for shouting profanities at a 29-year-old woman from Strattanville, while standing outside her residence at 6:54 p.m. May 8. She was cited with disorderly conduct.
Alleged assault
State police in Clarion are investigating the alleged indecent assault of a 7-year-old boy from Zelienople by an adult, which was reported at 8:19 a.m. May 8 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Allison M. Kramer, 21, of New Market, Md., sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2011 Chevrolet Cruze while traveling east on Interstate 80. Her car went off the road, into a ditch. She ws taken by Clarion Ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The accident happened at 1:30 p.m. April 30 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Also assisting at the scene was Clarion VFD.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:11 p.m. April 30 on Route 28 in Hawthorn. Police said Tyler S. Hawk, 29, of Brookville, was traveling north and did not see that Jeffrey P. Brdar, 52, of White Oak, had stopped to make a left turn. Hawk’s 2016 Chrysler 300 rear ended Brdar’s 2004 Pontiac Bonneville. Hawk was not injured. Brdar reported a sore upper back and was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital EMS. Also assisting at the scene was Hawthorn Fire Department. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Hawk was cited for following too closely.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}DUBOIS{/strong}
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}DUI/drugs{/strong}
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 9:24 p.m. May 5 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from Falls Creek, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}One-vehicle crash{/strong}
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash at 2:19 a.m. May 8 on Route 219 in Washington Township. Police said Stephanie L. Chestnut, 34, of DuBois, was traveling south when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. Her 2016 Subaru went off the road and hit a sign and then an embankment, causing it to roll uncontrollably before stopping. Police said Chestnut fled the scene. Assisting police were Brockway EMS, DuBois EMS, Brockway VFD and Falls Creek VFD.
Harassment
• State police in DuBois were called to Falls Creek at 9:02 p.m. April 17 to assist EMS with a medical emergency. At the scene police found a domestic incident involving a 46-year-old man from DuBois, a 71-year-old man from DuBois and a 67-year-old woman from DuBois. The men were arrested and police are continuing their investigation.
• State police in DuBois arrested a 35-year-old woman from Penfield following a domestic incident at 5:40 p.m. May 8 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said she was arguing with a 60-year-old woman from Penfield and the argument became physical. She was cited for harassment and unwanted physical contact.
• State police in DuBois are investigating a ChildLine referral from Clearfield County CYS regarding a three-year-old girl from DuBois.
• State police in DuBois are investigating a ChildLine referral from Jefferson County CYS regarding a 15-year-old girl from Falls Creek.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Steven Tadduni, 35, of Bridgewater, NJ, was injured in a one-vehcile accident at 7:53 p.m. April 25 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Tadduni was traveling north at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2019 Infiniti. The car went off the road and hit three concrete jersey barriers, became airborne and engulfed in flames. Police said Tadduni was able to get out of the car with non-life threatening injuries. Assisting at the scene were Bennetts Valley EMS, Penfield VFD and North Point Fire Company.
Four-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County, was closed for approximately two hours following a four-vehicle crash at 2:27 p.m. May 5. Police said Brandon W. Dennewits, 32, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was traveling west in a 2013 Dodge Caravan, and failed to see traffic stopped for another accident. He moved into the left lane and hit the passenger side of a 2002 Mini Cooper driven by Joseph j. Sworen, 64, of Duncannon. He then rear ended a 2017 Honda CR-V driven by Eelco D. Swaak, 60, of Fanwood, NJ, pushing it into a 2020 Land Rover Range Rover, driven by Amanda N. Jaindl, 32, of Orefield. Everyone in the vehicles was evaluated by EMS, with Dennewits and Sworen sustaining minor injuries.
RIDGWAY
Arrested on warrant
State police in Ridgway served a warrant to arrest Cody Allen Coulson, 29, of Kersey, at 6:20 p.m. May 7. Coulson fled the scene and was apprehended without injury after a short foot pursuit. He was arraigned in district court on previous charges, with the additional charge of felony flight to avoid apprehension. He was committed to Elk County Jail on $150,000 cash bail.
Domestic assault
State police in Ridgway have charged two people following an incident of domestic violence. Between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. May 8, a 45-year-old man from Brockport slapped a 50-year-old woman from Brockport, causing visible injury and breaking her phone, valued at $999. She slapped the man in retaliation. The man was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. She was given a citation for summary harassment.
PCH scam
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 73-year-old man from Benezett was the victim of a Publishers Clearing House scam. Police said someone contacted. him as a PCH represntative, telling him he had won a GMC Denali. He paid $200 via gift card and contacted PSP after realizing a scam occurred.
Corruption of minors
State police in Ridgway are investigating a ChildLine referral received on May 8, involving minors viewing an image that was not age appropriate.
Driver injured
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 8:24 a.m. May 10 on Route 120 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Cyril W. Yorns, 32, of Ridgway, was driving north and due to fatigue, his 2011 Honda CR-V went off the road, hit an embankment and stopped on an incline. He was taken to the hospital by Ridgway Ambulance and the SUV was towed from the scene.
SUV hits deer
State police in Ridgway said Kali A. Yonlisky, 28, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when her 2020 Chevrolet Equinox hit a deer. The accident happened at 8:21 a.m. May 10 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County.