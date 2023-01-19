BROOKVILLE
Trespass at Jack’s Boot Shop
Brookville police were called to Jack’s Boot Shop at 10:19 a.m. December 4 because a 56-year-old man was causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the shop. Police told him to leave. On January 9 police received audio and video surveillance from the store, showing the man throwing a phone and yelling at employees after being told to leave. Charges have been filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a woman took suspected Fentanyl into the Jefferson County Jail at 5:40 p.m. January 14 as she was being transported there on a bench warrant.
Three injured
State police in Punxsutawney said three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:20 p.m. January 13 on Route 536 in Perry Township. Police said Gage R. Bush, 19, of Punxsutawney, was traveling west in a 2016 Dodge Charger. As he was passing another car he hit a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado head on. The pick up was driven by Nicole M. Niper, 30, of Punxsutawney. Bush, Niper and her passenger, Benjamin A. Faulkner, 36, of Punxsutawney, were taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Bush was cited in the accident. Also assisting at the scene was Perry Township VFD.
License plate stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a Pennsylvania registration plate (ZMW7654), taken from pickup owned by a 39-year-old man from Brookville while it was parked in a storage facility in Rose Township. The plate was taken sometime between January 1 and January 4. Anyone having any information is urged to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville responded to a domestic incident at 11:58 p.m. January 12 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said the man, 30, from Venus, fled the area but was located later by PSP Franklin and arrested for DUI.
- State police in Marienville were advised of a disabled vehicle on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 10:25 p.m. January 7. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Marienville, was determined to be DUI/alcohol. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Assault reported at SCI
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that multiple staff members were assaulted by an inmate at SCI Forest at 4:30 p.m. January 11.
Theft reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone stole $1,090 from the EBT card of a 60-yaer-old woman from Tionesta on January 9.
Too many cigarettes
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:26 p.m. January 13. The driver, Peter Slusar, 70, of East Vandergrift, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of untaxed cigarettes.
CLARION PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Clarion said Jerry H. Fair, 19, of Parker, died in a two-vehicle accident at 6:45 a.m. January 9 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Fair pulled out of a parking lot into the path of a 2021 International Harvester, driven by Chad J. Hughey, 41, of Brookville. Fair’s 2008 Subaru Impreza was hit on the driver’s side by the front of the truck. Hughey was not injured.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 59-year-old man from Emlenton for DUI/alcohol following a two-vehicle crash at 1:44 p.m. January 4 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Harassment
• State police in Clarions said Timothy Gerred, 43, of Clarion, was charged with harassment after grabbing and pulling his mother’s arm during an argument at Motel 6 in Clarion at 8:03 p.m. January 6.
• State police in Clarion said Elizabeth Guthrie, 27, of Lucinda, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. January 24 and charged with harassment.
• State police in Clarion said a 30-year-old man from Clarion was charged with harassment following a domestic disturbance at 4:28 p.m. January 12 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $5,000, stolen from a 21-year old woman from Sligo.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 9:47 a.m. January 9 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said John K. Seacrist, 39, of Brookville, was traveling west in the left lane of I-80 when he lost control of his 2017 Ford Explorer. The SUV went off the right side of the road, began to rotate and hit a cement barrier, then an embankment before stopping. The Explorer was towed from the scene.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $200, taken from the car of a 20-year-old woman from Union City on July 10, 2022.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 7:48 a.m. January 11 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Raymond McKinney, 50, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north in a 2013 Honda Civic and hit the rear of a 2019 GMC Yukon, driven by Tracy L. Reinsel, 42, of Clarion. The impact of the crash pushed the Yukon into the rear of a2007 Nissan Quest, driven by Tammy S. Hranicky, 52, of Sligo. Reinsel and Hrqanicky sustained suspected minor injuries.
Shoplifting
• State police in Clarion said a 34-year-old man from Corsica was charged with shoplifting after he was caught on camera concealing three Red Bull Energy Drinks, valued at $16.17, and leaving the Shippenville Country Fair in Paint Township, Clarion County, without paying for the drinks. The incident happened at 6:20 a.m. January 10.
• State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of Pokemon cards, valued at $316.36, taken from Walmart in Clarion sometime between 10:35 a.m. November 19 and 10:41 a.m. December 5.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that an 18-year-old boy from Rimersburg was cited for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance January 13 in Madison Township, Clarion County. Police said the boy caused a disturbance by unreasonable noise, attempting to leave the school and arguing with the school resource officer, getting into his face. Police said the boy caused the disturbance after being evaluated for possibly being under the influence.
Minivan hits mailboxes
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when Theodore J. Bishop, 47, of Strattanville, lost control of his 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan and hit some mailboxes. The accident happened at 4:49 p.m. January 12 on Route 623 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 1:44 p.m. January 4 on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said John C. Johnson, 59, of Fruitland Park, FL, attempted to pass a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Jamie E. Colwell, 43, of Knox, who was attempting to make a left turn. Johnson’s 2006 Ford F-150XLT hit the Sierra, then went off the road and h it a ditch. Johnson was cited in the accident.
SUV hits tree
One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 8:59 a.m. January 7 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Dominick A. Porcelli, 26, of Seaford, NY, was traveling west on Interstate 80. He failed to stay in his lane and his his 2005 Dodge Durango went off the road and into the median, stopping against a tree. Porcelli was not injured. His passenger, Ana M. Porcelli, 20, of Cudahy, WI, was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital with possible injuries.
Truck hits truck
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when two tractor trailers crashed on Interstate 80 at 6:51 a.m. December 24. Police said a 2021 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Idris S. Jones, 39, of Clearwater, FL, was over the guide rail from a previous crash when it was hit in the rear by a 2021 Freightliner Cascade, driven by Seth Munyangeri, 47, of Grand Rapids, MI.
One injured
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. December 20 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Teri R. Brennan, 61, of Jackson, MI, slowed abruptly due to a highway hazard. Her 2014 Honda Odyssey was hit in the rear by a 2009 Navistar International, driven by Jose E. Barraza, 27, of Odessa, TX. Brennan was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital with suspected injuries. Her vehicle was towed from the scene.
Truck jackknifes
State police in Clarion said Manpreet Singh, 20, of Queens, was not injured when his 2019 Kenworth T680 went off the road, hit the guide rail and jack knifed. The accident happened at 6:51 December 24 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Theft of service
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 44-year-old man from Emlenton refused to leave his room at Motel 6 in Clarion, and had not paid for two days in the room.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Kathleen T. Strotman, 72, of Marble, was not injured when her 2021 Subaru Impreza veered of the road and hit a guide rail as she was making a right turn. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:50 p.m. January 14 on Route 850 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Accidental death
State police in Clarion said a 24-year-old woman from Knox died from an accidental drug overdose sometime between 4:30 p.m. December 23 and 10 a.m. December 25.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois responded to a one-vehicle crash at 7:24 p.m. January 10 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Brockway, went off the road and crashed head on into the guide rail. His blood alcohol content was 0.135 percent. He was arrested for DUI.
• A 29-year-old woman from DuBois was arrested for DUI/drugs following a traffic stop by PSP DuBois at 8:28 p.m. December 14 in DuBois.
Window broken
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of criminal mischief. On January 7 someone broke a window on the garage of a 28-year-old man from Reynoldsville. Estimated damage is $200. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Richard H. Emery Jr., 56, of Reynoldsville, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona following a one-vehicle accident at 5:38 p.m. January 16 in Winslow Township. Police said Emery was traveling east on Wayne Road when his 2016 Jeep Patriot went off the road, hit an embankment and a dead tree before overturning. The Jeep rolled back onto its wheels before stopping across both lanes of travel. Emery was cited for driving too fast.
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said 18-year-old Aidan M. Harms of Bethlehem was not injured when he fell asleep at the wheel of his 2013 Honda Pilot. Harms was traveling west when the SUV went off the road and hit an embankment. The accident happened at 6:01 p.m. January 16 on Interstate 80 in Union Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 6:45 p.m. January 14 on Quehanna Highway in Benezette Township, Elk County. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Nicktown, was charged with DUI/alcohol.
Harassment
• State police in Ridgway said charges of harassment are being filed following an incident between two family members at 2:30 p.m. January 10. Involved were a 39-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman.
• State police in Ridgway are investigating a domestic incident the happened at 8:30 p.m. January 4 in Fox Township, Elk County. Arrested were a 50-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, both from Kersey.
• State police in Ridgway said a 35-year-old man from Force was charged with harassment following a domestic incident on December 26 in Jay Township, Elk County.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway said a 25-year-old woman from Ridgway has been charged with shoplifting. At 1:47 p.m. December 20, numerous items valued at $560.52 were taken from Walmart in St. Marys.
Trespassing
State police in Ridgway said Damon McClain, 24, of St. Marys, was charged with simple trespassing after he entered the home of a 40-year-old woman from Kersey at 2:48 a.m. January 14 and refused to leave.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said Patrick M. Weaver, 41, of Johnsonburg, was traveling north on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 4:24 p.m. January 12, when a vehicle traveling south kicked up debris on the road. The debris hit Weaver’s 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, causing minor damage. Weaver was not injured.
Truck hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Robert J. Staats, 39, of Brookville, was not injured when his 2011 Freightliner FL70 drifted off the road and hit a tree head-on. The accident happened at 10:20 a.m. January 12 on Route 367 in Jones Township, Elk County.
Package stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of a package, valued at $140, that was stolen from the residence of a 63-year-old man from Fox Township, Elk County. The package was delivered by the U. S. Postal Service on December 17.