BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 3:15 p.m. November 1 for someone timed speeding through the school zone. The 61-year-old female driver was arrested for DUI/marijuana. She was charged with DUI, speeding the school zone and other charges.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police were called to Super 8 Motel at 2:30 a.m. December 4. A man knocked on a motel room door, pushed the door open and pushed another man. The woman in the room told the man to leave numerous times before she called 911. He left while she was making the call. No injuries were reported; charged will be filed.
Hit and run
A 50-year-old truck driver was charged with hit and run by Brookville Police following an incident at 11:16 p.m. November 15 at the Flying J parking lot. His truck hit a truck driven by a 32-year-old man.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Dump truck stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck owned by a 20-year-old man from Penfield. The truck was stolen in the area of Route 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road in Henderson Township between 8:14 p.m. and 8:18 p.m. November 28, and was seen traveling south on Route 119 towards Punxsutawney. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
False statements
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a person who has been making continuous false allegations to CYS.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Suzanne Z. Keener, 75, of Punxsutawney, sustained serious injuries when she lost control of her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox while entering the northbound lane of Route 310 in Young Township. The Equinox crossed the road, went down a hill and hit a tree. Keener was flown to UPMC Altoona and the Equinox was towed from the scene.
Van overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported when a 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter overturned on Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said Dennis R. Evans, 40, of Peach Bottom, was traveling south on Mahaffey Grampian Highway at 3:29 p.m. November 30. While negotiating a left curve he went off the road and the van overturned onto its passenger side, traveling approximately 150 feet before stopping. Assisting police were Mahaffey VFD, Jefferson County EMS and PennDOT.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Identity theft
State policies Marienville are investigating a report that someone opened a credit card using the personal information of a 71-year-old woman from Brookville.
Kitten taken
State police in Marienville were called to a residence of a 62-year-old man in Fryburg at 8:53 a.m. November 28 because a juvenile had removed a kitten from the property. The kitten was recovered and returned to its owner.
Vehicle hits deer
Adam S. Baumcratz, 37, of Lucinda, was not injured when his 2014 Dodge Journey hit a deer. State police in Marienville said the accident happened at 6:35 a.m. December 1 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Camp items stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft that happened December 3 in Howe Township, Forest County. Police were notified at 11:15 p.m. that three juveniles had run away from the Abraxas I facility. On December 4, at approximately 3:55 a.m. they were located walking along Blue Jay Road and were found to be in possession of items stolen from a nearby camp.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. September 10 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Big Run, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- At 3:48 p.m. November 26, state police in Clarion investigated a DUI in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Arrested was a 40-year-old woman from Williamsport.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Davon T. Wyatt, 36, of Pittsburgh, was injured in a five-vehicle accident at 8:51 a.m. November 30 on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County. Police said Wyatt went off the road and his 2011 Isuzu hit a chain link face, then a parked 1989 Ford F350. The flatbed of the truck was pushed into the cab causing severe damage. Wyatt then hit a 2021 parked Ford F550, before hitting a building. The door was pushed in and broken off the track, and the metal I beam supporting the building was broken off near the ground. The Isuzu stopped partially in the building. When he hit the chain-link fence, the fence was dragged over the top of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Ford F350, damaging both vehicles. Wyatt was wearing his seat belt but sustained injuries. He was extricated from his vehicle by Knox VFD and transported to Clarion Hospital. His vehicle was towed from the scene and he was cited for driving too fast. No bystanders or workers in the building were injured.
Youth death
State police in Clarion responded to a report of a missing juvenile. At 4 p.m. December 3 the juvenile was found deceased near the area of Chestnut Ridge Drive in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Fleeing police
State police in Clarion said three teenagers were injured when they fled from police who tried to initiate a traffic stop for a traffic violation. Police chased the vehicle on Route 66 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, until the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker crashed on Magness Road. A 19-year-old boy from New Bethlehem and a 17-year-old boy from Hawthorn were taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment. An 18-year-old boy from New Bethlehem was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The accident happened at 2:18 a.m. November 27.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Nicholas A. Rex, 33, of Oil City, was not injured when his 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek overturned. Police said Rex was traveling west on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, when his SUV went off the road, overturned and came to rest on its driver side against a tree. The accident happened at 5:24 p.m. November 18.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone obtained the credit card information for a local business and purchased items from Zorrow.com. The owner, a 50-year-old woman from Mayport, was able to stop the transaction and cancel the credit card.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Jin Kim, 55, of Shippenville, was not injured when his 2012 Hyundai Elantra went off the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened at 4 p.m. November 18 on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Car hits fence
State police in Clarion said Randall S. Gilbert, 18, of Tionesta, was not injured when his 1998 Honda Civic went off the road and hit a fence. The accident happened at 12:21 a.m. November 20 on Greenville Pike in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Truck hits bridge
State police in Clarion said Edward Diaz, 51, of Katy, TX, sustained minor injuries when his 2007 Freightliner hit the Emlenton Bridge. The truck sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 1:19 a.m. November 28 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene were Emlenton VFD, Emlenton Ambulance and PennDOT.
Domestic assault
State police in Clarion arrested Jeffrey Carr, 47, of Shippenville at 12:55 a.m. November 28 after investigating a domestics assault in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle hits deer
• State police in Clarion said William A. Gordon, 51, of Larchment, NY, was not injured when his 2020 Honda Civic hit a deer. The accident happened at 12;05 p.m. November 26 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
• State police in Clarion said Marilyn E. Gregor, 43, of Bruin, was not injured when her 2017 Nissan Rogue hit a deer. The accident happened at 10:54 a.m. November 12 on Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County.
SUV crashes
State police in Clarion said Austin J. Brosius, 25, of Fairmount City, was not injured when he lost control of his 2011 Subaru Outback while traveling west on Frogtown Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The SUV hit a guide rail before stopping. The accident happened at 9:13 p.m. November 18.
Car fire
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when the engine area of a 2013 Volkswagen Golf caught fire. Police said the 17-year-old male driver from Kittanning notice flames coming from underneath the hood. He stopped the car, looked under the hood and saw the engine area on fire. The Rimersburg Fire Department extinguished the fire and the car was towed from the scene. The fire happened at 6:34 p.m. December 1 on Route 2009 in Madison Township, Clarion County.
Car overturns
State police in Clarion said Nathan E. Ceranski, 38, of Grove City, was not injured in a one-car crash at 3 p.m. November 23 on Route 376 in Licking Township, Clarion County. Police said Ceranski was traveling south on Hodil Road when his lost control of his 2009 Nissan Sentra. The car began to rotate counterclockwise, hit an embankment, began to roll and stopped on its roof. Ceranski was cited for driving too fast.
DUBOIS PSP
Truck sideswiped
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a 2010 Peterbilt truck, driven by Rizahet Ibrakovic, 63, of Myrtle Beach, SC, sideswiped a 2014 Freightliner, driven by Willie K. Dang, 47, of Garden Grove, CA. The Freightliner was parked on the north shoulder, and the trailers of both trucks sustained disabling damage. Both drivers were cited in the accident, which happened at 8:59 p.m. November 29 on Interstate 80 in Union Township.
Two injured
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in DuBois at 12:15 p.m. November 27. Police said Lisa R. Platt, 57, of Monroe, CT, was traveling east on Interstate 80 in Union Township when she lost control of her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse on the wet road. The SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and turned over onto its roof. Platt and her passenger, a 13-year-old girl, were taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville. Assisting at the scene were Brookville and Corsica fire departments.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 2 p.m. November 23 and 3 p.m. November 30 in Falls Creek. Someone entered a building through a broken window and stole an orange 28-foot Werner ladder, 300 feet of blue plastic water pipe and a cardboard box with miscellaneous car parts. The person(s) also moved items around inside the building, owned by a 70-year-old man from DuBois. Value of the stolen items is set at $850.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said Dedric J. Small, 34, of Kokomo, IN, sustained minor injuries in a hit and run accident at 10:43 p.m. November 17 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. Police said Small was traveling west when a 2012 Volvo VNL drifted into his lane of travel, hit the truck and fled the scene. Small was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.
Forged checks
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used the bank account information of a 49-year-old man from DuBois to withdraw $16,000 from his bank account on November 18 and November 30.
Tractor-trailer crashes
State police in DuBois said Rormmer L. Fernando-Luciano, 21, of Philadelphia, was not injured when his 2016 Freightliner Cascadia slid on the slippery road, went off the road and hit an embankment in the median. The accident happened at 12:37 a.m. December 1 on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Truck hits bear
State police in DuBois said Muhammad Ahsan, 24, of Hempstead, NY, was not injured when his 2010 Toyota Camry hit a bear on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. The impact caused Ahsan to lost control of the car, which then hit the guide rail. The Camry sustained heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 12:38 a.m. December 5.
Lumber stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft of lumber, valued at $450, stolen from a 49-year-old man from Reinholds sometime between 12 a.m. November 8 and 4 p.m. November 22. The theft occurred in Winslow Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 7:11 p.m. November 15 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said John A. Granger, 37, of Ridgway, was crossing Million Dollar Highway from the Walmart parking lot to Getgo when the light turned red. His 2009 Nissan Rogue collided with a 2018 Ram pickup driven by Alec C. Meyer, 22, of Kersey. Granger was cited in the accident.
Theft attempt
State police in Ridgway said Codey Coulson, 29, of Kersey, was arrested on October 31 after attempting to steal catalytic converters from Spitzer Ford and Spitzer Autoworld in St. Marys. The value of the catalytic converters totaled $7,238.78.
Arrested for assault
State police in Ridgway arrested a 53-year-old man from Force following a domestic incident at 11:52 p.m. December 2 in Jay Township, Elk County. During the fight a 32-year-old man fromForce sustained injuries tot he side of his head and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois. The older man was charged with simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.