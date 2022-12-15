BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police have filed charges against a 21-year-old man who accused another person of trafficking his grandfather. He followed the person onto the interstate, and that person called police. Police determined the other person did not know the grandfather, and the man was found to be DUI/controlled substance.
Public drunkenness
At 12:25 a.m. December 11 Brookville police were called to Euclid Avenue, where a woman was on the sidewalk crying. Police found her lying on the grass, under the influence of alcohol. She was secured and released to a sober party. Charges of public intoxication were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Two charged
Brookville police have charged a man and woman with disorderly conduct and harassment following a domestic dispute at 11:26 p.m. December 4 at the BP station on Allegheny Boulevard.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Hit and run
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 6:20 a.m. December 3 in the parking lot of Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Police said a large truck or SUV, possibly white, with after market ballistic off road wheels hit a parked 2017 Ford Explorer on the passenger side. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:30 a.m. December 11 on Jackson Run road in Gaskill Township. Police said a white crew cab Chevrolet long bed pickup hauling a flat deck trailer hit a mailbox, causing damage. The equipment on the trailer had orange flags attached to the front corners and an American flag. The truck was last seen traveling north on Route 119. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. December 4 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 74-year-old man from Brockway, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and controlled substance.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 9:10 p.m. November 18 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 43-year-old man from New Brighton, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville have filed charges against a 58-year-old woman in Jenks Township, Forest County, for possession of a methamphetamine smoking pipe.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone shot and killed a dog owned by a 65-year-old man from Tionesta on December 10. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported when a 2017 Honda HRV, driven by Anne Lomax, 68, of Clarington, hit a deer on Route 36 in Barnett Township. The accident happened at 2:53 p.m. December 10.
Video games stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone stole several game consoles and video games valued at $1,690 from the home of a 35-year-old woman from Lickingville sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. December 5. Anyone having any information is asked to contact state police in Marienville at 814-927-5253.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. December 8 in Washington Township, for vehicle code violations. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone caused damages set at $30 to property owned by a 49-year-old man and 48-year-old woman from Reynoldsville. Damaged were a screen door and white fence gate.