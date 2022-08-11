BROOKVILLE
Domestic dispute
Brookville police have filed charges of harassment against a man following a domestic dispute at 7:51 p.m. August 3 on Maple Street. The man told police he had thrown items during the argument, hitting the woman who called the police and a juvenile.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:05 a.m. July 30 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was found to be DUI/controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:17 p.m. July 16 on Madison Avenue in Brookville. The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Upper Chichester, had an outstanding warrant. At the time of the stop she was DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. July 9 in Cherry Tree for vehicle code violations. The driver was determined to be DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville at 2:26 a.m. July 29 for a vehicle equipment violation. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Houtzdale, was found to be DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney have charged a 44-year-old woman from Punxsutawney with DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney at 12:24 a.m. August 3.
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 31-year-old man from DuBois for DUI at 9:46 p.m. July 22 in Bell Township, Clearfield County.
• A 34-year-old man from Mahaffey was arrested for DUI/controlled substance and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsutawney at 1:27 p.m. August 5 on Route 36 in Bell Township.
Criminal trespass
State police in Punxsutawney arrested Told Revitsky, 44, of New Stanton, for criminal trespass in McCalmont Township on July 20.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:09 a.m. August 2 along Route 36 in Westover. Police said a male drove off the road into someone’s yard, causing minor damage to the lawn and a fence post. The suspected vehicle is a late model Ford Mustang, gray with a black stripe. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney with reference to PA2022-987550.
Jeep hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Rebecca A. Henry, 62, of Brookville, had possible injuries after her 2018 Jeep Cherokee hit a deer. The accident happened at 9:25 p.m. August 2 on Tomski Road in Union Township.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Punxsutawney and the Jefferson County Dog Law enforcement office are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Canoe Township, Indiana County.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that two headlights and a key ignition were removed from a Farmall tractor sometime between July 24 and July 31. The tractor is owned by a 58-year-old woman from Smicksburg.
Motorcycle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Michael P. Kennedy, 52, of Punxsutawney, was injured when he was not able to negotiate a left-hand curve due to gravel on the road while driving his 2020 Honda CRF250L. The motorcycle went off the road and over an embankment before hitting a roadway sign. Kennedy, who was wearing a full-faced motorcycle helmet, was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle sustained minor damage. Also assisting at the scene was Perry Township Fire Company.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville responded to a report of a disabled motorist on Lickingville Road in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 11:33 p.m. August 6. While on the scene another vehicle arrived, and that driver was determined to be DUI.
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville investigated a report that a delivery truck had driven through the private property of a 68-year-old man from North Apollo at 2:34 p.m. July 26, causing minor damage to the property.
Fuel stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that some left Haller’s General Store in Tionesta at 6:29 p.m. August 1 without paying for fuel.
Harassment
State police in Marienville are investigating a report from a 30-year-old man from Venus that he was hit in the face by another man. The incident allegedly happened at 10:16 a.m. July 25 in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Indecent assault
State police in Marienville are investigating an alleged indecent assault of a 32-year-old man from Marienville at SCI Forest. The assault allegedly happened at 7:54 p.m. July 20.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone had sent another person a text message, claiming to be with the Department of Health and asking for gift cards. In return for the gift cards, the person would receive a larger amount of money.
State police are advising anyone who receives a call/text and are unaware of the validity, to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Guns missing
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that guns are missing from a residence at 263 Roses Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Missing are a Smith and Wesson, M&P 15, 5.56 cal., serial number T01457, and a Smith and Wesson Shield Plus, 9 mm, serial number JLF1378. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
• At 2:08 p.m. June 30, state police in Clarion arrested a 27-year-old man from Clarion for DUI.
• At 7:51 p.m. July 30, state police in Clarion investigated a DUI with a 4-wheeler in Toby Township, Clarion County. A 63-year-old man from Beaver Falls was arrested.
Phone theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 69-year-old woman from Strattanville was the victim of theft by deception on July 8. She was engaged in an online relationship and purchased multiple cell phones, sending them to other states and countries. Purchased were two iPhone 13 pro max, valued at $2,200 each; an iPhone 13 mini, valued at $700; and a Samsung Galaxy S Ultra 22, valued at $1,400.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
A 21-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI alcohol/controlled substance at 1:31 a.m. June 19 in DuBois by PSP DuBois.
Arrested for assault
State police in DuBois said a 27-year-old man from Brookville was arrested after fighting with two women, age 23 from Reynoldsville and age 24 from DuBois, at 9:25 p.m. July 30 in Winslow Township. Police said the man repeatedly struck both females with a closed fist, causing injuries. Both women were taken to Penn Highland DuBois and one woman was then flown to UPMC Altoona by Stat MedEvac for more extensive treatment.
Wallet stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a brown canvas wallet, stolen from a 58-year-old man from Luthersburg on July 29. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
One-car crash
No injuries were reported in a one-car crash investigated by PSP DuBois at 6:10 p.m. July 26 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. Police said Shawn D. Lindemuth, 30, of Brookville, was traveling east when his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze went off the road, into a ditch, hit a utility pole with its side mirror, hit a culvert and went back onto the road. The Reynoldsville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that fireworks were thrown onto Main Street in Reynoldsville from an apartment on July 3 and 4, damaging a business and a vehicle. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Head-on collision
State police in DuBois said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:39 a.m. August 3 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Jenny L. Hogand, 54, of Bradford, was traveling south when her 2021 Toyota RAV4 crossed the road and hit a 2014 Chrysler 200 in a head-on collision. Both vehicles spun in the crash and sustained disabling damage. Hogand and her passenger, Katelynn M. Eddy, 30, of Bradford, were taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. The driver of the Chrysler, Ryan A. Cardillo, 29, of Pittsburgh, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Brockway Area Ambulance Service. All were treated for minor injuries. Also assisting at the scene was Brockway Fire Department.
Window broken
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone broke a basement window in the home of a 47-year-old man from Reynoldsville on July 13. Damage was set at $50.
Sexual assault
• State police in DuBois are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Brookville. The assault allegedly happened at 12:01 a.m. April 27 in Warsaw Township.
• State police in DuBois are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl from Oil City. The assault allegedly happened at 12:01 a.m. April 28 in Warsaw Township.
Scooter found
State police in DuBois were notified that a scooter was found around June 21 at the Falls Creek Park. The owner should call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Two injured
State police in DuBois said two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:41 a.m. July 26 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Harmandeep Singh, 29, of Fresno, CA, was traveling east on I-80 with four-way flashers on. His 2016 Kenway Campers T680 was hit from behind by a 2016 International Coach Mfg. DT466, driven by Peter D. Brock, 34, of Chicago, IL. Brock and his passenger, Christopher M. Brock, 30, of Chicago, were taken by Amserv Ltd. to Penn Highlands DuBois. Brock was charged with following too closely. Also assisting at the scene were Sandy Township Fire Department and Dusan Ambulance.
Pet rabbit killed
State police in DuBois said charges of cruelty to animals will be filed against the person who killed a family’s pet rabbit by breaking its neck. The incident was reported July 31 in Winslow Township.
Criminal trespass
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that the door of an unoccupied house in Reynoldsville had been opened sometime between 5 p.m. July 19 and 10 a.m. July 20.
Endangering a child
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone left their six-month-old baby alone in their apartment for an undetermined amount of time. The incident happened August 3 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
Forcible rape
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that an unknown man entered the apartment of a 26-year-old woman from Houtzdale while she was at work. He was still inside the apartment when she returned home at 1:30 a.m. August 5. Police said he sexually assaulted the woman, then left.
Arrested for assault
State police in DuBois said Richard Bonanno, 33, of Penfield, was arrested for assault after an argument with a 65-year-old man from Penfield became physical at 6:30 a.m. August 5. Charges were filed in district court and police are continuing their investigation.
Trees cut down
State police in DuBois are investigating a report from a 60-year-old man from DuBois who told police that trees on his property in Winslow Township were cut down sometime between August 1 and August 5.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary at the Reynoldsville Gospel Center. Sometime between July 24 and August 4 someone entered the church and stole four home security cameras, a GE refrigerator, a 20-pack of AA batteries and garbage. The items are valued at $746. Police said a potential suspect was observed on camera footage. He is believed to be a white man with light colored hair, wearing dark clothes and gloves and carrying a dark gym bag. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Balwinder Singh, 39, of South Richmond Hill, NY, was treated for minor injuries at Penn Highlands DuBois when he lost control of his 2022 Volvo VNL 760 on a wet roadway. The trailer hit the guide rail and the truck overturned. Singh was taken to the hospital by DuBois Ambulance Service. He was cited for driving too fast. The crash happened at 10:07 p.m. August 5 on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
License plate stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone removed a North Carolina license plate from a vehicle sometime between 9 p.m. August 6 and 12 a.m. August 7. The vehicle was parked at Over the Mountain in Union Township, Clearfield County.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
At 7:24 p.m. August 3, a 34-year-old woman from Wilcox arrived at the PSP Ridgway station to report a theft. While at the station she was determined to be DUI/drugs.
Three-vehicle crash
Minor injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Ridgway. At 5:39 p.m. August 4, a 16-year-old girl was traveling south on Irishtown Road in Fox Township, Elk County. She did not clear the intersection properly and her 2006 Scion XA was hit on the passenger side by a 2019 Ram 2500, driven by James D. Lewis, 51, of Ridgway, who was traveling east on Route 948. The Scion then hit a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup, which was stopped, facing north at the intersection of Skyline Drive and Route 948, driven by Timothy P. Lazarus, 47, of St. Marys. The 16-year-old girl was taken to Penn Highlands Elk by Fox Township Ambulance. No other injuries were reported. Assisting at the scene was Fox Township Fire Department and EMS.
Vehicles collide
State police in Ridgway investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:28 p.m. August 5 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Steven R. Samick, 71, of St. Marys, was traveling on Route 948 in a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and drove through the intersection with Million Dollar Highway without yielding to a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Jihad Q. Bennett, 20, of Falls Creek, who was traveling south. The crash caused disabling damage to both vehicles, and both drivers were cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were Fox Township VFD and Fox Township Ambulance.