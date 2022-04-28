PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Charity M. Rowe, 42, of Brookville, was not injured in a one-car crash on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township. Police said Rowe was traveling south when she lost control of her 2008 Buick Lucerne, traveled across the road and hit an embankment. Her car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:58 p.m. April 18.
Pickup hits pole
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 3:43 p.m. April 18 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said Henry T. Steel, 74, of Brookville, was traveling south when his 2020 Chevrolet Colorado lost traction on the snow-covered road. His vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole, severing the pole, then hit a tree. Steel was not injured, but was cited for driving too fast. The pickup was towed from the scene. Assisting police was the Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department.
Car slides into tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Joshua M. Irvine, 24, of Brockway, was not injured when his 2014 Dodge Dart lost traction on the snow-covered road at 3:02 p.m. April 18. Irvine was traveling south on Route 28 in Warsaw Township, when his car spun counter-clockwise and slide off the road. He hit a utility pole, then spun clockwise and continued to slide until it hit a tree before sliding back onto the road. The car was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene was Warsaw Volunteer Fire Department.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported a one-vehicle accident at 2:33 a.m. April 17 on Harrison Street in Summerville. Police said Marisa D. Jenkins, 22, of Clarksburg, W.Va., was traveling south when her 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 veered off the road, hit a utility pole and stopped on its driver side. Penelec was called to the scene as a result of downed power lines. Jenkins was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Assisting at the scene were Summerville VFD, Jefferson County EMS and Xfinity.
Car hits buggy
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when a 2013 Ford Fusion hit an Amish buggy at 5:34 a.m. April 20 on Route 119 in Big Run. Police said Dane D. Dicker, 34, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north when his car hit the buggy, causing all occupants of the buggy to be ejected onto the road. Johnny S. Schlabach, 32, of Big Run, the driver of the buggy, and passenger Melvin Byler, 24, of Punxsutawney, were flown by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona for treatment of serious injuries. Dicker and a second passenger in the buggy, Eli A. Hostetler, 21, of Punxsutawney, were not injured.
Prisoner spits on guard
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident at the Jefferson County Jail. On April 18 police said Matthew Nelson, 30, of Reynoldsville, an inmate in the jail, spit saliva on a staff member. He will be charged with aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Theft reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of several items stolen from a garage/shop at 673 Spruce St. in McCalmont Township on April 11. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Man arrested in domestic dispute
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a domestic dispute that happened at 12:13 a.m. April 20 in Stump Creek. A 28-year-old man was arrested.
Motorcycle accident
State police in Punxsutawney said Larry H. Brady, 56, of Punxsutawney, sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling east on Porter Road in Porter Township. The motorcycle hit an embankment and Brady was thrown off the bike. He was flown to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The accident happened at 8:35 p.m. April 14. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS, Ringgold Fire Department and Dayton Fire Department.
Cart stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a black tow-behind cart, stolen from a property owned by a 73-year-old woman in Young Township. The cart was stolen sometime between January 1 and February 28. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Child assault reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 9-year-old boy was assaulted at 9:17 a.m. April 12 in Big Run.
Weapons offense
State police in Punxsutawney said Cameron Bortz, 22, of DuBois, was stopped for equipment violations at 11:40 p.m. April 16 in Big Run. Police said Bortz was in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon (brass knuckles).
Assault charges
State police in Punxsutawney said Timothy Carulli, 38, of Punxsutawney, was charged with assault following an incident at 7:30 a.m. April 20 at the Jefferson County Jail.
Passenger injured
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-car accident at 2:23 p.m. April 18 in Big Run. Police said Ronald A. Snyder, 77, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Route 119 when he lost control of his 2016 Ford Fusion on the snow-covered road. The car crossed the road and hit a utility pole. Joan E. Snyder, 75, of Punxsutawney, was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Jefferson County EMS. Also assisting at the scene was Big Run VFD.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. April 24 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, for numerous observed violations. The driver was arrested for DUI of alcohol.
Three-vehicle accident
State police in Marienville said one child sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. April 19 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said Rodney J. Cyphert, 66, of Leeper, was driving an IC bus north on Route 36 when he became distracted by a passenger. He failed to slow down at the intersection with Route 208 and hit a 2012 Ford Edge, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Venus, pushing it into a x2019 GMC Sierra driven by Gregory C. Mellon, 67, of Tionesta. The bus sustained moderate damage to the front end, the Ford sustained disabling damage to front and rear ends and the Sierra sustained minor damage to its rear end. Assisting at the scene were Shippenville EMS, Tionesta EMS, Farmington Township VFD, Washington Township VFD and Clarion County sheriff’s office.
Theft reported
State police in Marienville received a report at 1:31 p.m. April 12 that someone had stolen $12,450.24 from Car Mate.
ATV crash
State police in Marienville said two people were injured in an ATV crash at 8:54 p.m. April 23 on Marble Strobelton Road in Washington Township, Clarion County. Injured were a 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Lucinda. Both were transported by Washington Township VFC to UPMC Hamot in Erie for treatment of serious injuries. The man was cited for driving too fast.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville said a 77-year-old woman from West Hickory was scammed out of $21,800 by a person who claimed to be an attorney. Between March 29 and April 1, she was told her granddaughter needed the money to pay legal fees because she was in jail after a traffic accident.
Police are cautioning the public to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253 if you get a phone call and are unsure of the validity.
CLARION PSP
DUI checkpoint
Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Clarion was scheduled to conduct a DUI checkpoint within Clarion County on April 23. In its place a roving patrol commenced. Police initiated 44 traffic stops for vehicle code violations. Three DUI arrests were made, with 14 traffic citations. Two operators were cited for driving with a suspended license and four other traffic citations were issued. Police also issued 44 warnings.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion stopped a vehicle without a registration plate a 1:52 p.m. April 21 in Rimersburg. Amber Grubbs, 29, of Corsica, was arrested on warrant for Jefferson County and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher Legrand 48, of Parker, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
No injuries
State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 3:57 p.m. April 18 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Police said William P. Weaver, 34, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Route 208. As he was negotiating a left hand curve his 2020 Chevrolet Equinox began to fishtail and he lost control, crashing into a tree. No injuries were reported.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle accident at 1:24 a.m. April 17 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Nadiir D. Gourdine, 20, of Brookhaven, was traveling west on I-80, when his 2009 Nissan Altima went off the road. He went off the road and spun counter-clockwise before hitting a guide rail. The car then rolled onto its roof. Gourdine was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital.
DUBOIS PSP
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Yolanda A. Michaud-Jackson, 46, of Louisville, Ky., was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. April 9 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Michaud-Jackson was traveling west on I-80 when she felt another vehicle was getting close, so she counter-steered and went off the road, hitting the guide rial. Her 2018 Jeep Wrangler was towed from the scene.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:24 p.m. April 9 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Alix Michel, 39, of Ocoee, Fla., was traveling east and lost control of his 2022 Freightliner when he attempted to slow down. Michel was taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois. Assisting at the scene was Pine Creek Fire Department.
One person injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 2:36 p.m. April 18 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Richard C. Pakulniewicz, 65, of Warren, Ohio, was traveling west on I-80, too fast for road conditions. His 2019 Cadillac XT4 slid off the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and rolled over, stopping in the left lane. One passenger in the SUV, Nancy A. Pakulniewicz, 64, of Warren, was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville for minor injuries. The SUV was towed from the scene. The driver was cited for driving too fast.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 2:09 a.m. April 22 in Reynoldsville. Police said someone traveling east on Route 322 went off the road and hit a mail box and road sign. The vehicle then crossed the road and damaged multiple utility poles before fleeing the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Truck slides on snow
State police in DuBois said Alan Rojas, 19, of Palmview, Texas, was not injured when he lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado as it slide on snow-covered roads. The pickup went off the road and hit an embankment, before stopping in the parking lot of the Rockton baseball field. The accident happened at 2:26 p.m. April 18 on Route 322 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
SUV rolls over
State police in DuBois said Samantha L. Hand, 45, of Clearfield, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 2:13 p.m. April 18 on the DuBois Rockton Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said Hand lost control of her 2015 Subaru Forester on the snow and slush covered road. The SUV went down an embankment and rolled onto the driver’s side. Assisting at the scene was Rockton Fire Company.
Trailer stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a Carmate trailer with a wooden bed, stolen sometime between 12 p.m. April 16 and 9:30 p.m. April 19 from a 60-year-old man in Winslow Township. Anyone having information about the location of the trailer is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Pistol stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a loaded pistol, stolen sometime between 10:30 p.m. April 18 and 5 p.m. April 19 from the home of a 37-year-old man in Washington Township. Anyone having information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Strangulation
State police in DuBois said charges are pending against a 45-year-old man from Luthersburg following a fight with a 39-year-old woman from Luthersburg. The man allegedly pushed the woman, grabbed her around her throat three times, threatened to kill her with a shotgun and hit her on her shoulder with the shotgun.
Harassment
State police in DuBois arrested a 56-year-old woman from DuBois after she confronted and hit the hands of a 26-year-old woman from Brockway who was leaving the McDonald’s in Brockway. She was cited for harassment. The incident happened at 1:34 p.m. April 9.
RIDGWAY PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
Members of PSP Troop C will be conducting a DUI checkpoint during May. The checkpoint will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway were called to a residence in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:08 p.m. April 19 to talk to a 37-year-old man about his mother placing his gun in safekeeping. While talking to the man police observed marijuana paraphernalia. Charges are being filed in district court.
- State police in Ridgway arrested a 74-year-old man for DUI following a traffic stop at 11:55 p.m. March 26 in Johnsonburg. Police said the man’s blood alcohol was more than twice the legal limit.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 10:01 p.m. April 20 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said the driver, a 23-year-old woman from Jamestown, N.Y., was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.
Criminal mischief
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone drilled a hole in the gas tank of a vehicle owned by a 74-year-old man from Kersey.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 5:58 p.m. April 18 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said Rong Zhao, 51, of North Rock, ON, was traveling north and attempted to pass a slow-moving vehicle. When he attempted to cross back over the center line he lost control of his 2018 Mercedes-Benz GL550, hitting the guide rail, crossing the road and crashing into an embankment. The SUV was towed from the scene. Zhao was cited for driving too fast.
SUV crashes
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident in Horton Township, Elk County, at 5:25 p.m. April 18. Police said a 17-year-old boy from Emporium was traveling north on Route 219 when he lost control of his 2015 GMC Acadia and hit the guiderail. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Ridgway said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:17 p.m. April 19 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Karen A. Dowd, 64, of Ridgway, was traveling on Route 120 when she fell asleep at the wheel. Her 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara went off the road and hit an embankment. Dowd was taken by Ridgway Ambulance to Penn Highlands Elk. Her passenger, Jessic L. Rairdan, 37, of Emporium, refused transport.
Theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of items from a residence in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said someone gained entry into the home of a 48-year-old man from Weedville and removed items.