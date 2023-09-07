BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 8:03 p.m. July 16 on Main Street. The driver was found to be DUI/alcohol to the degree of being incapable of safe driving. Police had been alerted when the man attempted to purchase alcohol at Get-Go and Sheetz. He was charged with DUI, careless driving and reckless driving.
Simple assault
Brookville police have charged two juveniles with simple assault, reckless endangerment and other charges after they allegedly assaulted a 75-year-old man on August 16, shoving and punching the man.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsy conducted a traffic stop at 2:15 p.m. September 4 on Route 28 in Rose Township. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Creighton, was arrested for DUI and possession of a suspected controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
Burglary report
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary in McCalmont Township. Sometime on August 11 someone stole $1,100 in cash from the residence of a 51-year-old woman and 52-year-old man in Anita.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. August 2 on Route 36 in Rose Township. Police said Jeffrey S. Perratone, 58, of Derry, was traveling south when he slowed and almost stopped with no signal or hazard lights. As Jacob E. McIntyre 19, of Brookville, attempted to pass the 2008 Jeep, Perratone attempt to turn left to pull off along the northbound lane and collided with McIntyre’s 2012 Jeep Patriot. Perratone was cited in the accident. His Jeep was towed from the scene with disabling damage.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 36-year-old woman from Corsica found two of her cats dead along Howe Road in Union Township on July 31. The cats had been missing since July 26. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that an individual gained access to the Brookville Assisted Living Inc. bank account on August 29 and cashed a check for $5,250.
Intimate images
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that sometime between 8 a.m. August 30 and 8 a.m. August 31, someone disseminated intimate images of a 31-year-old woman from Rossiter via Snapchat.
Minor injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said three people sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. September 4 on Route 849 in Union Township. Police said Nicholas P.. Krobot , 37, of Pittsburgh, lost control of his 2017 Toyota Highlander while negotiating a left turn. When he attempted corrective steering, the SUV crossed the road, hit an embankment and overturned onto the roof, causing disabling damage. Krobot and his passengers, Kathryn E. Krobot, 37, and a 7-year-old girl, all sustained minor injuries. He was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Corsica Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
Chainsaw found
At 2 p.m. September 2 a gas powered chainsaw was found on Route 310 in Young Township. State police in Punxsutawney said the owner can claim the saw by providing proof of purchase, make, mode, description and serial number, referencing PA 2023-1153452.
Wallet missing
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that Rodney Minich, 70, of Mayport, left his wallet on the front counter at Wendy’s in Pinecreek Township at 6:56 p.m. September 4. When he returned to the store, the wallet was missing. The wallet contained a money clip and license, valued at $25.
Underage drinking
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of underage drinking on Verner Road in Pinecreek Township. At 11:27 p.m. September 1 police were notified that a juvenile male had consumed an alcoholic beverage.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI checkpoint
State police in Marienville conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 5 to 10 p.m. September 2 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said 145 motorists were stopped. One DUI arrest and one drug possession arrest were made. Six traffic citations were issued, two drivers were cited for driving with suspended licenses, and 34 warnings were issued for traffic violations.
Assault at SCI
At 11 a.m. August 17 state police in Marienville investigated an assault at SCI Forest. Two inmates were fighting, resulting in minor injuries to a 55-year-old man from Marienville.
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a dark colored truck was driving through a cornfield at 11:30 p.m. September 2. The corn field is located on O’Donnell Road in Eldred Township and is owned by Daniel Thompson, 59, of Sigel. Damage to the corn was set at $750.
Intimate images
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that suspected intimate photos of a minor were sent to another minor in Howe Township, Forest County, on August 30.
Alleged sexual assault
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 38-year-old man from Mercer was allegedly sexually assaulted at SI Forest on November 15, 2022.
Serious injuries
State police in Marienville said a 59-year-old woman from Melbourne, Fla., was taken by ambulance to UPMC Northwest after sustaining suspected serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash. Police said the woman was traveling south on Route 62 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. She did not see a stop sign and her 2002 Chevrolet s10 hit the traffic sign, than an embankment.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion observed a 2018 Jeep drive off the side of the road on Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County, at 2:49 a.m. July 23. The vehicle had also hit a street sign. The driver was arrested for DUI.
Extortion reported
On August 7 state police in Clarion investigated an extortion/blackmail incident involving a 12-year-old boy in Strattanville.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop on August 9. The driver was arrested for DUI after showing signs of being impaired of a controlled substance while pregnant. Toxicology results showed methamphetamine in her blood at the time of the arrest. An arrest warrant for Felony DUI was obtained, as this was her third DUI within 10 years, and she was released on $15,000 unsecured/supervised bail.
A 25-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested for possession marijuana during a traffic stop at 11:21 a.m. August 17 on I-80 in Washington Township. The driver of the vehicle was cited for speeding.
A 35-year-old man was arrested by PSP DuBois at 2;33 p.m. September 3 following a traffic stop in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said he showed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI/drugs.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in DuBois said Vanessa K. Rishel, 24, of Kersey, was not injured when her 2019 Subaru Outback hit a deer on I-80 in Washington Township. The accident happened at 6:54 a.m. August 1.
At 7:16 p.m. August 27 a deer ran onto Route 219 in Washington Township, hitting a 2016 Harley--Davidson Switchback driven by Mark McKolosky, 61, of DuBois. The impact caused the bike to slide on the road. McKolosky and his passenger were both wearing helmets. They were taken by Amserv LTD to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment of minor injuries.
Switch stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of an ignition switch, valued at $35, stolen from a Yamaha V Starr 1200 motorcycle, owned by a 52-year-old man from Falls Creek, on September 3.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois said Seth Kerr, 25, of Reynoldsville, was cited with criminal mischief after he drove his 2010 Ford Fusion into the Reynoldsville Cemetery and caused $50 in damage to the grass field and $100 in damage to a tombstone. The incident happened between 11 a.m. September 2 and 9 a.m. September 3.
One-car crash
State police in DuBois said Guido A. Cevallos Torres, 44, of Dublin, Ohio, was not injured in a one-car crash at 2:58 a.m. September 2 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Cevallos Torres was exiting the eastbound ramp at the 97 mile marker when his 2012 Scion tC traveled across the ramp and into a ditch. The car then traveled along the shoulder of the ramp and hit a tree before stopping.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway initiated a traffic stop at 3:56 p.m. September 1 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police detected the odor of marijuana and the driver, a 61-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs.
Intimate images
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that intimate images of a 13-year-old girl from St. Marys were dispersed among other juveniles on August 29.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone took food and drinks valued at $69.54 from Elk County Foods in Johnsonburg on June 26.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway said summary harassment charges were filed against a 42-year-old woman from St. Marys and a 45-year-old man from Ridgway following a domestic incident in which each was subjected to unwanted physical contact.
SUV hydroplanes
State police in Ridgway said Norene E. Glynn, 51, of Kane, was not injured when her 2018 Toyota RAV4 hydroplaned and went into a ditch. The accident happened at 7:36 p.m. August 12 on Route 948 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Bullets found
At 10:31 a.m. September 2 a black sidekick pouch, containing 357 magnum bullets valued at $25, was found in Fox Township, Elk County. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.