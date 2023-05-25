PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 10:46 p.m. May 18 in Bell Township. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Big Run, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Teenagers injured
State police in Punxsutawney said three teenagers sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 8:02 p.m. March 18. Police said a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Monrean Road in Clover Township when the 16-year-old male driver from Sigel lost control. The pickup hit an embankment before overturning, causing disabling damage.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Colby M. George, 21, of Summerville, was not injured when his 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 traveled off the road and hit an embankment, causing disabling damage. The accident happened at 3:57 p.m. May 18 on Summerville Corsica Road (Route 949) in Clover Township. Assisting at the scene was Summerville Fire Department.
Stolen property
State police in Punxsutawney recovered two stolen ATVs in Timblin at 1:51 p.m. May 8.
Harassment report
State police in Punxsutawney said a 14-year-old girl from Hannastown was cited for harassment after she pushed her 60-year-old grandmother at 2:55 p.m. May 19 during an incident on Belgiumtown Road in Rose Township.
Driver flees
State police in Punxsutawney said Randy S. Buzard, 34, of Summerville, fled the scene after his 2005 Dodge Durango went off the road and traveled down an embankment. The accident happened at 2:15 p.m. May 18 on Route 949 in Union Township. The SUV sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene was Corsica Volunteer Fire Department.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 5:01 p.m. May 19 on Route 36 in Gaskill Township. Police said Andrew A. Miller, 19, of Rossiter, was traveling south on Route 36. He turned right onto Winslow Road, then made a U-turn, pulling in front of a 2004 Honda Element, driven by Gale P. Sherwood, 71, of Mahaffey. Miller’s 2009 Subaru Impreza hit the passenger side of the Honda, then rotated clockwise before stopping. Miller was cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS and Big Run VFD.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone gained access to the personal information of a 29-year-old woman from New Bethlehem and tried to open a Capital One Bank credit card using that information.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 11:57 p.m. May 16 on Route 36 in Washington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Parma, Ohio, was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Fire investigation
The state police fire marshal was called to the scene of a fire in Washington Township, Clarion County on May 15. Police said the fire consumed a 30’ by 22’ single story dwelling owned by David Powell, 38, of Brookville. Damage was listed at $250,000. Police said the fire occurred early in the morning and was not discovered until later.
DUBOIS PSP
Sobriety check point
Troop C PSP will conduct a sobriety checkpoint during the next 30 days in the DuBois station patrol area.
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m. May 20 in Sandy Township. The driver, a 55-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- At 7:10 p.m. May 17 state police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop in Sandy Township. DuBois City K-9 Officer Z Rhed responded and alerted to the odor of narcotics. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Reynoldsville, denied a search of his vehicle, which was then impounded at PSP DuBois. On May 18 the vehicle was searched on warrant and suspected methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized from within the pickup. Charges are pending.
Harassment
- State police in DuBois said a 16-year-old girl from Falls Creek was charged with harassment following an incident at 9:36 a.m. May 2 at Jeff Tech.
- State police in DuBois said charges are pending against a 36-year-old man from Brockway who shoved a 29-year-old woman during a domestic incident at 11:52 p.m. May 13 in Polk Township.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Marcus F. Fiene, 35, of Des Moines, Iowa, was not injured when his 2013 Honda Civic hit a deer. The accident happened at 8:08 p.m. May 6, as he was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township.
Two injured
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:02 p.m. May 14 on Route 28 in Snyder Township. State police in DuBois said Enos E. Hershberger Jr., 23, of Brockway, was at a stop sign, turning left onto Route 28 when he failed to yield to a 2007 Hyundai Accent traveling north on Route 28. The car, driven by Jeremy A. Chestnut, 46, of Penfield, hit the left tire of Hershberger’s buggy, causing disabling damage to the buggy. Hershberger and a 1-year old girl were taken by Stat Medevac to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh with minor injuries. Elsie S. Hershberger, 22, of Brockway, was taken by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona. Two other children in the buggy and Chestnut and his passengers were not injured.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary at the home of a 73-year-old man from DuBois. Sometime between 12 a.m. March 15 and 6:30 p.m. May 9 someone entered the house through an unlocked door, went into a closet in the master bedroom and broke into a safe, stealing $4,000 in cash and $1,000 in silver coins before fleeing the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.