PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Endangering children
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 34-year-old man from Mahaffey at 6:28 p.m. May 7 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, for DUI, drug possession and endangering the welfare of a child. Involved were children ages 6, 13 and 14.
- State police in Punxsutawney received a call on May 20 from an anonymous person in reference to child endangerment. Troopers responded to the address in Bell Township. Jefferson County Children and Youth Services were contacted and the children, ages 6 and 12, were removed until the house becomes more habitable.
Harassment
- State police in Punxsutawney said charges were filed against Anson Walter, 42, of Summerville, following an incident at 8:37 a.m. May 13 in Summerville. Police were called to the residence to assist Jefferson County EMS with a reported overdose. Police found Walter was highly intoxicated and reportedly ingested numerous prescription pills. He attempted to flee on foot and resisted arrest before being taken into custody. He was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for a mental health evaluation. Police said Walter had made threats against a 65-year-old woman from Summerville and lit a garbage can inside the residence on fire. Charges were filed in district court.
- State police in Punxsutawney said David Neal, 34, of Valier, was charged with simple assault and harassment following a domestic incident at 2:37 a.m. April 24. At that time Neal allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old woman from Rossiter, causing injuries. He was arrested and taken to the Indiana County Jail to await arraignment.
Road signs stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of road signs, stolen sometime between 3 p.m. May 12 and 9:53 a.m. May 19 from McCulley Road, Line Road, Sheppard Road, Young Lane and Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. The signs included stop signs, weight limit signs and road name signs. The person(s) stealing the signs fled in an unknown direction.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said Kenneth Bolvin, 53, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when he fell asleep while traveling on Route 219 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Bolvin lost control of his 2015 Subaru Impreza and hit a 2019 Kia Sorento, which then hit a a 2016 Subaru Legacy. The Kia and Subaru were stopped in a work zone. Bolvin’s car and the Sorento were towed from the scene. Also assisting police were Citizens Ambulance Services and Marion Center Fire Department.
Truck hits horse
State police in Punxsutawney said Randy L. Lunger, 66, of Rossiter, was not injured when a horse ran onto the road and was hit by his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, causing heavy front-end damage to the pickup. The accident happened at 4:39 a.m. May 13 on Route 336 in Banks Township, Indiana County.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Dog law violation
State police in Marienville said a 59-year-old man from Leeper was cited at 5:44 p.m. May 18 after his dog ran onto the property of a 42-year-old woman from Tylersburg. Charges were filed in district court.
Juvenile escapes from Abraxas
State police in Marienville said a juvenile escaped from the Abraxas 1 facility at 8:04 p.m. May 19. The juvenile was located, taken into custody by Abraxas personnel and relocated to a secure facility.
Car hits deer
State police in Marienville said Joseph T. Saltsgiver, 27, of Smethport, was not injured when his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta hit a deer. The accident happened at 5:51 a.m. May 21 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The car was towed from the scene.
Child abuse report
State police in Marienville are investigating a ChildLine report that the father of an 8-year-old girl from Lickingville discovered a bruise on the child in February.
RIDGWAY PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Ridgway said Douglas O. Stethem, 65, of Indiana, died in a motorcycle crash at 12:25 p.m. May 21 on Losey Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. Police said Stethem failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and hit a tree head on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway said a 18-year-old woman from Brockway and a 29-year-old woman from Ridgway were charged with harassment following an incident at 12 p.m. May 21 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Window damaged
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of criminal mischief on Mefferts Run Road in Jones Township, Elk County. Sometime between April 20 and May 13 someone damaged the window of a parked vehicle owned by a 53-year-old woman from Ridgway. Damage was set at $200. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.