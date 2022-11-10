BROOKVILLE
DNA catches thief
Brookville police have solved the theft of a truck stolen more than two years ago, using a DNA sample. The truck was stolen April 13, 2020, in Brookville and recovered a few days later in the New Castle area. A DNA sample taken from blood inside the truck was entered into a national database, with no matches found. A 49-year-old man from Indiana, Pa., had provided a court-ordered DNA sample in 2022 as a result of a similar incident, and that sample matched the same collected in 2020. The man was charged with theft a motor vehicle, with charges filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on September 30. The driver, a 56-year-old man from Clarion, was charged with DUI/ controlled substance and related traffic offenses. He submitted to a blood test which was positive for the suspected drug. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for a probation violation. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police were called to Jefferson Street at 4 p.m. September 17 because a truck had crashed into bushes, with the driver apparently sleeping behind the wheel. The driver, a 57-year-old woman from Brookville, tested positive for two controlled substances. She was charged with DUI/controlled substance and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
- • Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 11:47 a.m. September 10 on Allegheny Boulevard. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested for DUI/drugs. Her blood test show she was under the influence of marijuana and norbuprenorphine, for which she had no prescription. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police stopped a vehicle at 2:25 p.m. September 2 after it hit a curb on Mabon Street. Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man, was under the influence of one or more controlled substances. Lab results showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and hydrocodone. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police have filed charges against a 40-year-old woman. At 8 p.m. October 25 she was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia while a passenger in a vehicle in the parking lot at McDonald’s. The marijuana and paraphernalia were relinquished to the police department and charges have been filed.
Code violation
Brookville police have charged a driver with illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock after being stopped for a traffic violation at 11:19 a.m. November 3 at the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Main Street. Police said the driver had a Pennsylvania Ignition interlock license, which requires driving only the vehicle equipped with the ignition interlock system assigned to that person.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. October 16 on Route 36 in Rose Township. The driver, a 60-year-old woman from South Euclid, Ohio, was arrested for DUI.
Vehicle hits deer
- State police in Punxsutawney said John J. Lightner, 68, of Mahaffey, was injured when his 1998 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic hit a deer. Police said Lightner was traveling on Clover Run Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. When he hit the deer the bike laid over and slid approximately 90 feet. Lightner was not wearing a helmet and sustained a suspected serious head injury and other injuries. He was flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Altoona.
- State police in Punxsutawney said James R. Cunningham, 73, of Cherry Tree, was not injured when his 2019 Dodge Caravan hit a deer. The accident happened at 710 a.m. November 5 on Route 36 in Bell Township. The minivan sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
- State police in Punxsutawney said Ryan S. Wilson, 35, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when his 2022 Kia EV6 hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:45 a.m. November 3 on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. The Kia was towed from the scene.
Death investigated
At 2:33 p.m. October 31 state police in Punxsutawney were called to investigate the death of a 72-year-old man from Smicksburg.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 6:08 p.m. October 23 on Route 36 in Tionesta Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Clarion, was in possession of a controlled drug substance. Police are continuing their investigation.
Harassment reported
State police in Marienville have cited a 15-year-old girl from Tionesta for physical harassment of a 54-year-old woman from Tionesta.
CLARION PSP
Hit and run
State police in Clarion said Daniel R. Peters, 35, of Sligo, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:37 a.m. October 31 on Route 68 in Rimersburg. Police said Peters attempted to make a left turn onto Cherry Run Street but was unable to complete the turn and made a wide turn into Fox’s parking lot. He continued through the parking lot and his 2008 Jeep Wrangler hit a metal barrier, traveled through the barrier and into the front wall of the Fox’s building. He then reversed his vehicle, hit a metal pole and traveled around the building before fleeing the scene.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 60-year-old man from Lucinda for DUI at 7:04 p.m. October 29 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
UTV catches fire
State police in Clarion said Dale W. Fiscus, 72, of Shippenville, and his passenger, Judith E. Fiscus, 74, also of Shippenville, were not injured when their 2013 Bighorn 400 caught fire while they were traveling on Banner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County. The accident happened at 4:35 p.m. November 2.
Crash on ramp
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on the ramp of Interstate 80 at 7:15 a.m. October 30. Police said C.P. Dellarocca, 60, of Garnerville, N.Y., had stopped for a red light. Matthew A. Lieberum, 44, of Emlenton, did not stop and his 2020 Buick hit Dellarocca’s 2011 Dodge Avenger, which was towed from the scene.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 3:53 p.m. October 27 on Route 368 in Licking Township, Clarion County. Police said a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Timothy A. Pope, 48, of Parker, hit a 2011 Kia Sportage driven by a 16-year-old girl from Emlenton who was turning onto Route 368 and failed to yield the right of way. Following impact the pickup went off the road and hit a utility pole. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
SUV hits deer
One person was injured when a 2020 Ford Escape hit a deer on Route 338. State police in Clarion said Breanna L. Kline, 26, of Shippenville, was traveling north when the accident happened at 7:13 p.m. November 5. A passenger in the vehicle, Nydia M. Deemer, 20, of Titusville, sustained minor injuries. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Criminal mischief
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a phone answering machine, valued at $70 and owned by an 82-year-old man from Shippenville, was damaged by someone on November 1.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that the tailgate of a Ford pickup owned by Kevin Rosher, 60, of Clarion, was damaged sometime between 2 p.m. October 30 and 1:30 p.m. October 31.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Timothy R. Greenawalt, 38, of New Bethlehem, was not injured when his 2006 Saturn Ion hit a deer. The accident happened at 9:06 p.m. November 2 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
Medication stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a bottle of medication was stolen from a 29-year-old woman from Knox sometime between 3:30 and 9:30 pm. October 28.
Driver loses control
State police in Clarion said Amber N. Gates, 27, of Latrobe, was not injured when she lost control of her 2020 Dodge Journey while traveling east on Curlsville Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole.
Terroristic threats
At 1:45 p.m. October 19 state police in Clarion investigated a report that a 16-year-old boy from Fairmount City was making terroristic threats in Clarion Township, Clarion County, against Robert Sintobin, 51, of Clarion.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion arrested Amy Murray, 37, of Falls Creek, at 4:05 p.m. October 29 for shoplifting at Walmart in Clarion. Taken were 13 items valued at $183.17.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 3:10 a.m. October 16 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Penfield, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 2:48 a.m. October 8 in DuBois Police said the driver, a 51-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
One driver injured
State police in DuBois said one driver was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:59 a.m. October 28 on Interstate 80 in Brookville. Police said Angela D. Johnson, 38, of Reynoldsville, was traveling west and swerved to avoid hitting a deer. She lost control of her 2016 Ford Expedition, which overturned and went off the road, hitting numerous trees and shrubs in the median. The SUV then rolled back onto its tires, partially blocking the road. James A. Drake, 33, of Clarion, was traveling west when the SUV went back onto the road. He was not able to avoid a collision because another truck was on the road. When his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu hit the SUV, he lost control of his car and hit the guiderail. Drake sustained minor injuries. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS and Brookville VFD.
Vehicle fire
State police in DuBois said Raymundo A. Hidalgo, 45, of Sterling Heights, Mich., was not injured when the vehicle he was driving caught fire. He was able to get the vehicle, which was a total loss, off the roadway. The fire happened at 4:35 a.m. November 7 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Assisting at the scene were Adrian and Oklahoma fire companies, DuSan EMS and PennDOT.
Harassment reported
State police in DuBois said two 12-year-old boys from Brockway were charged with harassment following a fight at 9 a.m. November 2 in Snyder Township.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Craig R.Muller, 58, of Port Deposit, Md., was not injured when his 2022 Nissan Altima hit a deer, causing disabling damage to the car. The accident happened at 8:07 a.m. November 2 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said a passenger was injured in a hit and run accident at 4:33 p.m. October 31 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Jessie A. Kness, 33, of Penfield, was traveling south when the tire from a camper trailer hooked to a vehicle traveling north broke off the trailer and hit the front driver’s side of Kness’ 2019 Dodge Durango, causing disabling damage. The other vehicle did not stop. A 10-year-old girl in the Durango sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the scene and released. Assisting at the scene were Penfield Fire Department and Bennetts Valley EMS.
Rubbish scattered
State police in DuBois were called to Brady Township, Clearfield County, in response to a report of scattered rubbish. Sometime between 12 a.m. and 6 p.m. someone dumped a pile of cinder block on property owned by Hope DeLarme, 66, of DuBois. The construction company that dumped the cinder block was located and cleaned up the pile. No charges were filed.
Juvenile runs away
At 3:46 p.m. October 13 state police in DuBois were called to Huston Township, Clearfield County, because a 9-year-old boy ran away from home. The boy was located and taken back to his home.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Sterling B. Butler, 24, of New Castle, Del., was not injured when he failed to negotiate a curve on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township. His 2008 Mercury Milan went off the road and over an embankment, sustaining disabling damage. Butler was cited for driving too fast.
RIDGWAY PSP
Minor injuries
State police in Ridgway said both drivers sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 4:32 p.m. November 5 on Route 153 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Dequana M. Waddell, 31, of Portsmouth, Va., was traveling south when her 2018 Lexus sideswiped a Jeep driven by Joseph A. Cenni, 70, of Ridgway. Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Horton Township Fire Department. Waddell was cited in the accident.
Death investigation
At 7:45 a.m. November 3 state police in Ridgway were notified of an unconscious male on Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Township, Elk County. When the ambulance and police arrived, Terence Post, 76, of Millersville, was determined to be deceased. Assisting police was Elk County Coroner Michelle Muccio and Bennetts Valley Ambulance.
Child abuse report
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of child abuse. The incident happened at 3:40 p.m. October 28 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Backpack found
State police in Ridgway have a backpack containing personal items was found November 2 on Boone Mountain Road in Fox Township, Elk County. The owner can claim the backpack at the PSP Ridgway station at 48 Servidea Drive in Ridgway Township.
Trespassing reported
At 6:27 p.m. November 3, state police in Ridgway investigated a report that a 60-year-old woman from Wilcox was trespassing on property owned by a 28-year-old woman from Wilcox.
Three-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Ridgway at 4:14 p.m. November 2 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said a vehicle had pulled forward too far in the southbound lane while attempting to turn left. A 2019 Peterbilt tri-axle driven by Michael N. Zidick, 33, of Howard, stopped to avoid hitting the vehicle. As a result of his unexpected sudden stop, he was hit from behind by a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van driven by Scott A. Korchak, 58, of DuBois. The tri-axle was towed from the scene.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Ridgway arrested a 26-year-old woman from Wilcox after responding to a report that she had left animals unattended for a period of time with no food or water. The animals were found to be living in deplorable conditions, without food or water. The Elk County Humane Society took custody of the animals and charges against the woman were filed in district court.