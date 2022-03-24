BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police arrested a 33-year-old man from Walnut, Calif., after a traffic stop on Allegheny Boulevard on March 9. The man was in possession of methamphetamine, ketamine, 16 various ID cards, stolen checks and other contraband. He was placed in Jefferson County Jail. Brookville police were assisted by NUPD, the Gwinnet County Police in Georgia, Homeland Security and other local and state agencies.
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 8:20 a.m. February 24 on Race Street for several driving violations. After evaluation by a PSP drug recognition expert, the driver was charged with DUI as well as the traffic violations.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police arrested a 64-year-old man on December 18, 2021, after he urinated in a boot at Jack’s Boot Shop. Theman was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:07 p.m. March 13 in Young Township for vehicle code violations. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Creekside, was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville at 4:52 a.m. February 27 after observing numerous moving violations. Police said the male driver was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI. Criminal charges are pending.
- On February 26 at 4:26 a.m. PSP Punxsy was notified of a possible disabled motorist on Route 536 in Perry Township. Police found the driver to be unresponsive and highly intoxicated. He was arrested for DUI, with criminal charges pending.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 23-year-old man from Sykesville for DUI of alcohol following a traffic stop at 12:56 a.m. March 15 in Reynoldsville.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle registration violation at 2 a.m. March 20 in Bell Township. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from North Cambria, was taken from the scene for evaluation by a drug recognition expert.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 23-year-old man from Brookville at 7:31 p.m. March 18 in Clover Township for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of a burglary on March 9 in Summerville.
Assault reported
State police in Punxsutawney said Jeremiah Myers, 41, of Glen Campbell was arrested on March 7 for assaulting a 16-year-old girl, who had arrived at school with bruises. Myers was arrested on warrant and placed in the Indiana County Jail.
Cruelty to animals reported
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a report of cruelty to animals at 10:25 a.m. March 8 in Canoe Township, Indiana County. The malnourished pigs were seized by the Indiana County Humane Society.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of a computer scam. On March 12 an 83-year-old woman from Punxsutawney received an email from Amazon, asking if she had made a recent purchase. When she called the listed number, the suspect collected her personal information.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Ryan E. Deason, 38, of Reynoldsville, was injured when he lost control of his 2004 Nissan X-Terra on the snow-covered road. Deason was traveling east on Route 322 in Pine Creek Township. The X-Terrra crossed the road and hit a utility pole, blocking the westbound travel lane. Deason was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS. He was cited for driving too fast. His vehicle was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:57 a.m. March 12.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a person identified as Dick Burkett is claiming to belong to a government grant office in Texas and scammed a 70-year-old woman from LaJose into sending sums of money in order to receive a government grant.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville arrested a 43-year-old man from Leeper for DUI at 12:41 a.m. March 20 following a traffic stop in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Driver hits parked cars
State police in Marienville investigated an accident at 12:19 p.m. March 12 in Barnett Township. Police said Cory A. Ross, 19, of Sigel, crested the hill on Route 36 near the Sigel Hotel and Grill. He lost control of his 2015 Ford Escape, went off the road and hit two vehicles in the Sigel Hotel parking lot, causing disabling damage to all three units. He was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS and will be cited for multiple vehicle violations. All three vehicles were towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was the Sigel Fire Department.
Extortion reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a report from a 34-year-old man on March 6 in Tionesta that his brother had sold his vehicle without his permission. The person buying the vehicle had refused to return the keys. Police said the keys were returned to the vehicle’s owner.
Police investigate fight at school
State police in Marienville are investigating a fight between two students at West Forest School at 10:26 a.m. March 8.
Truck jack knifes
State police in Marienville said Julio C. Marrero, 52, of Hialeah, Fla., was traveling south on Route 62 in Tionesta when he lost control of his 2018 Freightliner Sprinter and went off the road. The truck jackknifed and hit a utility pole before going off the road and hitting a parked 2022 Subaru Impreza, which was pushed into a residence. Marrero was cited for driving too fast.
Pickup hits rock
State police in Marienville said Derek E. Brletich 37, of Elizabeth, was not injured when his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado went off the road, into a ditch and hit a large rock protruding from the hillside. Police said Brletich left the scene but was later identified. His pickup was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 3:45 a.m. March 12 on Route 899 in Barnett Township.
Theft of services
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone was throwing trash in a privately owned dumpster in Tionesta Township.
CLARION PSP
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 4:17 p.m. March 15 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Jason R. Rutherford, 37, of Titusville, was making a right turn onto the road from the parking lot of Zacherl Motor Sales when his 2013 Ford F-150XLT was hit by a 2009 Chevrolet HHR, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Clarion, who was making a left turn. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Scrap metal stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report from Angela Paulson, 31, of Shippenville, that scrap metal was stolen from her property in Paint Township, Clarion County, on March 15.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said one driver was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident at 12:08 p.m. March 15 on Route 58 in Hovey Township, Armstrong County. Police said a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Marie E. McNaughton, 62, of Parker, failed to enter the intersection with Route 268 safely and pulled into the path of a 2014 Jeep Compass, driven by Madison B. Edwards, 19, of Parker. Edwards was taken by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service to Grove City Hospital.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said Cory Sudden, 37, of Knox, was cited for harassment following an incident at 1 p.m. March 14 in Salem Township, Clarion County.
Car goes into ditch
State police in Clarion said JG M. Canfield-Ring, 29, of Brookville, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3 a.m. March 5 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Canfield-Ring was traveling east on Olean Trail when his 2013 Toyota Prius went across the road, making marks on the road. He failed to negotiate a left turn and hit a ditch. Police said Canfield-Ring fled the scene and was cited for driving too fast.
Retail theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a RLB Native American bolo tie, ring and belt buckle, valued at $6,500, were stolen from the Clarion Antique Mall in Shippenville on March 18.
Criminal mischief
State police Clarion said Bradley Elder, 23, of Strattanville, was arrested for criminal mischief at 7:28 a.m. March 19 following an incident at Quality Inn in Clarion.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary at the home of Jeffrey McCleary, 63, of Clarion on March 19. Stolen was a 2004 blue Chevrolet Blazer.
SUV hits pedestrians
State police in Clarion said two people were seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident at 6:03 p.m. March 18 in Sligo. Police said Willie G. Roberts, 58, of Sligo, was traveling east on Madison Street when he lost control of his 1998 Dodge Durango and hit two pedestrians who were crossing the bridge. Elsie J. Ritts, 79, of Sligo, was flown by Stat Medevac to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. A 9-year-old girl was flown by Stat Medevac to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said Farrah D. Corle, 45, of New Bethlehem, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 10:15 p.m. March 14 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Corle was traveling south on Route 66 when her 2021 Chevrolet Colorado went across the road, hit a utility pole, then went into a ditch. Coming out the ditch the vehicle went into a sideways roll and hit a dumpster before stopping.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:24 p.m. March 10 on I-80 in Washington Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was arrested for DUI. A search warrant resulted in seizure of marijuana and drug paraphernalia from his vehicle.
- At 3:53 p.m. March 11 state police in DuBois responded to a possible drug overdose in Snyder Township. Police found the person had not overdosed, but drugs were found in plain view.
- At 9:40 p.m. March 16 state police in DuBois were called to a residence in Reynoldsville to investigate a report that a 37-year-old woman had overdosed.
- State police in DuBois said a 27-year-old man from Hawk Run was arrested for DUI at 2:28 a.m. March 19 following a traffic stop in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
- State police in DuBois said a 49-year-old woman from Hawk Run was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance at 4:05 a.m. March 19 when she arrived at the PSP station to pick up another person who had been arrested.
- A 31-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance following a traffic stop by PSP DuBois at 10:52 p.m. March 19 in DuBois.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 8:53 a.m. March 9 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said Benjamin M. Stem, 38, of Altoona, was traveling east in the left lane and Colin W. Boll, 21, of Williamsburg, Va., approached from behind at a speed that was too fast for the snow-covered road. Boll hit the trailer of Stem’s 1995 Kenwroth Northwest truck. Boll’s 2010 Toyota Camry sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. He was cited for following too closely.
SUV hits pole
State police in DuBois said Janice L. Burns, 75, of Venice, Fla., was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:22 p.m. March 10 in Warsaw Township. Police said Burns was traveling south on Hazen-Richardsville Road and took her eyes off the road to put a can of juice in her cup holder. Her 2015 Nissan Rogue hit a utility pole, breaking the pole and causing disabling damage to the SUV. Also assisting at the scene was Warsaw Township Fire Department and Verizon.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 6:31 p.m. March 14 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said a black Chevrolet S10 pickup with a white front passenger door, was pulling a utility trailer containing two ATVs. The pickup was attempting to back onto DuBois Rockton Road when it hit a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by Joseph W. Schaffer, 37, of Philipsburg. The pickup fled the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
One driver injured
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:46 a.m. March 18 in Falls Creek. Police said Martin L. Walborn, 47, of Brockway, had slowed to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Falls Creek Post Office when his 2015 Ford F-150XLT was hit from behind by a 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by Kellie M. Flick, 29, of DuBois. Walborn was taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Items found
State police in DuBois said several items were found at 7 a.m. March 14 on Luthersburg Rockton Road near the Rockton Park. Items included a brown Walls work coat, an older Husqvarna chainsaw and a 20 lb. Blue Rhino propane tank with an attached Mr. Heater tank top. The owner can claim the items at the PSP DuBois station.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said both drivers sustained possible injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:54 p.m. March 9 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Leroy A. Park, 74, of Penfield, was traveling north on State Park Road and failed to stop at the red light. He drove into the path of a 2019 International Harvester truck driven by Roger W. Manning, 46, of DuBois. Park was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Bennett’s Valley Ambulance. Manning and a passenger in Park’s 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, Sheila A. Park, 67, of Penfield, were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Amserve LTD.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 1:48 p.m. March 7 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, after observing multiple traffic violations. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for DUI of drugs.
• State police in Ridgway said a 27-year-old man from St. Marys was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw following an accident on Route 120 in Rdigway Township, Elk County. Police said at 12:31 a.m. February 20 the man went off the road, hit a snow bank, crossed the road and overturned before stopping in a ditch. He was arrested for DUI.
One-car crash
State police in Ridgway said Aleisha L. Skok, 22, of St. Marys was not injured when she lost control of her 2016 Honda Civic while traveling south on Skyline Drive in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Skok was driving too fast and lost control of the car while negotiating a right-hand curve. The car crossed the road and hit an embankment, causing disabling damage.
Arrested on warrant
State police in Ridgway responded to a location in Jones Township, Elk County, at 9:12 p.m. March 14, for a report of shots being fired. The determined no firearms were being used, but fireworks were being set off. After speaking with Edward Olewinski, 48, of Johnsonburg, police found he had a warrant for his arrest and drugs on his person, and he was taken into custody.
Gasoline stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a theft at MJ’s Mini Mart in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said the driver of a red Ford F-150 with along bed and extended cab pumped $84.08 worth of gasoline and failed to pay. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway said a 25-year-old man from St. Marys was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Fox Township, Elk County, at 10:49 a.m. March 6.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Randal M. Cowan, 60, of Ridgway, was cited for driving too fast after his 2019 Toyota Tacoma went off the road and hit a tree head-on. The pickup was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 10:37 p.m. March 8 in on Route 3002 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.