BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police have charged a 44-year-old man with disorderly conduct for small amount possession/paraphernalia. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation and was found to have a small grinder and a half joint in his possession.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 8:17 p.m. April 12, state police in Punxsutawney arrested a 27-year-old woman from Brockway for DUI of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Police also arrested a 31-year-old man from DuBois for possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests were made in Pine Creek Township.
- At 12:23 p.m. April 25 state police in Punxsy initiated a traffic stop in Houtzdale, Clearfield County, after a Chevrolet Trailblazer ran a red light and nearly struck a coal truck. After field sobriety tests the female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney initiated a traffic stop at 10:51 p.m. April 27 in Young Township for an equipment violation. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana and saw indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was given field sobriety tests and consented to a search of his vehicle, which resulted in the seizure of suspected THC wax/oil and related drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 27-year-old man from Punxsutawney was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsy at 4:39 p.m. April 16 in Punxsutawney.
- At 12:14 a.m. May 1 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on North Gilpin Street in Punxsutawney. Police detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Summerville, underwent field sobriety tests and consented to a search of his vehicle, which produced drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Public drunkenness
State police in Punxsutawney arrested Daniel Long, 56, of Rossiter at 12:53 a.m. April 24 in Banks Township, Indiana County, for pounding on the doors of multiple residences. He was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
Chainsaws stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at a commercial property on Paradise Road in Henderson Township. Sometime between 7 a.m. April 24 and 6:45 a.m. April 25 someone entered the property and stole eight Husqvarna chainsaws and accessories valued at approximately $9,084.90. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Shoplifting
State police in Punxsutawney said Michael Peake, 42, of Anita, was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Punxsutawney. He was arrested at 2:45 p.m. April 16 for taking 14 boxes of NFL cards, valued at $179.72.
Church sign damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone damaged a silver and red sign, valued at approximately $1,600, at Chestnut Grove Church in Punxsutawney. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Gasoline stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone in an unmarked Ford box truck drove onto the property of Creo Green Energy LLC in McCalmont Township at 1 a.m. April 24, drilled a hole in the gas tank of a company work truck and stole the gas before leaving in an unknown direction. Anyone having any information is advised to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Burglaries reported
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a camp burglary that occurred between April 17 and April 20 in Chest Township, Clearfield County.
- At 3:13 p.m. April 15 someone entered a home on Second Street in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- Sometime between February 20 and March 3, someone entered the home of a 73-year-old woman and 74-year-old man in Summerville and took several items and cash, valued at $ 11,670. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened at 12:08 p.m. April 22 on Route 36 in Rose Township. Involved were Joseph M. Sullivan, 58, of Marienville, driving a 1997 Honda Accord, and Brandon L. Hockman, 29, of Cooperstown, driving a2014 Freightliner M2. Sullivan was cited for careless driving.
Death under investigation
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man from Punxsutawney.
Trailer stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a 2008 utility trailer, stolen from a garage in Gaskill Township. The trailer is 8 x 10 with black side rails, a wooden deck and a wire mesh rear tailgate. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Possible child abuse
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of the possible abuse of a 6-year-old boy in Big Run.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of criminal mischief in the area of Dora Timblin Road in Ringgold Township. On April 30 items owned by two men from Punxsutawney, ages 60 and 71, were damaged in the amount of $1,225.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:44 a.m. April 30 on Route 36 in Barnett Township after observing multiple violations. Police said the driver, a 27-year-old man from Brookville, was found to be DUI and was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. April 30 on Route 36 in Barnett Township and found the driver to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
• Multiple violations led to a traffic stop by state police Marienville at 2:29 a.m. May 1. Police said the driver, stopped in Jenks Township, Forest County, was arrested for DUI of alcohol.
Dog Law violation
State police in Marienville said Susan Guzik, 55, of Marienville, was cited for a dog law violation following a dog bite incident at 12:30 p.m. April 20 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Students fighting
State police in Marienville were called to West Forest High School in Tionesta at 1:23 p.m. April 26 because two students were fighting.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a welfare check in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 4:58 p.m. April 21. Police found the 32-year-old woman from Clarion was under the influence of a combination of drugs and she was arrested for DUI.
Sex abuse
State police in Clarion are investigating an incident involving unlawful communication between a 45-year-old man and an underage girl. The incident(s) happened between 1 a.m. March 18 and 7 p.m. April 2 in Strattanville.
ATV crash
State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run ATV crash at 8:48 p.m. April 23 on Quail Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said William R. Scheckler, 29, of Shippenville, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2020 Polaris RZR, causing the ATV to overturn.
Harassment
• State police in Clarion arrested a 36-year-old man from Clarion at 2:02 a.m. April 23 following a harassment incident involving a 33-year-old woman from Clarion.
• State police in Clarion arrested a 29-year-old woman from Easton at 5:56 a.m. April 25 in Rimersburg following a harassment incident involving a 48-year-old man from Rimersburg.
• State police in Clarion investigated a fight at 12:30 p.m. April 25 between two students at Clarion-Limestone High School.
Diesel fuel stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft that happened sometime during the past four weeks on Waterson Road in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Someone took 40 gallons of off-road diesel, valued at $120, from a 300-gallon tank which was outside a garage. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at 1:31 p.m. April 25 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Logan A. Shumaker, 32, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Route 68 when the front wheel came off his 2008 Chrysler Town and Country mini-van. He traveled approximately 75 feet before stopping. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
• PSP DuBois assisted state parole at a residence in Falls Creek at 5:52 p.m. April 27. Methamphetamines and LSD were seized and a 27-year-old man from Falls Creek was arrested. Charges were filed in district court.
• At 3:24 p.m April 12 PSP DuBois stopped a tractor trailer in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, for a DOT inspection. The odor of narcotics was detected and marijuana was located within the truck. Charges are pending against the driver, a 45-year-old man from Kent, Ohio.
• At 2:40 p.m. March 19, suspected narcotics were located on a 25-year-old man from Brockway at the Jefferson County Jail. PSP DuBois is continuing its investigation.
• A 55-year-old man from Brookville was arrested by state police in DuBois following a one-car accident at 5:36 p.m. April 30 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said the man was traveling south when his 2005 Hyundai Sonata went off the road while negotiating a left hand curve. The car went off the road, hit an embankment, crossed the road, hit another embankment and overturned onto its roof, stopping in the northbound lane. Police said the man sustained minor injuries and was arrested for DUI.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 5:56 p.m. April 30 in Winslow Township. Police said Anita L. Emery, 55, of Reynoldsville, was traveling west on Wayne Road and failed to negotiate a left curve. Her 2016 Jeep Patriot went off the road and hit an embankment.
Property damaged
State police in DuBois are investigating criminal mischief at a residence on Dixon Road in Polk Township. Police did some knocked over a Victorian pedestal, dented aluminum siding on the garage and cut the lock to a shed. Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Steel T. Boyer, 18, of Mohrsville, was not injured when he lost control of his 2007 Ford Focus. Police said at 1:32 p.m. April 18 Boyer was traveling west on I-80 in West Pine Township, Clearfield County when the car slid across the road and overturned on its passenger side. Assisting at the scene was Sandy Township VFD. Boyer was cited for driving too fast.
Chainsaw stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft in Washington Township. Police said an orange Husqvarna chainsaw and four 3/8” drive ratchets were taken from the garage of a 75-year-old man from Brockway. Anyone having any information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Car hits tree
State police in DuBois said Reese W. Wells, 21, of Curwensville, was not injured when he lost control of his 2017 Subaru Legacy, went over and embankment and hit a tree. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 7:10 p.m. April 18 on DuBois Rockton Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois are investigating a report from Donald Klinger, 51, of Reynoldsville, regarding a theft by deception. Klinger told police that Joseph Manners, 55, of DuBois was paid $7,681.73 by Klinger on June 3, 2021, to install a HVAC system at his home. To date the system has not been installed. Charges will be filed in district court.
Money stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that $200 was stolen from the vehicle of a 19-year-old woman from Brockway sometime between 12 p.m. April 25 and 12 p.m. April 27. The car was parked in the parking lot of Brockway Drug Store when the woman noticed the money had been stolen.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash that happened at 3:15 p.m. April 18 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said Darren R. Pifer, 29, of Punxsutawney, was traveling west on the Luthersburg-Rockton Road when his 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee hit the rear end of a 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 that was against the guardrail due to the snow-ice covered roadway. Assisting at the scene was Brady Township Fire Department.
Harassment
State police in DuBois are investigating an incident that happened at 1:20 a.m. April 28 in Washington Township. Police said two men had a guest in their home and were arguing about the guest leaving. The argument turned into a fight when one of the men attempted to call 911. At that point one of the men fired several rounds from a revolver and the guest fled the residence, calling 911. During their investigation police found drug paraphernalia in the home. While continuing their investigation, police are consulting with the Jefferson County district attorney in regards to filing charges.
Wallet stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a wallet, stolen from the residence of a 38-year-old man from Rockton on April 26. Police said the wallet contained approximately $200 and a credit card, which someone attempted to use to make an unauthorized transaction of $50 at the Penfield MiniMart and $1.15 at the Family Dollar Store in Weedville.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}RIDGWAY{/strong}
{strong style=”text-align: left;”}DUI/drugs{/strong}
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 1:23 p.m. April 29 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said the front seat passenger, a 42-year-old woman from Curwensville, was found to be in possession of prescription drugs not prescribed for her. Charges were filed in district court.
{strong style=”text-align: left;”}Drug overdose{/strong}
State police in Ridgway investigated an unattended death in Fox Township, Elk County, on April 21. It was determined that the 26-year-old woman from Kersey had died as a result of a drug overdose sometime between 6:30 p.m. April 20 and 7 p.m. April 21.
Burglary
• State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary in Fox Township, Elk County. Sometime between 6 p.m. April 6 and 12 p.m. April 25 someone forcibly entered a structure owned by a 51-year-old man from Plainfield.
• State police in Ridgway were called to a home on Route 219 in Wilcox at 3 p.m. April 28. A 43-year-old woman told police her brother, Brandon Dilley, 36, of Wilcox, had entered her home without permission and stole prescription pills from her bedroom. Police said Dilley left the residence and a few moments later arrived on a Honda dirt bike with his six-year-old son, who had no helmet or protective equipment. After Dilley got off the bike he confronted and shoved his nephew. Police determined Dilley was DUI of a controlled substance and took him to Penn Highlands Elk for a blood draw. Dilley was then taken to PSP Ridgway and Elk County Probation was contacted and sent a detainer. Dilley was transported to the Elk County Jail.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to a domestic in progress at 2:45 a.m. April 28 in Horton Township. Police determined that a highly-intoxicated Richard Will, 36, of Brockport, had hit a 28-year-old woman from Brockport in the face, breaking her glasses. Charges were filed in district court.
Driver injured
State police in Ridgway said Daniel G. Hollabuagh, 53, of Kane, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 7:53 p.m. April 29 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Hollabaugh was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a right hand curve on Route 4001. He lost control of his 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, hit an embankment and the car rolled over approximately four times before stopping on its roof.
Intimate images
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that juveniles in Ridgway Township could be disseminating intimate images of another juvenile.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 11:44 a.m. April 30 on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Shawn A. Schaefer, 47, of Ridgway, failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he made a left turn. His 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche hit a 2004 Lexus ES350 driven by Josephine G. Erb, 22, of State College. Erb was taken by Ridgway Ambulance Corporation to Penn Highlands Elk. Schaefer was cited in the accident.
Wallet found
State police in Ridgway said a wallet was found near the intersection of Routes 255 and 948. Police believe the wallet belongs to Larry Foltz of Brockway, but they were unable to make contact with him.
SUV hits pole
State police in Ridgway said Corey L. Williams, 61, of Sigel, was not injured when his 2009 GMC Acadia went off the road and hit a utility pole, causing disabling damage. The accident happened at 8:27 a.m. May 1 in Spring Creek Township, Elk County.
Natural death
State police in Ridgway investigated the death of a 48-year-old man from Kersey. Death was determined to have occurred from natural causes sometime between 5 p.m. April 24 and 7:08 p.m. April 30.