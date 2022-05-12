BROOKVILLE
Ethnic intimidation
Brookville police investigated an incident that had been recorded on a cell phone around 7 a.m. May 1. The video showed a 65-year-old woman from Brookville hitting another woman several times, while using racial slurs and other threatening language. The fight ended when a neighbor intervened. Police charged the woman with ethnic intimidation, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Charges were filed in district court.
Teenager charged
Brookville police have charged a 15-year-old boy from Summerville with strangulation, simple assault, harassment and underage drinking following an investigation into a fight on April 17. It was alleged the boy had pushed someone down and applied a choking type hold using his hand. The boy admitted to having beer during the fight.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 10:11 p.m. April 4 in Bell Township. Police said the driver was suspected of DUI of a controlled substance and the passenger admitted to providing a controlled substance to the driver. Charges were filed against the two men, ages 40 and 33, both from Punxsutawney.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:07 p.m. April 19 in Brookville. Police said Emily Barron, 71, of Summerville, was traveling south on Allegheny Boulevard in a 2013 Subaru Forester. When she attempted to make a left turn onto South Main Street she crashed head-on into a 2017 Ram pickup, driven by Brian C. Kimmerle, 44, of Summerville, who was traveling north. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Barron was cited in the accident.
Burglar jailed
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a burglary at 11:25 a.m. April 30 in Anita. Police said a 27-year-old woman from Anita smashed a window and kicked in an entry door of the residence of a 47-year-old woman from Anita, who was inside the residence. The younger woman then fled the scene, but was located later, arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 2:42 p.m. May 6 on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said James Z. Hill, 42, of Delmont, was traveling north when he lost control of his 2004 Audi A6, hit an embankment and rolled over. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Assisting police were Jefferson County EMS and Lindsey Fire Department.
Child neglect
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report received at 1:29 p.m. April 21 of possible child neglect in Worthville.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run crash at 24915 Route 286 Highway East in Glen Campbell, Indiana County. At approximately 9 p.m. May 7 someone hit a parked utility trailer. The vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 Chevrolet Silverado with a Diesel engine. The truck would have front end damage on the passenger side and a missing grill. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-1510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Missing person
State police in Marienville were contacted at 9:09 p.m. May 2 by a man who told police his girlfriend was missing. She was located in Ohio at 8 a.m. May 3.
Alleged sexual assault
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 5-year-old girl from Edgewater, NJ, had been sexually assaulted in Washington Township, Clarion County, approximately 35 years ago.
Harassment report
A 52-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, both from Tionesta, were charged with harassment following an incident at 3:52 p.m. May 7 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. They had been told numerous times to have no contact with the 35-year-old man from Tionesta they were harassing.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 61-year-old man from Emlenton for DUI of alcohol following a traffic stop at 1:06 a.m. May 1 in Emlenton.
Child assault reported
State police in Clarion investigated a report from Clarion County CYS at 3 p.m. April 20 that a 4-year-old boy from Knox had been assaulted.
Switching tags
State police in Clarion said a 43-year-old man from Clarion was charged with retail theft after switching tags on items at Goodwill in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Harassment reported
- State police in Clarion said James Patterson, 41, of Shippenville, was charged with harassment after sending unwanted text messages to his ex-wife. Police said he was told to stop texting multiple times.
- State police in Clarion said Cody Sanner, 23, of Glen Campbell, was cited for harassment at 4 p.m. May 4 after throwing a cell phone at his wife.
- State police in Clarion said Devon Prunty, 40, of Pittsburgh, and Brandy Spicher, 38, of New Kensington, were charged with harassment following an incident at 10:05 p.m. April 13 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
SUV hits deer
State police in Clarion said Jaclyn P. Callahan, 34, of Milton, Mass., was not injured when her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse hit a deer on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The accident happened at 9:59 p.m. May 2.
Domestic incident
State police in Clarion said Eric Pheiff, 45, of Knox, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. May 1 for a domestic incident involving a 36-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy.
Car overturns
State police in Clarion said Dillon J. Trice, 30, of New Bethlehem, was injured in a one-car accident at 3 a.m. April 30 on Route 368 in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police said Trice was traveling west when his 2013 Toyota Matrix went off the road, hit a tree and flipped onto its roof. He was taken to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.
Car hits bridge
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:07 p.m. April 18 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Rupa Patel, 43, of Macedonia, Ohio, was traveling west when her 2021 Chevrolet Malibu went off the road and hit a cement bridge barrier. One passenger in the car, Sudha Patel, 52, of Macedonia, Ohio, was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital with possible injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
Truck accident
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in an accident involving two trucks. At 6:22 p.m. April 21 on I-80 in Allegheny Township, Butler County, the driveshaft on a 2022 Stewart and Stevenson truck driven by Chad A. Kahnell, 41, of Brockway, became dislodged and hit a 2012 Volvo VNL driven by Charles L. Sluzenski, 35, of Breinigsville, Pa.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Hazel E. Williams, 55, of Clarion, sustained minor injuries when her 2007 Kia Spectra went off the road while she was negotiating a left turn. When she was attempting to correct the turn, the car started to spin and hit an embankment. She was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The accident happened at 1:23 p.m. April 26 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP Clarion at 6:32 p.m. April 24 on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Caitlyn M. Cubbage, 24, of Clarion, had slowed for traffic and her 2002 Suzuki Aerio was hit in the rear by a 2005 Ford Escape, driven by Jeffery C. Gadley, 33, of Cranberry, who did not slow down.
Careless driving
State police in Clarion said C. E. Tanner, 76, of Clintonville, was cited for careless driving after his 2017 Peterbilt truck went off the road while he was traveling around a right curve. The truck hit a concrete barrier. The accident happened at 9:40 a.m. May 5 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Simple assault
State police investigated an incident of simple assault at 10:57 a.m. April 16, when a 13-year-old girl from Clarion assaulted a 64-year-old woman from Clarion.
Computers stolen
State police in Clarion investigated a theft in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 12 p.m. April 29 and 4:30 p.m. May 3, someone took desktop computers, a Kindle tablet and printer, valued at $812.38. The theft was reported by Crystal Walter, 38, of Sigel.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8 p.m. May 1 in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois are investigating a report from ChildLine that someone gave marijuana to a 17-year-old girl from Falls Creek on April 28.
Teenagers fighting
State police in DuBois investigated a fight between two 15-year-old boys, from Brockway and Punxsutawney, at 12:19 p.m. April 22 in Winslow Township.
Theft
State police in DuBois are investigating a report from a 64-year-old woman from Brookville that someone gained access to her personal computer and told her the security system had expired. The woman was then asked to transfer $9,800 to the person. The wire transfer was linked to a bank account in Birmingham, AL. Police are continuing their investigation to identify the unknown person(s).
Building ransacked
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary in Falls Creek. Sometime between 11 a..m. April 25 and 11;05 a.m. May 2 someone went into a commercial building, ransacked the place and damaged a locked safe.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on May 2 in Ridgway. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI of drugs and other violations.
• Following a traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. May 7 in Fox Township, Elk County, PSP Ridgway arrested a 50-year-old man from St. Marys for DUI of a controlled substance.
• State policies Ridgway arrested a 56-year-old woman from Ridgway with DUI after encountering her vehicle stopped in the middle of the road at 10:20p.m. May 7 in Jones Township, Elk County.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report from a 38-year-old woman from Kersey, who said she was receiving threatening text messages.
Hit and run
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that an unknown driver hit power lines on Grant Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County at 12 p.m. April 26. Police said the powerline was partially torn from a privately-owned pole and the pole was also damaged. The driver did not stop at the scene.
Trespassing
State police in Ridgway said a 35-year-old man from St. Marys ws charged with simple trespass following an incident at 1:26 p.m. May 1 at Walmart in St. Marys.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 5:32 p.m. April 29 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said a 17-year-old boy, driving a 2013 Ford Edge, was making a left turn into a driveway and turned in front of a 2019 GMC Denali, driven by Jeffrey F. Smerekar, 60, of Tyrone. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Arrested for speeding
State police in Ridgway said a 19-year-old man from Brockway was arrested without incident at 10:25 pm. May 4. Police said a vehicle pursuit began on Toby Road in Fox Township, Elk County, after the man was observed speeding. The pursuit ended at his home.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway said a 40-year-old woman from St. Marys was arrested for retail theft at 1:25 p.m. May 1 after taking merchandise valued at at approximately $47.48 from Walmart in St. Marys.
Vehicle damaged
State police in Ridgway are investigating an incident that happened at 6:25 p.m. May 8 at the Walmart store in St. Marys. Police said a 45-year-old woman from St. Marys discovered the hood of her 2022 Jeep had been damaged by someone while she was away from the vehicle.
Accident at Walmart
State police in Ridgway investigated an accident at the Walmart parking lot in St. Marys at 12:04 p.m. May 8. Police said Monica B. Winters, 30, of St. Marys, was backing out of a parking space when her 2009 Chevrolet Silverado hit a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. She fled the scene but was later identified by her registration plate. Winters was cited in the incident.
Gun found
On May 7 state police in Ridgway received a firearm that was found by someone walking on a hiking trail. Police said the firearm was traced and returned to the owner.
SUV hits boulder
State police in Ridgway said Winfre D. Saffron, 74, of Washington, DC, sustained minor injuries when his 2014 Toyota RAV4 hit a large boulder that was in the middle of the road. The SUV was thrown into an embankment and overturned. Saffron refused transport to the hospital. The accident happened at 4:55 a.m. May 7 on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.