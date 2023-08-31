BROOKVILLE
Dog abandonment
Brookville police have filed multiple dog law charges, including abandonment of dogs, against a 34-year-old man. At 6 a.m. August 15 police were notified by the dog warden that thee was a dog on a porch without food and water. Police said “the dog was found by a Good Samaritan who used her kennel to house the dog at the owner’s residence. The dog warden found the dog had been in the kennel in his own excretions, without food and water, most of the day.” The dog was placed in the police department kennel and a second incident occurred at the same house. Police said multiple attempts were made to contact the owner.
Dog confinement
At 11:30 a.m. August 23 Brookville police were notified that a resident of Central Avenue had two dogs, a husky and a pitfall, at his residence. The dogs were taken to the police department’s kennel and the owner, a 35-year-old man, was notified. He failed to pick up his dogs and they were transferred to the Elk County Humane Society, where he picked them up a day later. Charges have been filed for his dog law violations.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have filed charges of harassment and disorderly conduct against a 56-year-old woman who caused a disturbance at Dairy Queen at 8:30 p.m. August 14 by yelling at several employees.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Inmates fighting
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Jefferson County Jail at a 5:09 p.m. August 22 because two inmates were fighting.
Passenger injured
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was seriously injured in an ATV accident at 4:22 p.m. August 26 on Jefferson Cemetery Road in Clover Township. Police said Joel A. Fawcett, 47, of Brookville, was traveling south when an unrestrained passenger caused him to abruptly turn the wheel, causing his Polaris Ranger to hit a large stick. Caitlin A. Miller, 35, a passenger in the ATV, sustained severe injuries and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS. Fawcett and three other passengers were not injured. Fawcett was cited in the accident.
DUI/drugs
- At 9:08 p.m. August 19, state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Young Township. Police arrested the driver, a 29-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Hunter’s Grove Road in Knox Township at 5:46 p.m. August 23. The driver, a 41-year-old woman from Knoxdale, was arrested for DUI/drugs and possession of related paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 11:14 p.m. August 25 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/drugs and his passenger, a 52-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
- At 6:34 a.m. August 28, state police in Punxsy conducted a traffic stop. the driver, a 44-year-old man from New Kensington, was found to be DUI and in possession of multiple suspected controlled substances and related paraphernalia. The passenger also had an open alcoholic beverage container. Charges have been filed against both men and police are continuing their investigation.
- A 32-year-old man rom Pittsburgh was arrested for DUI by PSP Punxsutawney after being found to be manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance and inpossessiono f controlled substances and paraphernalia during a traffic stop at 1:09 p.m. August 17 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Burglary
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at Rose Bud Mining in Burnside, Clearfield County. On August 21 it was discovered that someone had forced entry into a storage container and removed a coal mine roof scope, valued at $11,200, and tools valued at $1,400. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510 and reference incident PA 2023-1087306.
Pickup hits fence
State police in Punxsutawney said Jason L. North, 47, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when his 2014 Ram went off the road and hit a fence. Police said North fled the scene. The accident happened at 9:56 a.m. August 25 in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Two-vehicle crash
State policies Punxsutawney reported no injuries in a two-vehicle crash that happened at 3:03 p.m. August 27 on Eddy Road in Young Township. Police said Connie Lynn Eisenhower, 55, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south and began to back up. Random J. Brown, 22, of Punxsutawney, was following her and went into the northbound lane to avoid being hit. Eisenhower’s 2012 Ford Transit hit Brown’s 2013 Ford F250 Supercab, causing disabling damage to the pickup. Eisenhower was cited in the accident.
Harassment
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a man driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe stopped his vehicle in the middle of Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, approached a 20-year-old man from Dayton in a confrontational manner and threatened the man. The incident happened at 11;30 a.m. August 26. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that three women from Glen Campbell and Punxsutawney received unwanted Facebook messages from someone on August 26.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:43 a.m. August 23 on Route 899 in Jenks Township, The driver, a 29-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, along with two summary traffic offenses.
• State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. August 26 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Munhall, was arrested for DUI/alcohol. He was taken to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.
• At 6:33p.m. August 25 PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Greensburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol. He was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Marienville reported no injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police said Benjamin S. Hannah, 48, of Endeavor, was making a left turn when the rear side of his 2007 Dodge Durango was hit by a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Roberta E. Quail, 44, of Conneaut Lake. The pickup was towed from the scene.
Dog law violation
State police in Marienville cited a 43-year-old man from Tionest at 10:25 a.m. August 15 because his dog was running loose.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Marienville cited Joseph Nader, 60, of Solon, Ohio, with disorderly conduct after his livestock were found on the roadway in Washington Township, Clarion County. The incident happened at 8:55 a.m. August 22.
Shoplifting
State police in Marienville have charged Riley Kean, 24, of Shippenville with retail theft after he took wireless earbuds valued at $30 from Uni-Mart in Leeper at 9:30 p.m. August 14.
CLARION PSP
DUI checkpoint
State police Troop C in Clarion will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within PSP Clarion coverage area through September 21, with a focus of removing impaired drivers from the highway.
DUI/drugs
Burglary
• State police in Clarion are investigating an attempted burglary at Charles Machine in Limestone Township, Clarion County, that happened sometime between 5 p.m. August 11 and 7 a.m. August 14.
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report of a burglary/criminal mischief in Richland Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 12 a.m. July 18 and 8:42 p.m. August 8 someone stole items and caused damages valued at $325 in a residence on Master Road.
• Sate police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 7 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. July 21 at a residence in Monroe Township, Clarion County, that resulted in an animal cruelty incident against the family cat.
Theft
• State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a blue 2022 Yamaha ATV, stolen sometime between 10:30 p.m. July 28 and 3:31p.m. July 29 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
• State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a chainsaw, valued at $400, and the theft of tools, valued at $200, taken from a building in Richland Township, Clarion County, sometime between 1 a.m. July 24 and 12 a.m. July 26.
Teenager injured
State police in Clarion said a 15-year-old sustained suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 4:52 p.m. August 17 on Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County. Police said the boy was attempting to cross Route 68 and did not see a 2019 Dodge Durango, driven by Madeline J. Hunzeker, 26, of Chicora, traveling north. The boy pulled onto the road and Hunzeker was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting his 2009 Kawasaki, which traveled approximately 45 feet before going into a ditch. The boy was taken by personal vehicle to UPMC Seneca. Assisting at the scene were Rimersburg Fire Department and Southern Clarion County Ambulance.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 5:56 p.m. August 23 on Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Kenneth L. Groce, 49, of Shippenville, ptoceeded through an intersection without clearance. His 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer hit a 2015 Jeep Patriot, driven by Robert G. Neely II, 72, of Knox. Both vehicles sustained disabling front end damage. Groce was cited in the accident.
Assault
State police in Clarion said Matthew Hoover, 52, of Rimersburg was arrested for simple assault following an incident at 11:16 p.m. July 23 in Rimersburg.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion are investigating fraudulent charges of $500 that are appearing on the bank statemens of a 50-year-old woman from Marble.
DUBOIS
Harassment
State police in DuBois investigated a domestic incident at 1:50 a.m. August 21 in Troutville. Police said Andrew Elder, 32, and Morgan Larson, 27, both of Troutville, were cited for harassment.
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said Luke R. Weller, 18, of Sykesville, was not injured when he fell asleep at the wheel of his 2002 Honda Civic. The car went across the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened at 7:42 p.m. August 21 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County Assisting at the scene were Penfield Fire Department, Dusan EMS and Penelec.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Fernon N. Hall, 54, of Vineyard Haven, MA, was not injured when he lost control of his 2020 Ford Transit and went off the road, hitting the guide rail. Police said Hall over compensated and the cargo van crossed the road and hit the guide rail before doing down an embankment. The accident happened at 9:46 a.m. August 23 on Interstate 80 in Brookville. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS, Pine Creek VFD and PennDOT.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Kari I. Stoneberg, 46, of Falls Creek, was not injured when she lost control of her 2008 Toyota Prius. The car went off the road and stopped in cow pasture. Police said Stoneberg fled the scene. The accident happened at 6:05 a.m. August 24 on Raybuck Road in Washington Township.
Purse found
State police in DuBois said a black purse, containing ID and other important documents, was found August 26 in the area of 55 Hoovertown Road in Penfield. The purse was taken to the PSP DuBois barracks. Anyone having information about the purse is asked to call PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
RIDGWAY
Natural death
State police in Ridgway were contacted at 11:01 a.m. August 25 in reference to a welfare check. Police found the victim, Michael Pontzer, 64, of Kersey, to be deceased. Police are continuing their investigation.
Hit and run
State police in Ridgway are investigating a hit and run accident in Fox Township, Elk County. At approximately 12:30 a.m. August 27 a maroon/burgundy vehicle hit a mail box on Route 948, shearing it off at the base, and fleeing the scene.
Domestic incident
State police were called to a domestic incident involving several family members at a residence in Fox Township, Elk County, at 8:51 p.m. July 22. Arrested for harassment were a 27-year-old man from Bradford and a 36-year-old woman from St. Marys.