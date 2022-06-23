BROOKVILLE
Hit and run
Brookville police were called to Euclid Avenue at 12:40 a.m. June 16 after a vehicle sheared off a telephone pole and left the scene. There was also damage to a house where the lines went into. Police were able to follow a trail of leaking fluids from the vehicle to a residence on Hastings Street and found the vehicle. The driver was not injured. Multiple citations were issued.
Domestic incident
Brookville police responded to a domestic incident at 9 p.m. June 10. Police found both parties had engaged in both fighting and threatening behavior. Charges of disorderly conduct were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Terroristic threats
Brookville police were called to Euclid Avenue at 10:18 a.m. June 18 to talk to a suicidal male with a weapon. After approximately an hour the male did surrender to Brookville police without incident. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak. Assisting Brookville police were PSP Punxsutawney.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, at 12:14 a.m. June 12 for a summary violation. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Mahaffey, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- PSP Punxsy conducted a traffic stop at 12:20 a.m. May 23 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. Police said the 17-year-old female driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substances.
- State police from Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on West Long Avenue in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, at 9:27 p.m. June 10. The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from DuBois, gave troopers a false name. He was found to be DUI/controlled substances and in possession of suspected heroin.
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 67-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI/alcohol at 1:47 a.m. June 20 on Route 36 in Gaskill Township.
Terroristic threats
An incident involving terroristic threats against a 34-year-old woman from Anita was investigated at 10:11 p.m. June 11 by PSP Punxsy.
Minor injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Joel T. Ross, 51, of Altoona, sustained minor injuries when his 1997 Dodge Dakota went off the road and hit a tree. Ross was taken to UPMC Altoona by Clearfield ambulance. The accident happened at 6:45 a.m. June 17 in Glen Hope.
Church windows broken
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating criminal mischief at the East Ridge United Methodist Church pavilion on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Sometime between June 17 and June 18 someone through rocks through the windows, causing $1,000 in damage. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510 and reference incident # PA 2022-784123.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone hit a shrub and caused property damage at 17 Aloe Park Road in Gaskill Township on June 19. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
No injuries
State police in Marienville said Austin D. Hunter, 28, of Tionesta, was not injured in an accident at 2:39 p.m. June 15 on Route 36 in Harmony Township in Forest County. Police said Austin D. Hunter, 28, of Tionesta, was traveling south in a 2008 Honda Civic. He attempted to pass multiple vehicles and in order to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic, drove into the ditch. Assisting at the scene were the Forest County Sheriff’s Office and Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department.
Domestic incident
State police in Marienville said a 65-year-old man from Clarington was arrested following a domestic incident at 12:45 a.m. June 16 in Barnett Township, Forest County. He was charged for strangulation injuries suffered by a 65-year-old woman.
Lawn damaged
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone drove off a private lane in Farmington Township, causing $50 in landscaping damage to the lawn of a 54-year-old man in Leeper. The incident happened at 5:21p.m. June 14.
CLARION PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Clarion said Zachary B. Seibert, 18, of Jamison, died when his 2012 Toyota RAV4 went under the rear of a 2019 tractor trailer on Interstate 80. Police said Seibert did not see the truck merging into traffic from the weigh station. The driver of the truck, Nkosinami Sithole, 41, of Birmingham, Ala., was not injured. The accident happened at 5:54 a.m. June 19 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital Ambulance, Knox Fire Department and Clarion County Deputy Coroner Lexis Twentier.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion said a 54-year-old man from Clarion was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. June 10 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion investigated a drug possession at 2:32 p.m. June 7 in Sligo, arresting a 40-year-old man from Oil City.
- A 26-year-old man from New Gardens, N.Y., was arrested by PSP Clarion after failing to enter the open weigh station at mile-marker 56 on I-80. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
- State police in Clarion said a 29-year-old woman from Clarion crashed her 2017 Honda at 5:26 p.m. April 3 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, while DUI/alcohol.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Mark A. Conner, 60, of Emlenton, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:33 p.m. June 12. Police said Conner was traveling east on Route 58 in St. Petersburg. While negotiating a right curve he reached for his cell phone and went off the road, hitting a telephone pole and stopping in a ditch. He was charged with reckless driving.
Reckless endangerment
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a man swerved his 2012 Chevrolet Impala and almost hit a 41-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, all from Strattanville. The accident happened at 9:05 a.m. May 24 on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of animal cruelty involving a 71-year-old woman from New Bethlehem.
Criminal trespass
State police in Clarion said Ryan Culver, 42, of Shippenville, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. June 8 after he broke into the residence of a 37-year-old woman from Shippenville. Police found Culver inside the residence.
Dog bites
State police in Clarion investigated the following reports of dog bites:
- To a 2-year-old boy from Butler at 8:07 p.m. May 15 in Toby Township, Clarion County.
- To a 57-year-old woman from Strattanville at 730 p.m. May 12 in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone took $2,170 from a 28-year-old man from Shippenville at 2:30 p.m. May 26, knowing he did not have a car to sell.
Car goes into ditch
State police in Clarion said Ryan M. Mills, 30, of Brookville, was not injured when his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu went off the road and into a ditch. Mills was traveling west on Stone House Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County, when the accident happened at 3:40 a.m. June 13.
Pickup overturns
State police in Clarion said Chase G. Kline, 21, of Rimersburg, was not injured when his 2022 Chevrolet Silverado went off the road, hit a telephone pole, went down an embankment and overturned, sustaining disabling damage. A passenger who sustained a minor injury, fled the scene. The accident happened at 1:19 a.m. June 4 on Route 447 in Toby Township, Clarion County. Kline was charged with careless driving.
Jeep stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a 2013 black Jeep, stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. April 16 and 3:30 p.m. April 17 from a 22-year-old woman from Shippenville.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Patricia L. Rowe, 52, of Shippenville, was not injured when her 2012 Toyota Camry hit a deer on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County, at 9:21 p.m. June 18.
Husband and wife arrested
State police in Clarion investigated a domestic fight between a husband and wife at 10:22 p.m. June 18 in Toby Township, Clarion County. Police said Weston Bearfield, 29, and Tiffany Bearfield, 28, both of Dayton, pushed each other but neither was injured. Both were cited for harassment.
Shoplifting
• State police said Bradley Elder, 23, of Strattanville, was arrested for retail theft after taking fishing line ($27.76), razor blades ($11.88) and nail clippers ($14.94) from Walmart in Clarion at 5:43 p.m. June 4.
• State police in Clarion said a man left Tom’s Riverside in Knox at 4:24 p.m. May 24 without paying for aspirin.
Attempted theft
State police in Clarion are investigating the attempted theft of a catalytic converter. Police said someone attempted to saw off the catalytic converter while the owner, a 38-year-old woman from Lansing, MI, was eating at Cozumel Restaurant in Monroe Township, Clarion County at 1:28 p.m. June 17. . The person fled the scene but left a Milwaukee Tools battery-powered saw behind.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said two men from Knox, ages 17 and 18, were cited for harassment following an incident on a basketball court in Knox at 8:05 p.m. June 17.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between March 18 and May 18 at the home of a 43-year-old man from Sligo. Stolen were a guitar, clothes and other items, valued at $835.
Truck fire
State police in Clarion said Ryan A. Hepler, 52, of Mayport, was not injured when his 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 caught fire while he was driving on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, at 7:02 p.m. June 17.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, at 12:59 a.m. May 28. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Aberdeen, MD, was arrested for possession of marijuana as well as traffic violations.
Domestic arrest
State police in DuBois said Ty Hahn, 27, of Weedville, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a fight with Brittany Hupfer, 28, of Weedville. The incident happened at 11 p.m. June 14 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Following the assault police observed recent physical injuries on Hupfer. Police are continuing their investigation.
Car stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a river 2001 Saab, stolen sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 8:25 p.m. June 14 between the 91:6 and 91.8 west bound mile markers on Interstate 80. The car is owned by Phillip Webbg, 65, of Bloomsburg. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
RIDGWAY
Endangering a child
State police in Ridgway are investigating the endangerment of a child in Ridgway Township, Elk County. At 8:55 a.m. June 14 police were notified by a motorist that a two-year-old boy was wandering alone at the intersection of Route 948 and Long Level Road. Police found the boy had been unsupervised for approximately 45 minutes and had wandered onto the road. His guardian, Jessica Marie Smith, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned and placed in Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 straight bail.
Accidental fire
The state police fire marshal was requested to investigate the origin and cause of a fire that destroyed a 12’ x 20’ garage on Railroad Street in Mahaffey. The garage was owned by William Harris, 25, and Elizabeth Harris, 27, of LaJose. Police determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. Damage was reported to be $35,000. The fire was reported at 6:14 a.m. June 14.
Trail cameras stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of three Browning trail cameras and a model hunting blind. Owned by a 51-year-old man from Wellsboro, the items were stolen sometime between May 19 and June 19 in Benezette Township, Elk County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Assault
State police in Ridgway said Jeffrey Salvamoser, 53, of Wilcox, was arrested for assaulting two people at 10:07 p.m. June 18 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Salvamoser fled the scene of the assault prior to police arrival. Police said he had shoved a 30-year-old woman and punched a 34-year-old man in the face numerous times.