BROOKVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police initiated a traffic stop at 11:40 a.m. January 16 on West Main Street. Police said the driver, a 32-year-old man, was driving under an expired driver’s license and was also DUI/drugs.
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 11:32 p.m. January 24 on Taylor Street. The driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and a controlled substance.
Theft
On December 31 Brookville police responded to a theft at a local business, when someone stole $106 from a purse. Police were able to identify the suspect, a 34-year-old man, and have filed charges in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Church window broken
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone broke a window of the North Freedom United Methodist Church in Ringgold Township sometime between 12 a.m. February 16 and 9:50 a.m. February 19. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-849-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 3:48 p.m. February 20 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A 58-year-old man from St. Petersburg was arrested for DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of untaxed cigarettes.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 7:29 p.m. February 23 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, a 24-year-old man from Leeper, fled and a pursuit ensued. Police were able to stop the vehicle and the driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. He was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash at 7:04 a.m. February 23 on Miola Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, The driver, a 21-year-old man from Clarion, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Dog law violation
State police in Marienville said Cody Kirkwood, 29, of Marienville, was cited after his dog was found running at large in the parking lot of PSP Marienville at 4 p.m. February 20.
Corruption of minors
State police in Marienville are investigating a corruption of minor incident between two female students/clients at Abraxas Youth and Family Services on February 20.
Mailbox damaged
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident in which a mailbox was damaged on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said the accident happened at 11:08 a.m. February 22, and the driver fled the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Assault reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a reported assault between a staff member and a client at Abraxas. The incident happened at 7:30 p.m. February 16.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Marienville said the 16-year-old driver of a 2013 Lincoln was not injured when her car slid off a snow-covered road in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 9:44 a.m. February 25. The car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Hit and run
- State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred at 8:01 a.m. February 25 on Route 899 in Barnett Township. The driver of the vehicle, a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was Carla L. Vitrano, 34, of Norfolk, Va.
- State police in Marienville investigated a hit and run accident at 10:15 a.m. February 22 on German Hill Road in Green Township, Forest County. Police said Francis P. Clark III, 55, of Tionesta, lost control of his 2014 GMC Sierra during a rain storm and crashed into a drainage ditch. He attempted to back out of the ditch and ran over a stop sign, then fled the scene.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 24-year-old man from New Bethlehem for DUI/alcohol at 1:51 a.m. January 22 on Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County.
- A 41-year-old man from Rural Valley was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol following a traffic stop by PSP Clarion at 11:56 p.m. February 18 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
Fleeing and eluding
State police in Clarion arrested Tyler McBride, 31, of Knox, following a fleeing and eluding incident that began at 10:30 p.m. February 10 in Knox and ended in Shippenville.
Car overturns
State police in Clarion said Nicholas R. Weaver, 20, of Knox, was not injured in a one-car accident on February 10. Police said Weaver was traveling north on Knox Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County, when he lost control of his 2009 Hyundai Elantra while negotiating a right curve. The car hit an embankment before rolling onto its roof.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Manpreet S. Thing, 31, of Muncie, Ind., was taken by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital following a one-vehicle accident at 9:24 p.m. February 11 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Third suffered a medical emergency, causing his 2021 Ford Exp to crash into a bank.
Assault reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a reported assault of a 45-year-old male staff member at Clarion Psychiatric Center. The assault allegedly was committed by a 29-year-old man from State College between 2 and 2:17 p.m. February 5.
Shoplifting
- Two people were arrested by PSP Clarion for shoplifting at Walmart in Clarion at 8 p.m. February 7. Arrested were Riley Brink, 19, and Jennifer Bishop, 18, both of Clarion. Stolen were a three-pack of mac and cheese valued at $7.47 and a six-foot teddy bear valued at $99.
- State police in Clarion said Justy Steim, 34, of Templeton, was charged with shoplifting at 3:55 p.m. February 6 after taking a pack of laundry pods valued at $15.95 from Dollar General in Rimersburg.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 5:39 p.m. February 9 on Route 68 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Gabrielle R. Hill, 25, of Clarion, attempted to make a left turn without yielding to oncoming traffic. Her 2021 Ford Explorer was hit by a 2002 Acura TL, driven by Mohammad I. Obaidullah, 40, of Downers Grove, Ill. Hill was taken to Clarion Hospital with suspected injuries. She was cited in the accident and her SUV sustained disabling damage.
Jeep crashes
State police in Clarion said William T. Fowler, 64, of Pittsburgh, was flown to UPMC Presbyterian following a one-vehicle accident at 4:47 p.m. February 15 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Fowler’s 2004 Jeep Wrangler crossed the fog line, went off the road, hit a sign, went back on the road and crossed the road. The Jeep then traveled approximately 93 feet before crossing the Redbank Valley Trail, traveled 81 feet and went over the top of a stone wall. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital Ambulance and New Bethlehem and Hawthorn fire departments.
Harassment
- A 13-year-old girl has been charged with harassment of a 65-year-old woman from Clarion following an incident at 7:13 a.m. February 14 in Highland Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said a father and son were arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment at 4:12 p.m. February 21. The 53-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, both from Knox, were fighting and hit each other in the head with an exhaust pipe. Both sustained multiple injuries.
Money stolen
State police in Clarion arrested Matthew Schussler, 30, of Shippenville at 5:40 p.m. February 10 after Demetrius Caesar, 23, of Clarion, reported the theft of a blue change purse and $300 in cash.
Domestic violence
State police in Clarion arrested a 30-year-old man from Clarion at 6:41 p.m. February 14 following a domestic violence incident with a 28-year-old woman from Clarion.
Chickens hurt
State police in Clarion investigated a dog law violation at 4:18 p.m. February 18 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said egg laying chickens, owned by a 45-year-old woman from Clarion, were damaged, at a value of $30.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of theft by deception. Stolen at 3 p.m. February 17 from Riley Slagle, 22, of Rimersburg, was $180.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when Fredy J. Maldonado-Benitez, 39, of Newark, N.J., lost control of his 2013 Hyundai Elantra while traveling west on Interstate 80. The car went off the road and hit the guide rail. The accident happened at 9:59 a.m. February 22 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 12:59 a.m. February 23 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said the driver, a 52-year-old woman from Brockway, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. February 14 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:37 a.m. January 28 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. The driver was charged with DUI/drugs.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:35 p.m. February 25 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. A 44-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI/controlled substances.
Fatal accident
State police in DuBois said a 42-year-old man from DuBois died in a two-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. February 26 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Allen C. Snyder II was traveling south and for unknown reasons crossed the solid yellow line and his 2014 Hyundai collided with a 2015 International Harvester driven by Robert W. Copley Jr., 48, of Mt. Jewett. Police said Snyder sustained a fatal injury and Copley sustained a suspected minor injury. Assisting at the scene were Brockway Fire Department, Horton Township Fire Department, Brockway Ambulance and PennDOT. Route 219 reopened at approximately 11:20 p.m.
Stolen identity
State police in DuBois investigated a report that someone had opened several credit cards between February 8 and February 15, using the personal information of a 23-year-old man from Reynoldsville. He contacted the credit card companies and the accounts were closed by their fraud departments.
Deflated tire
State police in DuBois said Bridget M. Fitzgerald, 22, of Easton, was not injured when the tire on her 2000 Toyota Corolla deflated, causing her to lose control of the car. Police said the car went off the road, onto a large embankment and overturned onto its driver side, with disabling damage. The accident happened at 1:09 p.m. February 15 on I-80 in Brookville. The eastbound lane was temporarily closed following the accident.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 4:01 p.m. February 19 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- State police in Ridgway were notified at 7:36 p.m. February 12 of a domestic incident occurring on the roadway in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said a 41-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Corruption of minors
- State police in Ridgway are investigating a report from Childline on February 9 regarding the possible corruption of minors, involving girls ages 12 and 14 in Ridgway.
- State police in Ridgway are investigating a Childline report that an adult had inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl from Johnsonburg at 1 a.m. February 2.
SUV overturns
State police in Ridgway said a 17-year-old girl sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Equinox because of winter conditions. The SUV hit a ditch and overturned onto its roof. Assisting at the scene were Johnsonburg VFD and Wilcox VFD.
Car flips on roof
State police in Ridgway said Daniel L. Spuck, 54, of Wilcox, was not injured when his 1989 Buick Reatta drifted off the road, hit a culvert and flipped onto its roof. The accident happened at 2:30 a.m. February 18 on Stony Hill Road in Jones Township, Elk County.
Four injured
Four people were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois following a two-vehicle accident at 4:04 p.m. January 22 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. State police in Ridgway said Haylee L. Berry, 18, of Force, was stopped at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Route 255 when she pulled into the path of David E. Claypoole, 70, of Byrnedale, who was traveling south on Route 255. Claypoole’s 2010 Chevrolet Malibu hit the left side of Berry’s 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing disabling damage to both units. Taken to the hospital by ambulance were Claypoole, with a suspected serious injury; Berry and two of her passengers, a baby girl and Kayla J. Stiles, 21, of St. Marys. Assisting at the scene were St. Marys Ambulance Service, Bennett’s Valley Ambulance, Amserv Limited Dusan Ambulance, Penfield VFC and Jay Township VFD.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Lukas J. McClain, 22, of Ridgway, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 89:41 p.m. February 18. Police said McClain was traveling east on Glen Hazel Road and was navigating a left-hand curve at a speed too fast for conditions. His 2017 Ram pickup went off the road and hit a tree.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 1:37 p.m. February 23 on Skyline Drive in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Joshua C. Longhi, 36, of Kersey was traveling north and made an abrupt stop. His 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was hit in the rear by a 1991 Ford Taurus (X), driven by Jennifer L. Divers, 44, of Falls Creek, who failed to see Longhi stopping. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and refused treatment. The Taurus was towed from the scene. Divers was cited for following too closely.
Truck hits plow
State police in Ridgway said Robert L. Bender, 66, of Cumberland, WV, was charged with careless driving following a two-vehicle accident at 8:41 a.m. February 25 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said Samuel L. Kaiser, 53, of Ridgway, was removing snow in the passing lane when Bender attempted to pass in the right hand lane. Bender’s 2015 Volvo VNL hit the plow on Kaiser’s 2017 International Harvester 7600. No injuries were reported.