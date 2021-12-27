BROOKVILLE
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have charged a 62-year-old man with disorderly conduct after he exposed his buttocks to an employee at Verizon Wireless on Allegheny Boulevard at 4:25 p.m. December 22 during a visit to get his phone bill fixed.
Man charged with DUI
Brookville police have charged a 57-year-old man for DUI and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:12 a.m. November 20 at the intersection of West Main Street and Madison Avenue. He also had alcohol in his vehicle.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in an accident at 4:30 p.m. December 16 on Route 119 in Henderson Township. Police said a horse and buggy driven by David H. Troyer, 20, of Punxsutawney, was hit by someone who was traveling south and passing several vehicles. A yellow van was approaching in the northbound lane and the unknown vehicle had to go back into the southbound lane, hitting the front axle of the buggy. Troyer was able to bring the horse and buggy to a stop; the unknown driver fled the scene.
Money found
State police in Punxsutawney said a large amount of money was found in the parking lot of Walmart in Young Township at 2:30 p.m. December 17. Anyone who lost money and can provide the amount lost should contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Katherine A. Zents, 27, of Westover, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 3:31 p.m. December 21 on Route 36 in Westover. Police said Zents was traveling north at an excessive rate of speed and her 2007 Toyota Tundra failed to negotiate a left turn, hitting the guide rail. Zents was taken to Conemaugh Miners Hospital by Hastings Area Ambulance Association.
Four-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Emma R. Venesky, 18, of Brookville, was not injured when she lost control of her 2007 Pontiac GS on a patch of ice on Route 322 in Pine Creek Township. The car went off the road and hit a parked 2011 Dodge Caravan, which hit a parked 2004 Ford Explorer. The Explorer then hit a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox. Venesky was charged with driving too fast and her car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 7:26 p.m. December 7.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Alleged assault
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 33-year-old inmate at SCI Forest was sexually assaulted by his cellmate between 8 a.m. December 14 and 8 a.m. December 15.
Two injured in accident
State police in Marienville said two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 6:20 p.m. December 22 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Nathan J. Williams, 26, of Pittsburgh, failed to slow down while traveling north and his 2017 Jeep Cherokee hit the rear end of a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Geanine M. Fair, 49, of Leeper, who had slowed down to make a left turn. Williams was not injured. Fair was taken by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service to UPMC Seneca. A passenger in her car, a 16-year-old girl, was taken by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to UPMC Northwest. Also assisting at the scene was Farmington Volunteer Fire Department.