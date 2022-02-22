BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police arrested a 53-yar-old man from Brookville on December 27, 2021, for DUI and reckless driving. A bystander who followed the man told police the driver was approaching Main Street from Get Go and failed to stop at stop signs and crossed the yellow line several times.
- Brookville police stopped a vehicle on Allegheny Boulevard on February 20 for driving in a careless fashion. Police found the driver, a 25-year-old man, was DUI of a controlled substance, in possession of a controlled substance and a large amount of U.S. currency, and not in the United States legally. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- At 11:24 p.m. February 20 Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on an Amish horse and buggy on Valley Street. Police determined the driver was DUI and charges of DUI and other traffic offenses have been filed in district court.
Criminal trespass
Brookville police were called to Creek Street at 2:02 a.m. February 22 and found a 58-year-old man hiding in the corner of a closed porch. He was arrested and found to be wanted and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. February 19 in Punxsutawney for multiple vehicle code violations. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Anita, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Police discovered a passenger in the back seat, William Henry Pierce, 51, of Reynoldsville, had an active arrest warrant out of Clearfield County. He was also found to be in possession of prescription medication without a valid prescription, as well as drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Jefferson County Jail and the vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:08 p.m. February 18 in Punxsutawney for summary traffic violations. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Gipsy, was arrested for suspicion of DUI of a controlled substance. Criminal charges are pending.
Burglary report
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a burglary at 5:30 p.m. January 27 in Corsica, reported by Sybil Alden, 57, of Oil City. Through their investigation PSP obtained a confession from a 16-year-old boy from Corsica. Damages totaled $655.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 3:08 p.m. February 19 in McCalmont Township. Police said Brent d. Heitzenrater, 49, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south on Team Road when his 2018 GMC Sierra lost traction on the ice-covered road and began to slide. The pickup hit a tree and continued sliding onto an embankment before stopping.
Vehicle side-swiped
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 9:29 a.m. February 19 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Debra C. Reed, 60, of Shelocta, was traveling south on Route 210 when she lost control of her 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander while negotiating a right hand curve. The Outlander sideswiped a 2018 Toyota Highlander, driven by Thomas M. Kirsch, 69, of Clearfield, who was traveling north. The Highlander sustained functional damage and the Outlander sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Reed was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Lindsey and Perry Township fire companies.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- PSP Marienville responded to a crash at 4:04 p.m. February 19 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Butler, was arrested for DUI of alcohol.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 9:43 p.m. February 19 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, after observing traffic violations. The driver, a 55-year-old man from Steubenville, Ohio, was arrested for DUI of alcohol.
Driver injured
State police in Marienville said Dennis P. Ostrowski, 69, of Tidioute, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 1:05 p.m. February 13 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Police said Ostrowski was traveling west on Route 62 when he lost control of his 2020 Jeep Liberty, crossed the road and hit a tree. He was taken to Titusville Hospital for evaluation of injuries. Assisting at the scene were Tionesta VFD and Titusville EMS.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 51-year-old man from Strattanville for DUI at 7:37 p.m. February 18
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 5:47 p.m. February 17. Police said Alexander Nevski, 51, of Lake in the Hills, Ill., was traveling east in a 2007 GMC van when he ran into the rear of a 2020 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Steven A. Dudenas, 45, of Cleveland, Ohio. The Cadillac spun out of control and hit the guard rail. Police said the van continued east, slowing down as it traveled into the right lane. The van was then hit by 2016 Freightliner truck, driven by Rupinder Singh, 28, of Greenwood, Ind., and the Cadillac also impacted the truck. Police said Nevski was taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Terroristic threats
State police in Clarion said Brian Kennedy, 40, of Pittsburgh, was arrested at 11:56 p.m. February 3 after making terroristic threats to 11 people in Licking Township, Clarion County.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Clarion said Ryan A. Nelson, 32, of Strattanville, was not injured when he lost control of his 2005 Nissan Titan, which crossed the road before hitting a tree. The accident happened at 3:49 a.m. February 19 on the Fisher-Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
SUV hits parked car
State police in Clarion said David R. Plyler, 32, of Clarion, was not injured when he lost control of his 2008 GMC Envoy while traveling east on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said the Envoy crossed two lanes and hit a parked 2009 Kia Sportage before stopping against a porch. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Borough Police Department, Clarion Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:46 p.m. February 17 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said someone traveling west hit a 2022 Nissan Altima, driven by Zalman N. Sandler, 24, of Far Rockaway, N.Y. The unknown driver did not stop. No injuries were reported.
Truck hits pedestrian
State police in Clarion are investigating an accident that happened at 2:38 p.m. February 21 on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County. Police said Myrtle J. Gordon, 78, of Knox, was crossing the road to get her mail when she was hit by a vehicle, possibly a blue pickup. The driver did not stop. Gordon told police she crawled back to her home and was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The truck is believed to have moderate damage to the front/passenger side. Anyone having any information is asked to contact Tpr. Floor at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS PSP
Missing teenager
State police in DuBois have reported that 16-year-old Destiny Pogue is missing from Oil City. She is 5’2” tall, weighs 153 pounds is Black, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen November 7, 2021. Anyone having any information should contact The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois said a 29-year-old woman from Sykesville was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 8:58 p.m. February 18 in Winslow Township. Police said drugs were also found inside her vehicle.
- State police in DuBois responded to an incident of a disabled motorist with a possible domestic situation at 5:41 p.m. February 19 in Washington Township. Police said the driver, a 39-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in DuBois said a 30-year-old man from Rockton was found to be in possession of suspected mathamphetamine at a home in Union Township, Clearfield County, on February 17. Charges were filed in district court.
Domestic disturbance
State police in DuBois said two people, a 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Reynoldsville, were arrested following a domestic disturbance at 11 p.m. February 16 in Reynoldsville.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois are investigating an unemployment scam, reported at 9:54 a.m. February 8 by Bradley Shaffer, 58, of Falls Creek. Police said someone gained access to Shaffer’s unemployment account and transferred $1,707 from his account to a Wells Fargo bank in North Dakota.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Joel B. McCauley, 33, of Strattanville, was not injured in a one-vehicle crash at 9:03 a.m. February 19 in Washington Township. Police said McCauley was traveling east on I-80 when he lost control of his 2018 Dodge Durango. The SUV crossed the road, hit the guardrail then traveled across both lanes before stopping. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Trucks crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 9:22 a.m. February 19 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Police said David J. Wajda, 63, of Parkman, Ohio, was traveling on I-80 in a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia when he attempted to pass a 2013 International Harvester Work Star, driven by Gary L. McCracken, 69, of Luthersburg. While passing McCracken’s truck, Wajda’s truck hit the side wing plow. Both trucks had minor damage and were driven from the scene.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Mitchell E. Guringo, 30, of Hanover, was not injured when his 2014 Ford Focus hit a deer. Guringo was traveling north on Hoovertown Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County, when the accident happened at 7;40p.m. February 20. The car sustained heavy front end damage and was towed from the scene.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Danielle C. Bobby, 42, of Punxsutawney, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:10 a.m. February 19 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said Bobby was traveling north on Haag Road when she lost control of her 2005 Lincoln-Continental Aviator on the snow-covered road and traveled into the path of a 2017 Ram 2500, driven by Tyler J. Much, 23, of Luthersburg. After the collision the pickup hit a utility pole. Police said Bobby refused transport to the hospital. She was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Brady Township Fire Department and EMS.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway said a 49-year-old man from Johnsonburg was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 7:55 p.m. February 17 in Johnsonburg. Police said the man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia. Police are continuing their investigation.
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 9:17 p.m. January 20 in Ridgway. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• At 5:49 p.m. February 20, state police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop in Horton Township, Elk County, for several traffic violations. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Ridgway, was found to be in possession of controlled substance and associated paraphernalia.
Fire investigation
State police in Ridgway responded to a structure fire on Railroad Avenue in Port Allegany at 1:40 p.m. February 18. The fire chief was unable to determine the cause of the fire and contacted the PSP fire marshal unit to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which destroyed a 12’ x 20’ shed and its contents. The residence beside the shed, owned by Elmer Anthony, 58, and Harrison Fuller, 73, both of Port Allegany, received minimal damage from the fire. Damage of the shed and its contents was set at $20,000. Cause of the fire was undetermined and police are continuing their investigation.
Scattering rubbish
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone scattered rubbish on the property of James Karpinski, 59, of Ridgway, on February 11.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:31 a.m. February 15 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Joshua S. Palmer, 43, of Grampian, was traveling north on Route 255 in a2018 Hyundai Elantra and was unable to avoid hitting a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Edward J. Benevich, 74, of Weedville, who was making a left turn. Palmer was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by St. Marys Area Ambulance Service for treatment of suspected serious injuries.