BROOKVILLE
Animal neglect
Brookville police have charged a 28-year-old woman with animal neglect after a dog was found dead at Rodeway Inn on January 14. Police determined the dog died from malnutrition caused by the woman failing to act as a caretaker on the owners’ behalf.
DUI/drugs
On the morning of December 20, Brookville police were called to 300 West Main St. where a bag of a suspected controlled substance had been found. Police were able to identify the person who dropped the bag of methamphetamine and charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police were called to Northside school at 3 p.m. February 2 because a 37-year-old man from Dayton was causing a disturbance inside the school while waiting for a parent conference. He was asked to wait outside and continued to lean on the doorbell to the main office, keeping the sound going continuously inside the school. He was cited for disorderly conduct.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 5:23 p.m. February 5 in Young Township. The driver, a 55-year-old woman from Rochester Mills, was suspected of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:18 p.m. January 17 in Reynoldsville for multiple equipment violations. Police found suspected drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges were filed against the driver, a 37-year-old man from Falls Creek.
Burglary report
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary in Burnside, Clearfield County. The burglary happened at the home of a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman at 1:56 p.m. January 30, by a known person.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a trail camera slim card was stolen January 11 on Rabbit Hill Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County.
Megan’s Law violation query
State police in Punxsutawney were asked to contact a man in Summerville on January 17 about a Megan’s Law violation. Police found the man had been deceased prior to the violation.
Alleged assault
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the alleged assault of a 27-year-old woman from Brookville. The assault allegedly happened between 12 a.m. January 1 and 12 a.m. February 1 in Pine Creek Township.
Suspected child abuse
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of suspected abuse of a 6-year-old boy in Westover, Clearfield County. The incident allegedly happened at 1:28 p.m. January 6.
SUV slides on snow
State police in Punxsutawney said Sara J. Maines, 24, of Johnstown, was not injured when her 2019 Chevrolet Traverse lost traction on a snowy road, went off the road and hit the curb, then a utility pole. The accident happened at 12 p.m. February 3 on Route 36 in Mahaffey.
SUV hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Debbie M. Willard, 55, of Marion Center, was not injured when her 2013 Ford Escape hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:28 p.m. February 5 on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Jeremy E. Kellogg, 42, of Punxsutawney, was extricated by mechanical means from his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu after it hit a tree. Police said Kellogg was traveling north on Route 36 in Rose Township at 5 a.m. January 26 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the road and hit the tree. He was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois for unknown severity of injuries. He was cited for driving too fast. Also assisting at the scene were Pine Creek VFD and PennDOT. The car was towed from the scene.
No injuries reported
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in Punxsutawney. PSP Punxsy said at 5:07 p.m. January 31, Kyle D. Lowry, 30, Punxsutawney, was stopped at the intersection of Clark Avenue and North Findley Street. His 2019 Ford F250 Supercab was hit from behind by a 2008 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Brooke N. Humenik, 26, of Punxsutawney. Her car sustained minor damage.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a hit and run accident that happened at 5:07 a.m. February 7 on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Dennis R. Knox Jr., 47, of Rochester Mills, was traveling north when another vehicle hit the mirror of his 2017 Ford F350, causing minor damage. The other driver did not stop and Knox believes the vehicle was a 2015-2019 GM 2500 or 3500. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE
Theft
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft of money from an inmate’s account in Jenks Township, Forest County. The money was stolen from the 63-year-old man sometime in December.
Driver not injured
State police in Marienville said Tessa J. Reed-Carey, 22, of Clarion, was not injured when she lost control of her 2005 Hyundai Elantra while traveling south on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said the car went off the road and hit a roadway sign, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 12:57 p.m. February 3.
Car hits tree
State police in Marienville said Khaled M. Hassan, 53, of Indiana, Pa., was not injured when he lost control of his 2003 Honda Accord. Hassan was traveling north on Route 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County, when the car went off the road and hit a patch of trees, sustaining heavy front-end damage. The accident happened at 10:36 a.m February 3.
Burglary reports
- State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that occurred February 3 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Marienville are also investigating a burglary that happened at February 5 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The burglar forced entry and caused damage within the building owned by a 55-year-old man from Leeper.
Credit card fraud
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a information from a credit card owned by SCI Forest was used to make several fraudulent payments on February 2.
Public intoxication
State police in Marienville were asked to make a welfare check at 8:38 p.m. February 4 in Tionesta. Police found the 46-year-old man to be publicly intoxicated and causing a disturbance. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Warren County Jail.
Harassment
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of harassment at Snyder Memorial Health Care in Jenks Township, Forest County.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 5:43 p.m. January 16 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The driver of the side by side, a 41-year-old man from Karns City, was determined to be DUI. He was in possession of a small bag of marijuana and a smoking pipe. He was charged with DUI, drug possession and resisting arrest.
Harassment
State police in Clarion were called to Union High School at 7:52 a.m. February 3 because students were fighting. Cited for harassment were girls ages 15 and 16, both from Rimersburg. Cited in another incident were two girls, a 15-year-old from Sligo and a 16-year-old from Rimersburg.
Minor damage
State police in Clarion said minor damage occurred when a 2014 Kenworth Northwest 680 was changing lanes on Interstate 80 and hit the driver side mirror of a 2020 Freightliner truck. The driver of the Kenworth truck, Stephen J. Hecht, 59, of Chester, N.Y., was charged with careless driving. The driver of the Freightliner was Andy S. Hernandez, 23, of Orlando, Fla. The accident happened at 6:26 p.m. January 28 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Theft by deception
State police in Clarion reported that someone opened a bank account in the name of a 28-year-old woman from Shippenville. The bank canceled the account and no money was stolen from the woman.
Shoplifting
- At 4:59 p.m. January 23 state police in Clarion arrested Tiffany Bundy, 28, of Clarion, for shoplifting at Walmart. Taken were household goods valued at $157.57.
- Benjamin Colaianne, 20, of Pittsburgh, was arrested by PSP Clarion at 1:33 p.m. January 16 for shoplifting at Walmart in Clarion, Taken were trading cards valued at $7.98, chips valued at $3 and froze chicken valued at $9.98.
Car stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a 2006 yellow Chevrolet Cobalt, owned by a 20-year-old man from Mercer. The car was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. December 28 and 12:26 a.m. January 19 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Cars collide
State police in Clarion said Kathy M. Vossburg, 59, of Shippenville, was waiting for the traffic light to change on the eastbound exit ramp of I-80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, when her 2020 Ford Escape was hit in the rear by a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by Carol S. Smith, 55, of Butler. Vossburg complained of head pain. The accident happened at 1:23 p.m. January 28.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 6;58 p.m. January 31 in Sandy Township. The driver, a 49-year-old man from DuBois, was found to be DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois arrested a 61-year-old man from DuBois for DUI after he crashed his 2022 Nissan Frontier into a utility pole and tree at 8:33 p.m. January 27 on Route 153 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. The man was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance.
• State police in DuBois arrested a 15-year-old boy from DuBois at 11:25 a.m. January 23 for possession of drugs in Winslow Township.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. January 24 in DuBois. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. She was found to be in possession of Gabapentin.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. January 19 for summary code violations. The driver, a 41-year-old woman from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
* State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 10:20 a.m. January 4. The driver, a man from Falls Creek, was in possession of a clear bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale. He was arrested for DUI/controlled substance, and toxicology results confirmed he was under the influence of DUI. Charges were filed and he is logged in Jefferson County Jail in connection to a burglary at the Gospel Center Church in Winslow Township.
• A 45-year-old man from Anita was arrested for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop by state police in DuBois in Winslow Township at 6:10 p.m. February 4.
Stump grinder stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a woman stole a stump grinder, valued at $22,000, from the garage of a 47-year-old woman from Reynoldsville on January 24. Police said their investigation suggests it is a civil matter between the women.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash at 5:34 a.m. January 17 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Amber L. Salvador, 25 of Weedville, was traveling east on Gardner Hill when she lost control of her 2011 Ford Escape on the icy road. The SUV slid into an embankment then overturned, stopping against the guide rail. The driver sustained minor injuries and three children in the vehicle were also taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance for evaluation. The children were not injured. The SUV sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Jay Township Volunteer Fire Department and Bennetts Valley EMS.
Door frame damaged
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Falls Creek. Sometime between 12 a.m. December 29 and 12 a.m. January 5 someone damaged the outside wooden door frame at the residence of Brian Maines, 47, of Falls Creek. Damage was set at #200.
Criminal trespass
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone entered the property of a 66--year-old man from Brockway at 11:04 a.m. February 2 when the property was clearly marked “No Trespassing.”
Hit and run
State police in DuBois said Melissa Castro, 39, of DuBois, was not injured in a hit and run accident at 5:25 p.m. February 20 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Castro was traveling west on Anderson Creek Road and had stopped at a stop sign when a bus pickup turned left from Home Camp Road, went into her lane and sideswiped the rear driver side of her 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. The driver of the pickup did not stop.
Cell phone found
State police in DuBois received a dark blue Motorola cell phone at 6:18 p.m. February 2. The phone was found in the area of 2173 Hickory Road, Penfield. Anyone having any information about the phone is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Colby D. Smith, 32, of DuBois, was not injured when he lost control of his 2010 Hyunda Accent, which went off the road and nit a cement barrier. The accident happened at 8:55 a.m February 4 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. The car sustained disabling damage.
Harassment
State police in DuBois have charged Melissa Rene Alsbaugh, 45, of Brockway, with harassment after she pushed Jerry Luke, causing his medical alarm to be activated at 1-:32 p.m. January 26 in Snyder Township.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. January 29 in St. Marys. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was suspected of DUI and was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
• A 33-year-old woman from Johnsonburg was found to be in possession of marijuana when state police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:24 a.m. February 4 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Jeep hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Abigail S. Macafee, 18, of Ridgway, was not injured when her 2001 Jeep Cherokee drifted off the road due to icy conditions and hit a tree head on. The accident happened at 9:36 p.m. January 30 on Route 948 in Fox Township, Elk County.
Child endangerment
State police in Ridgway are investigating a Childline report received on January 4 in Rdigway Township, Elk County.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Ridgway at 10:21 a.m. February 3 in Benezette Township, Elk County. Police said Blaine L. Mottern Jr., 32, of Stump Creek, was traveling east in a waste disposal truck and failed to yield at a stop sign due to a waste bucket blocking his view. His 2015 Autocar truck collided with a 2008 Dodge Dakota, driven by Richard A. Warmbrodt, 69, of Benezette, who was traveling south.
Felony arrest
At 7:04 p.m. January 28, state police in Ridgwasy successfully served a felony warrant on a 44-year-old man from Ridgway. Police are continuing their investigation.