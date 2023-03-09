PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:27 p.m. February 25 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 34-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/drugs. His car was towed to the police station for a search warrant.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 12:19 a.m. February 25 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 4:11 a.m. February 25 in Winslow Township. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Sykesville, attempted to flee by foot, but was located a short distance from his vehicle. He was determined to be DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:33 p.m. March 4 in Bell Township. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance. He was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle accident at 8 p.m. February 25 in Knox Township. Police said a 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling north on Knox Dale Road. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve and the Rogue crossed the road, hit a street sign, went up an embankment, back onto the road, crossed both lanes, hit another embankment and a tree. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was not injured. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol. Assisting at the scene were Knox Township VFD and Jefferson County EMS.
Identity theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone attempted to open a loan via Internet using the personal information of a 56-year-old woman from Brookville.
Harassment
A 29-year-old man from Murrysville was cited for harassment after PSP Punxsutawney received a report at 4:52 p.m. February 23 that the man had sent text messages and voice messages to a 52-year-old woman from Punxsutawney.
Reckless endangerment
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of reckless endangerment. At 6:45 p.m. February 27 a 57-year-old man from Northpoint was traveling south on Route 954 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Someone driving a sandy/gold two door coupe was tailgating him. The car then passed the man and the driver fired two rounds into the air. The car turned right off Route 954 and was last seen traveling north on Weasle Slide Drive.
Attempted theft
State police in Punxsutawney were called to Olean Road in Corsica at 10:25 a.m. March 1. Police said James Dunkle, 26, of Oil City, had driven into a private driveway of a 53-year-old woman and attempted to steal an A/C pump for his girlfriend’s vehicle. The woman stood in front of Dunkle’s vehicle and called 911. Police said he sped off, hitting the woman and causing minor injuries. He was taken to Jefferson County Jail to await his preliminary hearing.
Two-vehicle crash
State police n Punxsutawney said minor injuries were reported when a 2002 For F-150XLT, driven by Christopher A. Larson, 50, of Rossiter, was hit in the rear by a 2001 Jeep Renegade, driven by Jacob M. Good, 23, of Punxsutawney. The accident happened at 2:57 p.m. March 3 on Route 36 in Bell Township, as Larson had stopped so the vehicle in front of him could turn left. Larson and a passenger, Heather J. Reed, 42, of Rossiter, were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Good was charged with driving too fast for conditions.
SUV misses deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Joseph A. Semetkoskey, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was not injured when he swerved to miss a deer on Juneau Road in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. The accident happened at 12:17 p.m. March 5. His 2008 Hyundai Tucson sustained disabling damage.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:43 p.m. March 4 in Young Township. Police said Dorothy J. Pisarcik, 85, of Delancey, was traveling south on Route 310. She did not see a1989 GM EV1, driven by Amanda L. Wonderling, 44, of Punxsutawney, had stopped on the right side of the road. Pisarcik’s 2013 Ford Fiesta hit Wondelring’s car and pushed it into a tree. When the rear end of Pisarcik’s car crossed the road, it hit a 2012 Nissan Rogue, driven by James L. Hopkins, 76, of Anita. Pisarcik and Wonderling were both taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital with minor injuries and their vehicles wee towed from the scene. Pisarcik was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS, Elk Run Fire Department and McCalmont Fire Department.
Theft of funds
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone made an unauthorized withdrawal from the bank account of a 29-year-old woman from Punxsutawney at 3 p.m. February 27.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville investigated a hit and run accident at 8:01 a.m. February 25 on Route 36 in Barnett Township. Police said the vehicle was located and the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Norfolk, was in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. March 4 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver was determined to be DUI/alcohol and was transported to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. March 5 along Route 36 and Route 949 in Eldred Township. The driver was determined to be DUI/controlled substance while suspended, and in possession of various amounts of marijuana. The driver was transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 6:40 p.m. March 4 in Tionesta. The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was observed to be in possession of drugs. Charges are pending.
Driver injured
State police in Marienville said Brian L. Popoleo, 51, of Marienville, sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 11:41 p.m. February 18 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said Popoleo was traveling south on Loleta Road when his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the road, hit a fence, a culvert and several trees coming to a stop at the intersection of Loleta and Forest Ridge roads. Popoleo was transported to UPMC Hamot by Stat Medevac. Also assisting at the scene were Marienville VFD and Clarion Hospital EMS.
Vulgar messages
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a man sent vulgar messages via Facebook Messenger to a 49-year-old woman from Shippenville on February 14.
Child allegedly assaulted
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of a female child allegedly being assaulted at 5 p.m. February 28 in Rimersburg.
Alleged sexual assault
State police in Marienville are invesigating a report of an alleged sexual assault at SCI Forest at 12 a.m. March 3.
Students fighting
- State police in Marienville are investigating a report that two students from West Forest High School were fighting at 8 a.m. February 24.
- State police in Marienville are investigating a fight between two girls, ages 13 and 16, that happened at 4:22 p.m. February 22 at Abraxas.
Argument turns physical
State police in Marienville are investigating an argument that turned into a fight at 1 p.m. January 14 in Jenks Township, Forest County. A 26-year-old man from Marienville was arrested in the incident.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. February 4 on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion county. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Knox, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Clarion investigated an incident involving drug possession and paraphernalia at 6:01 p.m. February 24 in Madison Township, Clarion County. A 49-year-old man from Rimersburg was arrested.
Harassment
- State police in Clarion said Nicholas Bowers, 27, of Hawthorn, was charged with harassment at 10:39 a.m. February 20 after he struck a special needs man in the face with a pillow.
- State police in Clarion investigated the harassment of a two-year-old girl from Shippenvile. The incident happened December 29-30 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said Gale Strotman, 48, of Shippenville, and Daniel Allen, 40, of Genesee, were charged with harassment following an incident at 2:14 p.m. February 26 on Millerstown Road in Shippenville.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report from a 25-year-old woman from New Bethlehem that she is being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
SUV hits tree
State police in Clarion said David C. Bigley, 55, of Knox, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian with serious injuries after his 2011 Dodge Nitro hit a tree, then hit another tree head-on. The accident happened at 2:21 p.m. February 26 on Route 322 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene was Knox Area Ambulance.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Clarion said someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2018 Nissan Versa, owned by Alyssa Aaron, 23, of Strattanville, while the car was disabled by the roadway. The catalytic converter is valued at $200.
Sign stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a closed bridge sign, valued at $900, and metal bars, valued at $100. The theft was reported at 10:50 a.m. February 24 in Salem Township, Lamartine.
Shoplifting
• State police in Clarion said Diana Trivett, 40, of Clarion is facing charges of shoplifting after taking cosmetic items valued at $48.54 and candy valued at $13.07, from Walmart in Clarion at 5:44 p.m. February 13.
• State police in Clarion said Karen Green, 57, of Tidioute, is facing charges of shoplifting after taking a Pioneer Woman metal griddle valued at $29.97 and a decorative Christmas packaging box valued at $15 from Walmart in Clarion on December 1.
Teenager not injured
State police in Clarion said a 16-year-old boy was not injured when he lost control of his 2018 Jeep Cherokee while negotiating a left curve. The Jeep hit a mailbox before stopping in an embankment, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 11:32 a.m. February 26 on Route 870 in Perry Township, Clarion County.
Tools stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a six-piece Crowfoot wrench set, valued at $200, and a $2 flashlight, taken from Clarion County Career Center in Paint Township, Clarion County, on February 6.
Medical emergency
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle accident at 9:24 p.m. February 11 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Manpreet S. Thind, 31, of Muncie, IN, was traveling south and turned into an embankment. Police said Thind had suffered a medical emergency, causing the crash. He was transported by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital and his vehicle was towed from the scene.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 5 p.m. February 18 and 2 p.m. February 26 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Someone broke into the garage owned by a 72-year-old man from Knox and a 46-year-old man from Pleasantville. Stolen were tools and vehicle parts valued at $4,310.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. March 1 on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Zachary R. Bish, 26, of Munhall, was traveling west and slowed for another vehicle making a right turn. His 2020 Ford Fusion was hit in the rear by a 2009 Lincoln driven by Jade C. Lindemuth, 19, of Kersey, who was unable to slow down. She was cited for following too closely.
Jeans stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft of jeans, valued at $60, stolen from Jamie Young, 25, of New Bethlehem, sometime between 8 a.m. February 24 and 4 p.m. February 26.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 8 a.m. November 8 and 4 p.m. February 26 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Stolen from Justin Stewart, 24, of Clarion, were a remote control car, stereo, DVD and duffle bags, valued at $825.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion said Tyler Baker, 25, of Clarion, has been charged with criminal mischief. Police said at 5:10 p.m. March 4, Baker damaged the hood of a vehicle by punching it multiple times while it was in the parking lot of Clarion Burger King.
DUBOIS PSP
Romantic scam
State police in DuBois investigated a report that a 66-year-old woman from DuBois was scammed out of more than $20,000 in gift cards after a man emailed her and they formed what she believed was a romantic relationship. The incident happened between June 1, 2021 and February 14.
Police remind people that any phone calls, emails or text messages requesting payment by a gift card is a scam.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Emery J. Back, 53, of Plymouth, Ohio, was not injured when his 2017 Western Star truck failed to negotiate a curve on I-80 while passing another vehicle and hit the guide rail. The accident happened at 8:28 p.m. February 28 in Washington Township. Assisting at the scene was Falls Creek VFD.
Branch hits SUV
State police in DuBois said Gino A. Moore, 32, of Clearfield, was not injured when a larch branch fell from a tree and landed on the hood of his 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, causing disabling damage to the SUV. Police said Moore was traveling east on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County, when the accident happened at 7:44 p.m. March 3.
Driving too fast
State police in DuBois said Srinivasa Kirankumar Penugonda, 48, of Novi, MI, was not injured when his 2019 Chevrolet Equinox broke traction with the road and hit the guide rail before crossing both lanes and hitting a tree head on. The accident happened at 4:01 p.m. March 3 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. Penugonda was cited for driving too fast.
Communication harassment
State police in DuBois said Shana Todd, 27, of Falls Creek, was charged with wire tap violations after she recorded a phone conversation with a 28-year-old man from DuBois and posted the conversation on Facebook. Police said she also admitted her crime on Facebook.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 2:41 a.m. February 26 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said a 29-year-old man from Kane was traveling on Route 948 when his 2014 Subaru Outback went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof, sustaining disabling damage. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 8:33 p.m. March 3 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, for multiple traffic violations. The driver, a 49-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Minor injuries
State police in Ridgway investigated a two-vehicle accident at 9:30 a.m. February 22 on Route 555 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Donna M. Baughman, 52, of Weedville, was attempting to drive up River Road hill, which was covered with 2-4 inches of ice and snow. The back end of her 1999 Chevrolet Blazer kicked backward into both lanes of travel. Sarah J. Piccolo, 37, of Weedville, was going down the hill and was unable to stop. Her 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander slid into the Blazer. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Piccolo was taken by Bennett’s Valley EMS to Penn Highlands Elk with minor injuries. Also assisting at the scene was Jay Township Fire Department.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway investigated a three-vehicle crash at 11:04 a.m. February 25 on Route 2011 I Fox Township, Elk County. Involved were a 2013 GMC Acadia, driven by Ronald L. Stuckey Jr., 50, of Kersey; a 2020 Ford F-150XLT, driven by Ralph J. Tettis, 30, of Kersey; and a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Randall R. Zimmerman, 56, of Kersey. No injuries were reported. Police said all three vehicles were driven from the scene. Stuckey was cited for careless driving. Police are continuing their investigation.
Sexual extortion
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of attempted sexual extortion that happened at 7:01 p.m. March 3 in Horton Township, Elk County.
Trespass
State police in Ridgway said summary charges of criminal trespass have been filed against a 27-year-old man from Kersey following an incident involving a 62-year-old man from Kersey at 5:34 p.m. March 5.
Theft of service
State police in Ridgway are investiagating a report that seven men hired a contractor to do work at 3075 River Road in Millstone Township, Elk County, between January 22, 2022 and 9:47 a.m. February 10. The men, from New Brighton, Baden, Freedom, Mars and Rochester, paid the contractor $18,000, but the work was never completed.