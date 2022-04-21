PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI checkpoint
On April 16 a sobriety checkpoint was held within the jurisdiction of Troop C Punxsutawney. During that time three drivers were arrested for DUI, 18 summary traffic citations and eight written warnings were issued, one felony warrant was served and one driver was found to be in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, with charges pending.
DUI/drugs
- At 10:50 a.m. April 12 state police in Punxsutawney responded to Route 322 and Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township for a report of a man and woman fighting in a vehicle. Polce asked the woman to get out of the car and while talking to her observed several visual indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. After field sobriety tests she was arrested for suspicion of DUI and taken to PSP barracks in Punxsutawney.
- Sate police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. April 14 in Young Township. Police said the driver had an active arrest warrant for DUI. They also detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw visual indicators of drug-related impairment. After field sobriety tests he was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on the arrest warrant.
- A 66-year-old man from Walston was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsy at 4:59 p.m. April 17 in Punxsutawney.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney are charging a 50-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman from Glen Campbell with harassment following a domestic situation which involved a verbal and physical altercation. The event was investigated by police at 12:03 a.m. April 11 in Banks Township, Indiana County.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Janet M. McMurrer, 60, of DuBois, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2019 Subaru Outback at 3:04 p.m. April 11. Police said McMurrer was traveling north on Route 36 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, when she under compensated a right hand curve, causing her vehicle to swerve into an embankment. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Church windows broken
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an act of criminal mischief at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church in Gaskill Township. Sometime between 12 p.m. March 27 and 10:45 a.m. April 3, someone broke two stained-glass windows in the church. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an accident that happened at 5:53 a.m. April 12 on Route 36 in Bell Township. Police said the driver of a 2014 Ram 3500 lost control of his pickup after braking when deer crossed the road. The pickup went off the road, hit a utility pole, causing it to break. The driver did not stop at the scene.
ATV crash
At 9:35 p.m. April 15 state police from Punxsutawney came across an ATV crash on Route 36 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said the driver, a 28-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, had minor injuries. Her passenger, a 38-year-old man, had serious injuries. Both were taken to UPMC Altoona. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS, Mahaffey Fire Company and Fire Police.
School damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating damages done to the former Big Run Public School during the past two weeks.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville were conducting a regulatory checkpoint on April 7 in Jenks Township, Forest County. At 3:08 p.m. a 35-year-old man from Ambridge was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
No injuries
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 10:48 a.m. April 13 in Eldred Township. Police said Herman H. Rush, 74, of Clarington, was traveling south on Route 36 and failed to see that Cabyn L. Grose, 51, of Punxsutawney, had slowed to make a right hand turn. Rush’s 2014 Honda CRV hit the rear of Grose’s 2012 Nissan Frontier. The Honda was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was Sigel Volunteer Fire Department.
No injuries
State police in Marienville said Blaze D. Harrison, 19, of Allegany, N.Y., was not injured when his 2009 Kia Spectra went off the road and slid into a ditch. The accident happened at 2:54 p.m. April 18 on Route 899 in Barnett Township. Harrison was cited in the accident and the Kia was towed from the scene.
Teens escape from Abraxas
State police in Marienville said two boys, ages 15 and 16, escaped from Abraxas and eluded capture following a lengthy search of the Marianne/Shippenville area. A vehicle was stolen in the vicinity where the escapees were last seen. Police said it is believed the escapees stole the car and fled. The car was recovered unoccupied in Harrisburg. Police are continuing the investigation, but it is believed the boys are no longer in the area.
SUV hits tree
State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 12:16 a.m. April 14 in Barnett Township. Police said Dawn M. Jobe, 40, of Valier, was attempting to negotiate a right bend on River Road when she lost control of her 2019 GMC Terrain while traveling too fast for road conditions. The SUV crossed the road and hit a large tree. Jobe was cited in the accident and the SUV was towed from the scene.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 27-year-old woman from Shippenville at a 9:34 p.m. April 13 in Knox for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 66-year-old man from Hermitage was arrested by PSP Clarion at 7:19 a.m. March 12 in Salem Township, Clarion County, for DUI.
- State police in Clarion arrested a 33-year-old man from Clarion for DUI at 9:34 p.m. April 13 in Knox.
- At 12:16 a.m. April 14 state police in Clarion arrested a 27-year-old woman from Shippenville for possession of drug paraphernalia.
No injuries reported
State police in Clarion said Dilpreet Singh, 22, of South Richmond Hill, N.Y., was not injured when he lost control of his 2015 Honda Accord while traveling east on I-80. Police said Singh lost control on the wet road, causing the car to spin clockwise, go off the road and hit the guide rail, ripping off the rear bumper cover, before crossing both lanes of the road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Assisting police were Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Fire Department. Singh was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 10:09 p.m. April 11 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Car rolls over
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-car crash on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Janis E. Hocker, 69, of St. Clair, was traveling east at 2:52 p.m. April 18 when she lost control of her 2020 Hyundai Elantra, went off the road and rolled over, landing on its wheels. Hocker was cited for driving too fast and the Elantra was towed from the scene.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Emily N. Hoey, 25, of Canonsburg, was not injured when she lost control of her 2017 Hyundai Elantra while traveling east on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The car went off the road and hit the guide rail. The accident happened at 5:13 p.m. April 18. The car was towed from the scene and Hoey was cited for driving too fast.
Driver loses control
State police in Clarion said Aimee L. Moore, 20, of West Chester, was not injured when she lost control of her 2019 Nissan Sentra while traveling west on I-80. The car went off the road and hit a rocky area, causing disabling damage to the car. The accident happened at 6:07 p.m. April 18 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Moore was cited for driving too fast.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Kevin Beikert, 43, of Emlenton, has been charged with shoplifting at 11:55 a.m. April 15 at Walmart in Clarion.
Throwing eggs
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone threw eggs at the vehicle of a 52-year-old man from Marble. The incident happened between 10:45 p.m. April 17 and 4:34 a.m. April 18.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a three-vehicle crash at 1:58 p.m. April 5 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Lidell L. Evans, 44, of Bear, Del., was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 east on I-80 when he hit a 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Jasmine T. Schoenbaechler, 27, of Munroe Falls, Ohio. He then hit a 2006 Peterbilt truck driven by Ronald B. Jackson, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y. No injuries were reported; Evans was cited for driving too fast.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Nadiir D. Gourdine, 20, of Brookhaven, sustained minor injuries in a one-car crash at 1:24 a.m. April 17 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Gourdine was traveling west when his 2009 Nissan Altima went off the road and onto the berm. When he attempted to get back onto the road the car swerved, spun 180 degrees counter-clockwise, hit the guide rail then rolled onto its roof. Gourdine was taken by Clarion Hospital Ambulance to Clarion Hospital.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 7:29 p.m. April 11 state police in DuBois responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy from Reynoldsville being in possession of and under the influence of LSD. He was transported for treatment and charges are pending.
- State police in DuBois responded to a residence in Reynoldsville at 12:56 p.m. April 16 for a 48-year-old woman who had overdosed on drugs. She was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.
Domestic incident leads to arrest
State police in DuBois arrested a Reynoldsville man at 11:22 p.m. April 4 following a domestic incident in Reynoldsville. Police said James Neal, 39, was arrested after strangling and hitting Verna Bundy, 38, of Reynoldsville. She was transported by DuBois EMS to the emergency room at Penn Highlands DuBois. Neal was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, arraigned and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on April 26.
Harassment reported
State police in DuBois have charged two men, ages 41 and 58, from Falls Creek, with harassment following an incident in an office building in Falls Creek at 10 a.m. April 14. Police said the younger man was yelling obscene language at the receptionist and the older man shoved him.
Tire slashed
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone slashed a tire on the vehicle of a 33-year-old man from Falls Creek while it was parked outside his residence. The tire was slashed sometime between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 14. Damage to the tire was set at $115.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at 6:46 p.m. April 16 in Winslow Township. Police said Katie M. Zameroski, 23, was traveling east on Route 322 when she was unable to negotiate a left curve. Her 2021 Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit the guardrail. The Jeep was towed from the scene. Also assisting police was the Reynoldsville VFD.
Indecent assault reported
State police in DuBois are investigating the assault of a 14-year-old girl from DuBois. The assault allegedly happened between 11:30 a.m. 12:15 p.m. April 13 on Vo-Tech Road in Winslow Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway responded to a one-vehicle crash, with a 2018 Subaru Impreza on fire, at 2:39 a.m. April 16 in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Kersey, was determined to be DUI and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. He was not injured in the accident.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 9:57 p.m. April 16 in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Kersey, was determined to be DUI and was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
Driver injured
State police in Ridgway said one person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:06 p.m. April 13 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Lynne M. Riccadonna, 57, of Weedville, was traveling south on Million Dollar Highway when Brittany E. Bricen, 38, of Ridgway, failed to yield while making a left turn and the vehicles collided. Riccadonna’ was taken by Fox Township Ambulance to Penn Highlands Lee with suspected serious injuries. Bricen’s 2018 Chevrolet Colorado and Riccadonna’s 2020 Jeep Cherokee both sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. Bricen was cited in the accident.
Burglary
State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 3 p.m. April 11 and 10 a.m. April 14 in Jay Township, Elk County.
Vehicle arrest
State police in Ridgway said Harriet Overturf, 20, of Benezette was arrested on April 13. She had permission to borrow a vehicle owned by William Overturf, 79, of Weedville, but failed to return the vehicle. Charges were filed in district court.
Death
State police in Ridgway are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man from Force, which occurred between 4 and 4:30 p.m. April 14.
Assault
State policies Ridgway are investigated a report that a student was inappropriately touched on a school bus by another student. The incident allegedly happened between 5 and 5:30 p.m. March 28 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Domestic dispute
State police in Ridgway said Michael Barnett, 53, of Force, was arrested following a domestic dispute at 2:35 a.m. April 17 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said it was determined Barnett had hit a 56-year-old woman multiple times with a closed fist, causing physical injury.