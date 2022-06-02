BROOKVILLE
Juveniles charged
Brookville police have charged for juvenile boys with knocking on doors and running, following an incident at 9:58 p.m. May 27. Police said the boys have a history of doing this. After receiving the complaints the boys were identified and charged with disorderly conduct.
Prank call
Brookville police received a call at 1:30 p.m. May 26 for a shooting at a neighbor’s residence. The caller also reported the shooter had broken into the caller’s residence. Through a quick response investigation police found two juveniles, housed in a juvenile facility, asked their online teacher to call 911 to report the shooting and break-in. Chief Vince Markle said the juveniles are being charged with false reports to law enforcement authorities, false alarms to agencies of public safety, disorderly conduct and harassment.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Shoplifting
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 52-year-old woman from Summerville failed to pay for merchandise taken from the Sunoco in Summerville at 3:31 p.m. May 26.
Scattering rubbish
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a report of rubbish being scattered at 7:08 a.m. May 20 along Seneca Trail in Clover Township. The responsible person, a 51-year-old woman from Brookville, was located and she agreed to clean up the rubbish.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:20 p.m. May 25 on Route 322 in Union Township. Police said Sean R. Hooper, 33, of Grove City, was traveling west and his 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse rear-ended a 2017 Ram pickup driven by Timothy J. Elder, 75, of Hanover. Hooper was charged with following too closely. The Mitsubishi was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene were Summerville Volunteer Fire Company and Summerville EMS.
Harassment reported
State police are investigating a report of harassment involving a 13-year-old boy from Reynoldsville. The incident happened at 4:24 p.m. May 21 in Big Run.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Fatal injury
State police in Marienville said a 15-year-old boy from Lickingville died in a one-vehicle accident at 7:12 p.m. May 24 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said the boy was traveling south on Lickingville Road in a 1999 Honda TRX400EX, when he hit a deer with the front tire of the ATV. Assisting at the scene were Shippenville/Elk Ambulance and Washington Township Fire Department.
Suspected child abuse
- State police in Marienville are investigating a report of suspected abuse of a 5-year-old boy at 11:29 a.m. May 19 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
- On May 19 state police in received a Childline report from Clarion County CYS for an incident involving an 8-year-old boy on May 15 in Washington Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 6:02 p.m. May 6 in Washington Township. Police said Jonathan H. Schillinger, 41, of South Williamsport, was traveling west in the left lane of I-80 in a 2008 Toyota Tundra when the trailer started swaying and hit a 2018 Freightliner Arcadia, driven by Carlos Montes, 55, of Gilcrest, Colo. Schillinger lost control of his vehicle and hit a bridge, spinning out of control when the trailer hitch snapped.
Possible indecent assault
State police in DuBois are investigating the possible indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl from Brockway. The incident allegedly occurred at 8 p.m. May 12 in Snyder Township.
CLARION PSP
Fatal accident
State police in Clarion said two people died in a motorcycle accident at 11:39 p.m. May 25 on Route 322 in Clarion. Police said John J. Jaehn, 46, of Clarion, was traveling east on Route 322 when he lost control of his 2007 Harley-Davidson Twin Cam Street Glide while negotiating a right bend in the road. The vehicle crossed the road, slid approximately 100 feet and hit a stone wall. Jaehn and his passenger, Rachel S. Jaehn, 40, of Clarion, were found at rest just after the stone wall. Both sustained fatal injuries. The vehicle continued another 20 feet and hit a metal fence before stopping.
Warrant arrest
State police in Clarion arrested Karyn Davis, 58, of Dallas, Texas, at 11:55 a.m. May 16 during a random Department of Transportation inspection on I-80 west in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Davis had a full extradition warrant from Texas for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was arraigned in district court and placed in Clarion County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.
SUV hits beaver
State police in Clarion said Nathaniel D. Elem, 25, of Ecorse, Mich., was not injured when his 2021 Audi Q7 hit a beaver on Interstate 80. The accident happened at 2:08 a.m. May 27 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion investigated a hit and run accident at 11:08 p.m. May 16 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Mark A. Powley, 57, of Creston, Ohio, was traveling east in a 2014 Mack truck and attempted to pass another vehicle. The other vehicle also pulled into the left lane and hit the truck’s mirror, but did not stop. Powley was not injured.
Pickup hits deer
State police in Clarion said May A. Taylor, 56, of Romance, AR, and her passenger, Jerry L. Taylor, 62, of Brilliant, OH, were not injured when her 2014 Ram pickup hit a deer. The accident happened at 10:47 a.m. May 28 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The pickup sustained disabling damage.
Cow stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a cow, owned by Donald Kimball, 45, of Sligo. The theft was reported at 8:01 p.m. May 19 in Toby Township, Clarion County.
Scrap metal stolen
State police in Clarion said Donald Kunselman, 64, of Summerville, was arrested for the theft of scrap metal owned by Barry Light, 63, of Summerville. The scrap metal was valued at $359.20.
RIDGWAY PSP
Warrant arrest
State police in Ridgway stopped a 41-year-old man from Pittsburgh for a speeding violation at 1:27 p.m. May 28 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police learned the driver had an active warrant out of the Allegheny County sheriff’s office. He was taken to Elk County Jail under $6,400 bail.
Indecent assault
- State police in Ridgway are investigating reports of sexual assault of a six-year-old boy from Wilcox. The assault allegedly happened between 2 p.m. April 8 and 4:37 p.m. April 10.
- State police in Ridgway are investigating reports of sexual assault of a five-year-old girl from Wilcox. The assault allegedly happened between 2 p.m. April 18 and 2 p.m. April 19.