BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police were called to Penn Highlands Brookville Outpatient Behavioral Health at 3:09 p.m. January 24 because a woman had been sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle for a couple hours. Police determined the 39-year-old woman was DUI/alcohol.
Terroristic threats
Brookville police were called to Brookville High School at 12:16 p.m. February 16 because a student had threatened to take a bomb to school to blow up the school and herself. She also treated to kill four other students. She has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• On February 17 state police in Punxsutawney responded to a welfare check in Big Run at 9:33 a.m. February 17. The man was found to have active warrants in Clearfield County and was arrested and taken to the Clearfield County Jail. A search of his property resulted in the location of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. February 19 on Route 119 in Bell Township. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Big Run, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 11:30 a.m. February 19 in Punxsutawney. Police found the driver, a 31-year-old man from Punxsutawney, to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for DUI/drugs.
SUV hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported when a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox slid on the snow-covered road, went off the road and hit a tree. The 17-year-old male driver was charged with driving too fast. He and his passenger were taken by another motorist to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The accident happened at 10:13 a.m. February 3 on Graffius Avenue in Punxsutawney. Assisting at the scene was McCalmont VFD.
Firearms violation
State police in Punxsutawney were called to the Jefferson County Jail at 4:15 p.m. January 25. An inmate stated his wife had illegal firearms in their residence in Young Township.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the unauthorized use of a credit card owned by a 56-year-old woman from Punxsutawney. At 5:21 p.m. February 15 someone made a purchase in the amount of $73.83.
Harassment
• State police in Punxsutawney investigated a report of harassment at 4:34 p.m. January 15 in McCalmont Township. No injuries were reported by the 61-year-old woman from Scenery Hill and no charges were filed.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of harassment from a 55-year-old woman from Mahaffey at 10:22 a.m February 8.
• State police in Punxsutawney were called to the intersection of Riders Road and Route 36 in Bell Township at 5:39 p.m. February 15. A 41-year-old man from Burnside was arrested for grabbing a 44-year-old man from Mahaffey while they were arguing over a woman.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of harassment in Knox Township. The incident was initiated by a call to Safe2Say at 3:06 p.m. February 5.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by his parents at 3:30 p.m. February 9 in Pine Creek Township. The check was initiated by a child welfare report.
Fleeing and eluding
State police in Punxsutawney attempted a traffic stop at 7:16 p.m. February 18 in Cherry Tree. The driver of a 2023 Polaris Ranger failed to stop, but police were able to identify the driver. Police are continuing their investigation.
Accidental death
State police in Punxsutawney were sent to a private property crash at the railroad tracks near Stifflertown Road and Shryoick Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police said Jodi Lynn Blatt, 51, of Cherry tree, was operating a 2016 Yamaha Rhino and hit a dump truck that was unoccupied and stationary on the railroad tracks. She was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash by the Indiana County coroners office. Police are continuing their investigation.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 11:41 p.m. February 18 on Forest Ridge Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 51-year-old man from Marienville, was determined to be DUI/alcohol. He was taken to UPMC Hamot by STATE Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. Charges are pending in district court.
• At 1:30 a.m. February 19 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance and transported to Penn Highlands Brookville for a legal blood draw.
Burglary
• State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary at Forest Fire BBQ in Jenks Township, Forest County. The burglary happened sometime between 3 p.m. January 20 and 2 p.m. February 7. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
• State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary in Jenks Township, Forest County. Sometime between 2 p.m. January 31 and 1:24 p.m. February 14 someone broke into an unoccupied apartment and stole an I-phone.
Theft
State police in Marienville are investigating a credit card theft. On January 25 a 40-year-old woman from Farmington Township, Clarion County, told police someone had used her credit card to purchase multiple Amazon e-gift cards valued at $110.
Lost firearm
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a black Taurus 9 mm handgun with a black plastic clip on its holster was lost by its owner.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a catalytic converter was stolen from a 1999 Ford F250 pickup, owned by a 44-year-old man from Sigel. Police said evidence indicates someone used a handheld power tool to remove that portion of the exhaust system, and it is directly related to other reported catalytic converter thefts. The replacement value is $2,000. Anyone having any information about any of these thefts is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-0527.
Natural death
At 8:39 p.m. February 18 state police were called to investigate the death of a 70-year-old man from Washington, PA. The death occurred in Howe Township, Forest County. Police are continuing their investigation.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 5:32 p.m. February 12 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Brockport, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. February 18 on Route 219 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Penfield, was found to be DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois responded to a residence at 12 a.m. January 30 in Brockway, where someone had ingested a small amount of methamphetamine and was seeking medical help.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Bridgett M. Isner, 54, of Clarksburg, WV, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2020 Nissan Altima on I-80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Isner was attempting to change lanes to pass another vehicle when her car went off the road and hit the guide rail. She was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS. The accident happened at 3:21 p.m. February 10.
One-vehicle accident
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. February 3 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. Police said Steven P. Howard, 74, of Distant, was traveling west when he failed to negotiate a right curve and lost control of his 2019 Chevrolet Trax. The SUV, which stopped in the median, was towed from the scene. Police said Howard sustained minor injuries but refused transport. Assisting at the scene were Falls Creek VFD and Amserv/Dusan EMS.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Even J. Luce, 20, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when he served his 2013 Honda Accord to avoid hitting deer on the road. The car hit a guide rail. The accident happened at 11:15 p.m. February 12 on South Pancoast Road in Winslow Township.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from DuBois has been charged with criminal mischief. On February 14 he drove a vehicle owned by his mother, a 41-year-old woman from Brookville, to Jeff Tech, and while the car was parked outside the school, the boy smeared a large amount of grease over the vehicle.
Two injured
State police in DuBois said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:07 a.m. February 15 on Interstate 80 in Union Township. Police said Reza S. Chamal, 41, of Greenwood, IN, was traveling east when she was affected by her physical condition and lost control of her 2015 Toyota Corolla. The car went off the road, swerved back onto the rod and hit the guide rail. Chamal and her passenger, a 12-year-old boy, were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Jefferson County EMS. The car sustained disabling damage.
Teenager injured
• State police in DuBois said a 16-year-old girl from Woodland was taken to UPMC Altoona following a two-vehicle accident at 9:32 p.m. February 7 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said the girl was traveling east when her 2010 Mercedes-Benz hit the rear end of a 2017 Peterbilt truck driven by Levan Alelishvu, 35, of Philadelphia. He was not injured. The girl was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn Highland Clearfield by STAT Medevac, then transported to UPMC Altoona for treatment of suspected serious injuries. She was cited for following too closely. Also assisting at the scene were Sandy Township Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
• At 9:40 p.m. February 7 a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on I-80 in Union Township. State police in DuBois said a 2000 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Ariel Nunez, 40, of Shenandoah, was traveling in the right lane with a slow moving tractor trailer moved from the left lane in front on Nunez. Nunez legally attempted to overtake the slow-moving truck and suddenly came upon the girl’s 2010 Mercedes-Benz, in the left lane, disabled from a previous crash. The truck hit the car, which traveled into the median.
• A 16-year-old boy from Woodland was injured when his 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 was hit by a 2019 BMW driven by Ryan P. Damiery, 41, of St. Peters, MO. Police said Damiery legally moved into the left lane to pass a slow-moving tractor trailer and did not see the Mercedes-Benz, which was disabled from a previous crash. The BMW hit the Mercedes-Benz on its right side. Damiery was not injured. Damiery was not injured. The boy was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by DuBois EMS with suspected serious injuries. The accident happened at 9:40 p.m. February 7 on I-80 in Union Township, Clearfield County.
Natural death
State police in DuBois investigated a report that a 75-year-old woman from Brockway was found deceased in her residence at 8:05 a.m. February 16. Police said the Jefferson County Coroner responded and pronounced the woman had died of natural causes, with no suspicious findings.
Terroristic threats
State police in DuBois were called to Jeff Tech at 11 a.m. February 15. During an argument a male messaged a friend that he was going to take a Glock into the school. He was detained and was not found to be in possession of any weapons. Police are continuing their investigation.
RIDGWAY PSP
Comcast scam
State police in Ridgway are advising Elk County residents of a scam going on in the area involving Comcast/Xfinity. Police remind the public that there is no Comcast/Xfinity service available in Elk County at this time. Police said legitimate companies will not ask you to purchase gift cards as payment for services.
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 12:25 am. February 12 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said a 29-year-old man from Madera was traveling north on Route 153. He failed to stop at the intersection with Route 219, went into the woods and hit a tree. He was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Shoplifting
• State police in Ridgway said a 51-year-old woman from James City has been charged with shoplifting after stealing $144.80 in merchandise at the self checkout lane at Walmart in Kersey on February 13. Charges of retail theft are pending in district court.
• State police in Ridgway arrested a 29-year-old man from St. Marys on February 4 when he tried to leave Elk County Foods in Ridgway Township with a pack of natural light beer.
Shells found
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that Remington shotgun shells, valued at $100, were found in Fox Township, Elk County, on February 10.
Wallet stolen
State police in Ridgway said a 31-year-old woman and 40-year-old man, both from Ridgway, have been arrested after police received a report from a 20-yaer-old woman from Byrnedale whose wallet and credit cards had been stolen on February 13.
Car overturns
State police in Ridgway said a 17-year-old boy sustained minor injuries when his 2007 BMW 328XI crossed the road and hit the guide rail, causing the car to overturn. The accident happened at 11:24 p.m. February 12 on Route 948 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.