BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police have charged a 43-year-old man from Pittsburgh with DUI/marijuana and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at 12:17 a.m. July 17.
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 4 p.m. August 27 and found the driver, a 47-year-old woman from Reynoldsville, was in possession of 21.5 grams of marijuana. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI checkpoint
A sobriety checkpoint was held August 19 by Troop C Punxsutawney. Police arrested one person for DUI, issued nine summary traffic citations and 16 written warnings. One driver was found to be in possession of a small amount of illegal drugs and related drug paraphernalia.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:43 p.m. August 19 in Punxsutawney for an equipment violation. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Timeline, was found to be driving with a suspended license and with a controlled substance in their system.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:15 a.m. August 14 on Route 310 in McCalmont Township. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- At 7:34 p.m. August 23, state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Johnsonburg Road in Banks Township, Indiana County. The driver of the go-cart, a 23-year-old man from Rossiter, was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and related drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m. August 27 in Boggs Township, Clearfield County. Police said the driver, a 41-year-old woman from Cumberland, Md., was found to be DUI/controlled substance, and in possession of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia.
Theft investigated
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that occurred between August 13 and August 21 on Summit Road in Bell Township. Among the items taken were an air compressor and a Stealth camo trail camera, model #STEFX12CMOK.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:46 p.m. August 20 on Route 3008 in Perry Township. Police said someone, believed to be traveling south, hit a utility pole and traveled south approximately 15 feet, causing significant property damage and leaving debris from the vehicle at the scene. Police believe the vehicle is a dark-colored early 1990s Chevrolet C/K Series 1500 extended cab, with damage to the front passenger side and rear passenger window. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510. Assisting at the scene was Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Police respond to fight
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a fight at 3:51 p.m. August 21 in Bell Township. Police said a 27-year-old woman from Punxsutawney and a 40-year-old man from Punxsutawney, were arguing. He allegedly threw three items at her and hit her. Charges are pending.
Two people cited with harassment
State police in Punxsutawney said Paige Lezzer, 31, of DuBois, and Joel Snyder, 32, of Punxsutawney, have been cited with harassment following a dispute at 12:28 a.m. August 14 in Porter Township.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said Judy M. Milliron, 41, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when she fell asleep at the wheel. Her 2006 Honda Civic hit the guide rail and traveled 111 feet against the guide rail before stopping. The accident happened at 3:13 p.m. August 19 on Route 3008 in Punxsutawney. Assisting at the scene was Lindsay Fire Department.
Accidental shooting
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a shooting incident that happened at 7:21 p.m. August 23 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand and eye with a BB gun. He was flown to Children’s Hospital.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an act of criminal mischief in Banks Township, Indiana County. Sometime between August 13 and August 20 someone shot through a hunting blind belonging to a 76-year-old man from Glen Campbell. Damage was estimated at $500. Anyone having any information is urged to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Money stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone used the ATM card information of a 36-year-old man from Corsica to purchase items totaling $199.48 without his consent.
Death investigation
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man from Punxsutawney. The incident was reported at 2:13 p.m. August 25.
Car hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Sheila A. Wadlinger, 52, of Brookville, was not injured when her 2007 Dodge Caliber hit a deer. Wadlinger was traveling south on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township when the accident happened at 10:20 p.m. August 24.
Teenager injured
State police in Punxsutawney said a 17-year-old boy from Brookville sustained minor injuries when his 2010 Chrysler 300 crossed the road, went into a dirt ditch and hit a gas meter. The driver was cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene were Brookville Volunteer Fire Department and Peoples Gas.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Moore Bridge Road in Eldred Township at 11:58 p.m. August 27. Police said the driver, a 41-year-old man, was DUI.
Burglary reported
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that happened between 12 a.m. July 31 and 12 a.m. August 19 on Otter Road in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police said ammunition and different types of alcohol were stolen. The items were owned by a 63-year-old and a 61-year-old woman, both from Erie.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 5:33 p.m. August 24 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said a vehicle hit a Kubota tractor driven by Kenneth L. Daum, 79, of Tionesta, as he was making a left turn from Route 208 onto Lees Lane Road. The other driver fled the scene. Anyone having any information about the crash is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Arson
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of arson at the Dollar General store in Washington Township, Clarion County. At 4:59 p.m. August 24 someone used a glass jar containing lighter fluid to start a fire in the aisle of the store, then fled before police arrived.
Officer injured
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an inmate at SCI Forest hit a corrections officer, a 48-year-old man from DuBois, causing injuries. The alleged assault happened at 11:10 a.m. August 23.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:30 p.m. August 27 at the Forest Nook Restaurant in Farmington Township, Forest County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
State police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within the PSP Clarion coverage area within the next four weeks. The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.
Two die in crash
State police in Clarion said two people died in a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. August 22 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Nicholas A. Colwell, 34, of Knox, was traveling north on Route 66 when his 2013 Chevrolet CK 3500 crossed the centerline and hit a 1999 Mercury head on. The driver of the Mercury, Carrie A. Hunt, 54, of Clarion, was deceased when EMS arrived. A front seat passenger, Gilbert E. Slaugenhaupt, 73, of Shippenville, was taken to Clarion Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Heather M. Garrett, 43, of Strattanville, was a passenger in the back seat. She was flown by medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Colwell was take to Clarion Hospital. He said he had just left work and believed he fell asleep. Assisting at the scene was the Troop C CARS unit, FSU and the Clarion County coroner.
Scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone used a fake email to scam a 68-year-old woman from Blawnox, Pa., out of $39,520.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened on Terwilliger Road in Perry Township, Clarion County. Taken were pots and pans valued at $20.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said three teenagers riding in a 2015 Kia Sportage were not injured when the driver failed to negotiate a right turn on Lobaugh Hill Road in Madison Township, Clarion County. The SUV crossed the road, hit an embankment, spun counterclockwise and rolled onto its right side. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS and Rimersburg Fire Department. The 16-year-old driver was cited in the accident, which happened at 8:45 a.m. August 21.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said a 49-year-old woman from Knox was charged with shoplifting after taking Parmesan cheese valued at $5.19 from Tom’s Riverside in Knox.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Matthew A. Lieberum, 44, of Emlenton, was injured when his 2012 GMC Sierra went off the road while he was negotiating a right hand curve on Route 68 in Sligo. The Sierra went over an embankment and hit several bushes and trees. Lieberum was taken to Clarion Hospital.
False alarms
State police in Clarion said Aldi in Monroe Township was cited for failing to control false alarms. Police have responded to six alarms in a 12-month period.
Two injured
State police in Clarion said two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:25 a.m. August 18 on Route 68 in Piney Township, Clarion County. Police said Nickolai J. Semanco, 19, of Rimersburg, was traveling west on Route 68 when his 2019 Ram truck crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Ford Taurus driven by Ryan T. Wilson, 40, of Clarion. Wilson was taken to Clarion Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service; Semanco refused transport. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Arrested for trespassing
State police in Clarion said a 37-year-old man from Dayton was arrested at 6:50 p.m. August 17 for trespassing on a property in Redbank Township, Clarion County, where he was told he was not welcome.
Stolen vehicles
State police in Clarion said a Pittsburgh-area man has turned himself in after reports of stolen vehicles were made. On August 28 at 5:30 p.m. police responded to a hit and run crash on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County. The vehicle had been stolen from Washington Township, Clarion County. Later that morning someone reported to police that a Kia Sorento had been stolen from their residence in Lucinda, and as police investigated, they found other vehicles had been entered. On August 29 the Kia Sorento was located and the suspect turned himself in. Police said there is no threat to public safety in the incidents.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 6:53 p.m. August 22 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
ATV stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of an ATV, owned by David Dinger, 29, of Brookville. The ATV was stolen sometime between 10 a.m. August 22 and 7 p.m. August 28 from the residence on Humpback Road in Warsaw Township. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Washington Township on Aug. 17 at 5:12 a.m. Jacob M. Knapp, 41, of Brookville, and Everett A. Redway, 56, of Boynton Beach, Fla., were traveling east. Knapp reached down to get his coffee and his 2006 Chrysler 300 hit the rear of Redway’s 2022 International Harvester tractor-trailer. The Chrysler was towed from the scene. Assisting police at the scene was Falls Creek Fire Department.
Coins stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that five U.S. half dollars were stolen from the bedroom of a residence on Church Street in Reynoldsville. The theft occurred March 20.
Medication stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of dextroamphetamine, stolen sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m. August 22 from Adam Nichols, 44, of Reynoldsville. The theft occurred in Falls Creek.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 8:27 a.m. August 20 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Iris E. Tierney, 18, of Herald, Calif., was traveling east when someone attempted to pass her and hit her 2022 Toyota Corolla with their trailer. The unknown driver did not stop.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used a BB gun to damage multiple vehicles and residences on Wishaw Road in Winslow Township at 7:55 p.m. August 23. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in DuBois said Aleah R. Hollis, 27, of Bethlehem, was not injured when her 2021 GMC vehicle hit a deer. Hollis was traveling west on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, when the accident happened at 12:20 a.m. August 28.
Mischief at cemetery
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone disturbed the dirt around a grave site in Salem Methodist Cemetery in DuBois. The incident happened sometime between August 15 and August 22.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 6:09 p.m. August 25 on Wilcox Road in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Ridgway, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance and possession of a marijuana smoking pipe. She was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Ridgway responded to possible gunshots at 5:56 p.m. August 23 in Highland Township, Elk County. En route to the scene police observed the man and initiated a traffic stop. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI as well as multiple firearm violations and was taken to Elk County Jail.
Perjury
State police in Ridgway said a boy admitted under oath to eight sex assault related cases in March following a 2021 PSP Ridgway investigation. In June the boy testified he had lied. He will be charged with eight counts of perjury, a felony.
Fire investigations
- On August 23 the state police fire marshal investigated the cause and origin of a fire that destroyed two residential dwellings on High Street in Johnsonburg. Occupying the homes were three men, ages 40, 53 and 28. The cause of the fire is undetermined; total damage was set at $200,000. Police are continuing their investigation.
- On August 21 at 11:04 a.m. the state police fire marshal unit investigated the cause and origin of a fire that destroyed a barn at Scottish Heights Golf Course, owned by Jacqueline Whalin, 50, and Shawn Whalin, 51, of Brockport. The barn was being used as a maintenance building. The cause of the fire is still undermined; damage is estimated to be $700,000. Police are continuing their investigation.
Park vandalized
State police in Ridgway are investigating an act of vandalism at Fox Township Community Park in Kersey. Damage to flowers, bathroom items and property is set at #336.95The suspects, a 12-year-old girl from Kersey and a 12-year-old boy from St. Marys, have been identified. No charges have been filed at this time, but police are continuing their investigation.
Scattering rubbish
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone dumped blue siding on the property of D and T Towing in Ridgway. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway said Kaitlin Gorske, 27, of Ridgway was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in St. Marys. Police said she did not scan numerous items while checking out and did not pay for the items.
Car theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of items, taken from a vehicle in the parking lot of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Fox Township, Elk County, while Mass was being held at 9 a.m. August 15. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.