police Patti Slaughter Patti Slaughter Author email Mar 23, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKVILLEPUNXSUTAWNEYDUI/drugs{strong style=”text-align: center;”}MARIENVILLE{/strong}CLARIONDUI/drugsBurglaryDUBOISDUI/drugsRIDGWAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Crime Politics Police Criminal Law Statistics Security And Public Safety Law Medicine Botany Industry Patti Slaughter Author email Follow Patti Slaughter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings Home Improvement Solutions Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. Mobile App Download NowThe Courier Express mobile app brings you the latest local breaking news, updates, and more. Read the Courier Express on your mobile device just as it appears in print. E-edition and App Help 1:34 How to Log In 1:45 Using the Mobile App 1:50 Navigating the E-edition News in your inbox What's Trending Two new restaurants coming to downtown DuBois DuBois City Manager accused of committing over $620,000 in fraudulent transactions St. Marys woman accused of DUI of meth with children in vehicle Falls Creek woman allegedly records, shares phone call without permission DuBois solicitor issues statement on charges filed against city manager DuBois man accused of soliciting prostitution for a friend Rimersburg man debuts new campfire product DuBois woman charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI Punxsutawney man sentenced to state prison for participating in assault DuBois magistrate roundup Trending Recipes Local Businesses The Courier Express Newspaper 500 Jeffers St, Du Bois, PA 15801 +1(814)371-4200 Currently Open Website Find a local business Featured Jobs Latest Classifieds Bid Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Supervisors INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S PUBLICATION OF THE RIMERSBURG - CLARION COUNTY'S CONCISE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Bid Notices Sealed proposals will be received by the Supervisors Ads to Go 148458.pdf 148451.pdf 148454.pdf 148866.pdf 148871.pdf 148878.pdf 148433.pdf 148559.pdf 148873.pdf 148447.pdf 148876.pdf 148884.pdf 148554.pdf 148213.pdf 148452.pdf 148558.pdf 148399.pdf 148557.pdf 148937.pdf 148387.pdf 148888.pdf 148453.pdf 148410.pdf 148851.pdf 148448.pdf 149000.pdf 148877.pdf 148437.pdf 148398.pdf 148456.pdf 148405.pdf 148446.pdf 148885.pdf 148556.pdf 148941.pdf 148874.pdf 148746.pdf 148555.pdf 148947.pdf 148942.pdf 148457.pdf 148449.pdf 148551.pdf 148553.pdf 148530.pdf 148923.pdf 148917.pdf 148393.pdf 148102.pdf 148915.pdf TV Week TV Week TV Week Stocks Market Data by TradingView