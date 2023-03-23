DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.